« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: At least 174 Die At Football Match In Indonesia  (Read 768 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,343
At least 174 Die At Football Match In Indonesia
« on: Today at 01:46:00 am »
News Breaking

RIP

https://apnews.com/article/sports-soccer-police-indonesia-java-c31edecf524ddbb1d3a4b276c581d0b0?taid=6338de08be0d170001531cf8&utm_campaign=TrueAnthem&utm_medium=AP&utm_source=Twitter

Quote
Clashes between supporters of two Indonesian soccer teams in East Java province killed 125 fans and 2 police officers,
mostly trampled to death, police said Sunday.

Several brawls between supporters of the two rival soccer teams were reported inside the stadium after the Indonesian Premier League game ended with Persebaya Surabaya beating Arema Malang 3-2.

The fights prompted riot police to fire tear gas, which caused panic among supporters, said East Java Police Chief Nico Afinta.

Hundreds of people ran to an exit gate in an effort to avoid the tear gas. Some suffocated in the chaos and others were trampled, killing 34 almost instantly.

More than 300 were rushed to nearby hospitals to treat injuries but many died on the way and during a treatment, Afinta said.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:45:10 am by Alan_X »
Logged

Offline Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,450
Re: 127 Die At Football Match In Indonesia
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:49:17 am »
Reports now that 153 have died. Heartbreaking RIP.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 127 Die At Football Match In Indonesia
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:36:32 am »
That is horrible, police in the middle of it all again. RIP
Logged

Offline Earthbound64

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 310
  • At the end of the storm there's a golden sky
Re: 127 Die At Football Match In Indonesia
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:45:24 am »
Absolutely horrible  :'(
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,194
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 127 Die At Football Match In Indonesia
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:00:12 am »
Bloody hell - poor people at a football match.
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,962
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: 127 Die At Football Match In Indonesia
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:26:42 am »
Terrible news. RIP.

Not the wisest course of action to take by the police.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,460
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 127 Die At Football Match In Indonesia
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:11:03 am »
Horrible news,RIP all victims.

Mass panic in an enclosed space and the result is usually something like this. :'(
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,790
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: 127 Die At Football Match In Indonesia
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:46:38 am »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-63105945

Death toll is up to 174. Absolutely horrendous

Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline TomDcs

  • Cross dressing, pant shitting, clothes thief
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,925
  • Six times...
Re: 127 Die At Football Match In Indonesia
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:01:11 am »
Bloody hell, awful.
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,789
Re: 127 Die At Football Match In Indonesia
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:08:04 am »
Just seen the footage on the news. Police firing tear gas inside the stadium  :no
Logged
Manchester City, zero times European Champions.

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Definitely a Ron DeSantis fanboy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,155
  • Linudden.
Re: 127 Die At Football Match In Indonesia
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:11:10 am »
RIP and best wishes to those injured still alive.

Southeast Asia have a severe policing problem and that needs to be dealt with in those countries. Those who initiated the hooligan pitch invasion should still be tried for murder though.
Logged
Linudden.

Offline macca007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,132
Re: 127 Die At Football Match In Indonesia
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:42:05 am »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 09:11:10 am
RIP and best wishes to those injured still alive.

Southeast Asia have a severe policing problem and that needs to be dealt with in those countries. Those who initiated the hooligan pitch invasion should still be tried for murder though.

It's mad that they sold 4k more tickets than capacity. Already a recipe for disaster if any trouble starts
Logged

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,342
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: 127 Die At Football Match In Indonesia
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:01:24 am »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 09:11:10 am
RIP and best wishes to those injured still alive.

Southeast Asia have a severe policing problem and that needs to be dealt with in those countries. Those who initiated the hooligan pitch invasion should still be tried for murder though.

As should the police who fired teargas
Logged
Believer

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,789
Re: 127 Die At Football Match In Indonesia
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:10:13 am »
This coming a few months after our own fans been tear gassed in Paris also. How come football isn't willing to learn?
Logged
Manchester City, zero times European Champions.

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,570
  • i neither know nor care
Re: 127 Die At Football Match In Indonesia
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:36:30 am »
those poor people

what we have here is 2 bitter rivals in an already over-crowded stadium

then we have hooliganism which needs policing

then we have the policing which seems antiquated and over the top - they seem to have learned nothing from history including the recent paris debacle

so the cause of these deaths is the organisation full stop - they should have managed those situations better and should have foreseen all possible scenarios just as they would if a fire broke out
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,079
  • Enjoy these times
Re: 127 Die At Football Match In Indonesia
« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:43:10 am »
Horrific this.
Logged
YNWA

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,099
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: 127 Die At Football Match In Indonesia
« Reply #16 on: Today at 10:44:18 am »
That's terrible news, and sounds like a traumatic situation for all who were there and their wider families and friends. Sadly another football tragedy involving loss of life that will also open old wounds for many. RIP
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,869
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: 127 Die At Football Match In Indonesia
« Reply #17 on: Today at 10:51:41 am »
Just horrific, Rest In Peace to all those poor people
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,389
  • kopite
Re: 127 Die At Football Match In Indonesia
« Reply #18 on: Today at 10:57:53 am »
Awful news...totally preventable you would think these days. No doubt we'll hear 'lessons to be learnt' etc etc, until the next time.
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,886
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: 127 Die At Football Match In Indonesia
« Reply #19 on: Today at 11:03:12 am »
Lessons never get learnt. I asked this in the Paris thread, after each report into what goes wrong, how many of these reports make their way around the different football authorities, so they can all learn from them? I would suggest nothing happens as UEFA are not interested in learning from the past when they can so easily blame it on the supporters.

RIP to all those who died.  :'(
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,981
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: 127 Die At Football Match In Indonesia
« Reply #20 on: Today at 11:21:57 am »
Absolutely terrifying and horrific, those poor people 😢
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,747
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: 127 Die At Football Match In Indonesia
« Reply #21 on: Today at 11:29:51 am »
This is absolutely horrific.  :'(
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,404
  • SPQR
Re: 127 Die At Football Match In Indonesia
« Reply #22 on: Today at 11:46:24 am »
A few months ago I saw a documentary on YouTube about football in Indonesia. My God, watching it I remember being astounded there had been no major incidents as of yet and thinking it was only a matter of time.

RIP to all.
Logged

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,524
Re: At least 174 Die At Football Match In Indonesia
« Reply #23 on: Today at 12:28:03 pm »
Absolutely horrendous, fuck me.
Logged

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,524
Re: At least 174 Die At Football Match In Indonesia
« Reply #24 on: Today at 12:32:45 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 09:11:10 am
RIP and best wishes to those injured still alive.

Southeast Asia have a severe policing problem and that needs to be dealt with in those countries. Those who initiated the hooligan pitch invasion should still be tried for murder though.
The police have questions to answer here. Launching tear gas around a football stadium goes against FIFA guidelines. There was only one set of fans in the ground, police should have been better able to deal with it.
It does show how dangerous pitch invasions can be though.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 