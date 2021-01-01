« previous next »
PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
Yesterday at 07:17:54 pm
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 07:02:12 pm
This is what is so frustrating. Henderson and Milner were runners first and foremost. Henderson is better technically than he gets credit for, but hes no Thiago or even a Gini. It cant be that hard to find the next Henderson.

The runner as the RCM only really works though if Trent plays every game . Take Trent away and you need more creativity in that role.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
Yesterday at 07:44:22 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:17:54 pm
The runner as the RCM only really works though if Trent plays every game . Take Trent away and you need more creativity in that role.

True. Id expect him to start more often than not though.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
Yesterday at 08:54:38 pm
Quote from: ThePoolMan on Yesterday at 02:19:14 pm
How is it thus tifo guy can isolate what liverpool is doing wrong so easily but evne after so many days of enforced layoffs, klopp and ljinfers and their coaches cannot figure this out?!

Reckon its time we start campaigning for the Tifo guy to become Liverpool's new manager.

#KloppOut #TifoGuyIn

Get em trending.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
Yesterday at 09:16:19 pm
i wonder if one or two of our key players are minding themselves for the world cup.  get that impression with Van Dijk. Fabinho also.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
Yesterday at 09:17:41 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 09:16:19 pm
i wonder if one or two of our key players are minding themselves for the world cup.  get that impression with Van Dijk. Fabinho also.

Nah, it's just an easy thing to throw at them when we aren't winning though. What would be the point in Fabinho doing that? He doesn't start as it is so would risk being left out altogether
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
Yesterday at 09:20:34 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 09:16:19 pm
i wonder if one or two of our key players are minding themselves for the world cup.  get that impression with Van Dijk. Fabinho also.

Considering that Fab in particular gets overlooked in favour of poorer players at the best of times, Im not sure playing at 75% would be the wisest tactic. Hes hardly a shoe-in so can afford to hold back.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
Yesterday at 10:01:55 pm
 i'd sooner get rid of all players before Jurgen

That said

Jurgen please sort this out
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
Yesterday at 10:05:40 pm
I think were coming up against teams more motivated than we are. This team SHOULD have been multi-league winners, had 2 lost CL finals and would have earned their place in the history of the game had they pulled last season off. Rightly or wrongly its going to be difficult motivating them for a top 4 battle. Youre not telling me it doesnt get to the team seeing Haaland banging them in for City. Again Im not excusing the teams mentality, just trying to rationalise it in context.

Add on the obvious squad building issues, and I think this seasons struggles are somewhat inevitable. Freshening the squad up helps the motivation side of things too as well as adding to the quality of the team, but clearly that task now lies at Klopps door.

"A football club isn't just made up of players, coaches and directors. More than anything else it's the supporters who make a club, and that perhaps is the ingredient which best distinguishes Liverpool Football Club from every other team. The supporters." - Luis Javier García Sanz

Thanks Kenny, for making us believe again. YNWA

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
Yesterday at 10:20:37 pm
Quote from: SenorGarcia on Yesterday at 10:05:40 pm
I think were coming up against teams more motivated than we are. This team SHOULD have been multi-league winners, had 2 lost CL finals and would have earned their place in the history of the game had they pulled last season off. Rightly or wrongly its going to be difficult motivating them for a top 4 battle. Youre not telling me it doesnt get to the team seeing Haaland banging them in for City. Again Im not excusing the teams mentality, just trying to rationalise it in context.

Add on the obvious squad building issues, and I think this seasons struggles are somewhat inevitable. Freshening the squad up helps the motivation side of things too as well as adding to the quality of the team, but clearly that task now lies at Klopps door.

We've just gone from being the toughest 90 minutes teams will face all season to being ripe for the taking and opponents are smelling blood. It's a bit like the difference teams felt from playing Ferguson's United that won the league in his last season to Moyes's team the next season.

