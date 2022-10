I mean, who does like just putting all the attackers on the field and going for it? Just kind of a "f it" response to the last game in a way.



On the other hand our only other game where we just threw caution to the wind was the Derby and we weren't good. There's nobody on the field there that will actually play as a 10 instead of a forward and I almost wonder if it will be more akin to the 4-2-2-2 we had at times in 17/18 when Coutinho, Mane, Firmino and Salah were all on the field at the same time.



Excited to see regardless, up the Reds!