Author Topic: Champions League, Liverpool V Rangers, Tuesday Oct 4th  (Read 3281 times)

Re: Champions League, Liverpool V Rangers, Tuesday Oct 4th
Quote from: Adam_LFC on Yesterday at 05:38:41 pm
A change in attitude is the thing I am looking for most. There needs to be a reaction if we are to get anything from the season.

I agree, I'd love to see a change in the fans. Sing more, no phones, support the team - a change is needed !
Re: Champions League, Liverpool V Rangers, Tuesday Oct 4th
Thanks for the OP Dougle and for your insight Scottish Gooner. Interesting you say something feels like its broken at Rangers as it feels a bit similar for us at the moment.

Id like to think this could be a game where we could play some football and score a few, but its hard to know what to expect at the moment. Be nice to score first and not have to dig ourselves out of another hole, usually of our own creation.

Looking forward to it, think the atmosphere should be good and if we can use that and make a bright start we should be winning this
Re: Champions League, Liverpool V Rangers, Tuesday Oct 4th
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 06:38:54 pm
Thanks for the OP Dougle and for your insight Scottish Gooner. Interesting you say something feels like its broken at Rangers as it feels a bit similar for us at the moment.

Id like to think this could be a game where we could play some football and score a few, but its hard to know what to expect at the moment. Be nice to score first and not have to dig ourselves out of another hole, usually of our own creation.

Looking forward to it, think the atmosphere should be good and if we can use that and make a bright start we should be winning this

Wouldnt a clean sheet as well as scoring a few be a thing of wonder?
Re: Champions League, Liverpool V Rangers, Tuesday Oct 4th
I don't know if it's tactical or tiredness.

For all the improvements Klopp is discussing about tactical things like defending, how aware are they of just how tired they all are or look? Or is this some ignorance on our parts? They just all look spent.
Re: Champions League, Liverpool V Rangers, Tuesday Oct 4th
Let's fucking hammer these flag shaggers. A clean sheet would be nice too
Re: Champions League, Liverpool V Rangers, Tuesday Oct 4th
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 06:54:45 pm
Wouldnt a clean sheet as well as scoring a few be a thing of wonder?
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 07:15:01 pm
Let's fucking hammer these flag shaggers. A clean sheet would be nice too
Whats a clean sheet?
Re: Champions League, Liverpool V Rangers, Tuesday Oct 4th
It's only because he is thinner in the face now, I think.

it is. Defo not gaunt, he still looks quite tanned (in comparison to a lot of pasty faced people over there  :P  ;D ).
Re: Champions League, Liverpool V Rangers, Tuesday Oct 4th
Re: Champions League, Liverpool V Rangers, Tuesday Oct 4th
Re: Champions League, Liverpool V Rangers, Tuesday Oct 4th
Back to not knowing what to expect here, but I'll just say that a win of any sort without conceding would be absolutely wonderful, thank you very much.

Main thing will be selection - Jota to start up front with Mo and Luis. That should be more than enough problems for them in that department. Midfield I would say is gonna be Hendo, Stan and Thiago... Back line however is where I would see some changes. Obviously let Trent play through would have a lot of merit and this game could be just the sort he needs, but there is also an argument for playing Joe at RB. For me, if Ibou is fit, I'd start him as Morelos and Colak would hate facing him and Virg, with the Greek Scouse at LB.

Don't take these lightly though, but as most of you probably have as well, I've watched them a few times on the box and they look like a side that will suffer from over-eagerness and some over-zealousness which will bite them - It just has that feel about it for me.

Anyway, staying up afterwards for this one and very much looking forward to being there again - hopefully that will be magnified in the bar afterwards! 
Re: Champions League, Liverpool V Rangers, Tuesday Oct 4th
The exact type of game where Klopp will put the same 11 out and ask them to go and prove themselves and what will happen is the exact same performance as all season and we will all be back here questioning everything all over again!
Re: Champions League, Liverpool V Rangers, Tuesday Oct 4th
Re: Champions League, Liverpool V Rangers, Tuesday Oct 4th
Re: Champions League, Liverpool V Rangers, Tuesday Oct 4th
Back to not knowing what to expect here, but I'll just say that a win of any sort without conceding would be absolutely wonderful, thank you very much.

Main thing will be selection - Jota to start up front with Mo and Luis. That should be more than enough problems for them in that department. Midfield I would say is gonna be Hendo, Stan and Thiago... Back line however is where I would see some changes. Obviously let Trent play through would have a lot of merit and this game could be just the sort he needs, but there is also an argument for playing Joe at RB. For me, if Ibou is fit, I'd start him as Morelos and Colak would hate facing him and Virg, with the Greek Scouse at LB.

Don't take these lightly though, but as most of you probably have as well, I've watched them a few times on the box and they look like a side that will suffer from over-eagerness and some over-zealousness which will bite them - It just has that feel about it for me.

Anyway, staying up afterwards for this one and very much looking forward to being there again - hopefully that will be magnified in the bar afterwards! 

id start Nunez up front for this...
Let him loose..
Re: Champions League, Liverpool V Rangers, Tuesday Oct 4th
a fuck load of them are going to be in the home end for this. Crazy amounts of upper main stand tickets and lower Anfield road tickets sold. Also saw a few who bought in kop 304
