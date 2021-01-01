Back to not knowing what to expect here, but I'll just say that a win of any sort without conceding would be absolutely wonderful, thank you very much.



Main thing will be selection - Jota to start up front with Mo and Luis. That should be more than enough problems for them in that department. Midfield I would say is gonna be Hendo, Stan and Thiago... Back line however is where I would see some changes. Obviously let Trent play through would have a lot of merit and this game could be just the sort he needs, but there is also an argument for playing Joe at RB. For me, if Ibou is fit, I'd start him as Morelos and Colak would hate facing him and Virg, with the Greek Scouse at LB.



Don't take these lightly though, but as most of you probably have as well, I've watched them a few times on the box and they look like a side that will suffer from over-eagerness and some over-zealousness which will bite them - It just has that feel about it for me.



Anyway, staying up afterwards for this one and very much looking forward to being there again - hopefully that will be magnified in the bar afterwards!