We were perhaps unfortunate to face a newly promoted team away on the opening day who paid us no respect and just went for it, as that's the set the template and given confidence to everyone else. Nobody fears us anymore, unless they concede early perhaps and let us get our tails up (i.e. Bournemouth who had already given up under Scott Parker).
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
Today at 12:04:27 am
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 03:52:28 pm
This is a good reminder. My gentle pushback, and I certainly don't want to make this into a 'pro FSG vs anti FSG' thing or label fellow fans or push binary thinking, but my gentle pushback is there are a few posters, and you're probably among them, who were defending our transfer business all summer or claiming that the situation is down to bad luck more than anything else (specifically with regard to the midfield) or saying we'll be fine without investing in the midfield. But it's getting to the point where the decisions we've made look like they might be catastrophic. The next few weeks will show us whether that's overly negative. But if we've managed to fall back into the pack, and even be struggling for top 4, given the position of strength we've been in, and given how brilliant Klopp is, and how world class several of our players still are... well that would awful. And it makes the, 'it's understandable how we got here, transfers are hard, we can survive without a midfield signing' arguments look very hollow. Which is not to say it's binary. It's too easy for people like me to say, 'if we'd signed a top class midfielder all our problems would be solved', probably they wouldn't be. And perhaps we'll recover and be convincingly 2nd by the end of the season (I can't see us getting close to City at this point).
No-one actually said that though, and again the views of the so called 'pro-FSG' fans are being misrepresented. I think universally everyone wanted a midfielder, and no-one actually thought we'd be completely fine as we were. Any acceptance of the situation was largely about making do with what we have, and putting the window in context instead of crying about it.

The midfield situation and how we've got to this position is also probably far more complex than many make out, and certainly not as simple as the 'Just buy Tchouameni' type solutions that were put forward. Whilst I have no more evidence than the next person on what was going on behind the scenes, I find it highly unlikely we weren't tracking multiple players for months, and trying to find a deal that worked for both parties with players that fit our criteria. We must remember that the pool of players that will fit what Jurgen wants from a physical, mental, and technical level is relatively small. Even if we'd bought a top class midfielder there's no guarantee they'd hit the ground running or make an immediate impact - especially as almost everyone else was either injured or out of form.

There were certainly other factors that would've influenced our position - if you follow the midfield recruitment timeline, it seems clear that Jurgen's midfield plan was likely a trio of Keita, Ox and Fabinho, allowing Hendo, Milner (and then Thiago) to grow old gracefully with managed minutes. Jones and Elliott would have been eased in, with the hope of a succession plan. Jurgen has also (rightly or wrongly) repeatedly shown faith in Ox/Keita over the years  - even extending Ox's contract after an horrific injury (otherwise he'd be gone by now). That midfield plan hasn't worked, but is it really due to the owners and not buying more midfielders, or is it because we bought players in other positions instead like Jota, Nunez, Tskimas, Konate and Diaz, and had some horrendous luck with injuries to multiple players?

The other argument often used on here is to refer back to a specific transfer or player leaving, such as the Lovren domino effect (so commonly used in arguments that it should have its own chess move name, such as the 'Lovren Gambit'). But that situation is a complete myth when taken in context - we didn't have to buy Thiago, Jota and Tsimikas in 2020 - Jurgen could've bought a centre back (which everyone in hindsight said we should've done), plus bought a younger and less injury prone midfielder. But we decided not to - probably because:

a) Jurgen thought it unlikely that Virgil, Matip and Gomez would all get season-ending injuries within a couple of months
b) We needed backup for Robbo, cover for the front 3, and someone in midfield to help unlock packed defences
c) We were in a global pandemic

People can do as much mental gymnastics as they like with the permutations of what we should and shouldn't have done over the last 2-3 windows (and the subsequent ripple effects on the squad), but I can 100% guarantee that if we'd bought a CB in summer 2020 and one of our front 3 got injured long term, the knives would be out from the same people for the exact same reasons.

Similarly, Jurgen could've bought a midfielder this summer, but we spent big on Nunez. Who decided that - Jurgen or FSG? We could've bought a midfielder for that money (possibly two), or bought a £40m midfielder and a £30m striker, or bought a £75m midfielder and retained Origi/Minamino. But again, people would have complained that Bobby and Mo are getting on a bit, we hadn't replaced Sadio, and were at risk if we had injuries.

That's not to put blame on Jurgen, but ultimately he decides which positions need reinforcing or are most at risk from injury/burnout/retirement, and he's had opportunities to buy a DM or CM for 3 summer windows and only bought Thiago in (who was 29 and injury prone). It might well be that our targets went elsewhere, or he prioritised other positions, or he thought Ox/Keita might have an injury-free spell, or that we had deals lined up that fell through. But that's why I think everyone should keep a far more open mind about how things play out, as none of us truly knows what goes on or why things happen they way they do. Yet many jump on FSG, the transfer team, or make tacit suggestions that the club don't see what we do, or don't want to fix the problems, or just sit on their hands until the final day of the window.

