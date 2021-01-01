The narrative of 'violence erupting' is also a bit of bollocks when you watch the whole, unedited footage of what happened after full time. There was a pitch invasion of fans protesting, that while not ideal, werent doing anything worse than what happened at Goodison for example a few months back, there didn't appear to be any violence in the protest until the police waded in and started hammering anyone they could get close too, then after the pitch was mostly cleared the fired a load of tear gas into the one end of the stadium that was enclosed. Criminal.