That's pretty much it - we did buy players, but not the ones some people wanted, and not in the positions they wanted. We did spend money, but not as much money as people wanted, and not as much as some other teams (many of whom have spent several times more than us to go backwards).
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
Today at 12:19:43 am
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 07:02:12 pm
This is what is so frustrating. Henderson and Milner were runners first and foremost. Henderson is better technically than he gets credit for, but hes no Thiago or even a Gini. It cant be that hard to find the next Henderson.

I mean, we've got a lad who can run hard and fast, and cross and pass the ball as well as anyone who isn't called Kevin, but apparently trying him in midfield simply isn't an option.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
Today at 12:41:13 am
Quote from: keyop on Today at 12:04:27 am
No-one actually said that though, and again the views of the so called 'pro-FSG' fans are being misrepresented. I think universally everyone wanted a midfielder, and no-one actually thought we'd be completely fine as we were. Any acceptance of the situation was largely about making do with what we have, and putting the window in context instead of crying about it.

The midfield situation and how we've got to this position is also probably far more complex than many make out, and certainly not as simple as the 'Just buy Tchouameni' type solutions that were put forward. Whilst I have no more evidence than the next person on what was going on behind the scenes, I find it highly unlikely we weren't tracking multiple players for months, and trying to find a deal that worked for both parties with players that fit our criteria. We must remember that the pool of players that will fit what Jurgen wants from a physical, mental, and technical level is relatively small. Even if we'd bought a top class midfielder there's no guarantee they'd hit the ground running or make an immediate impact - especially as almost everyone else was either injured or out of form.

There were certainly other factors that would've influenced our position - if you follow the midfield recruitment timeline, it seems clear that Jurgen's midfield plan was likely a trio of Keita, Ox and Fabinho, allowing Hendo, Milner (and then Thiago) to grow old gracefully with managed minutes. Jones and Elliott would have been eased in, with the hope of a succession plan. Jurgen has also (rightly or wrongly) repeatedly shown faith in Ox/Keita over the years  - even extending Ox's contract after an horrific injury (otherwise he'd be gone by now). That midfield plan hasn't worked, but is it really due to the owners and not buying more midfielders, or is it because we bought players in other positions instead like Jota, Nunez, Tskimas, Konate and Diaz, and had some horrendous luck with injuries to multiple players?

The other argument often used on here is to refer back to a specific transfer or player leaving, such as the Lovren domino effect (so commonly used in arguments that it should have its own chess move name, such as the 'Lovren Gambit'). But that situation is a complete myth when taken in context - we didn't have to buy Thiago, Jota and Tsimikas in 2020 - Jurgen could've bought a centre back (which everyone in hindsight said we should've done), plus bought a younger and less injury prone midfielder. But we decided not to - probably because:

a) Jurgen thought it unlikely that Virgil, Matip and Gomez would all get season-ending injuries within a couple of months
b) We needed backup for Robbo, cover for the front 3, and someone in midfield to help unlock packed defences
c) We were in a global pandemic

People can do as much mental gymnastics as they like with the permutations of what we should and shouldn't have done over the last 2-3 windows (and the subsequent ripple effects on the squad), but I can 100% guarantee that if we'd bought a CB in summer 2020 and one of our front 3 got injured long term, the knives would be out from the same people for the exact same reasons.

Similarly, Jurgen could've bought a midfielder this summer, but we spent big on Nunez. Who decided that - Jurgen or FSG? We could've bought a midfielder for that money (possibly two), or bought a £40m midfielder and a £30m striker, or bought a £75m midfielder and retained Origi/Minamino. But again, people would have complained that Bobby and Mo are getting on a bit, we hadn't replaced Sadio, and were at risk if we had injuries.

That's not to put blame on Jurgen, but ultimately he decides which positions need reinforcing or are most at risk from injury/burnout/retirement, and he's had opportunities to buy a DM or CM for 3 summer windows and only bought Thiago in (who was 29 and injury prone). It might well be that our targets went elsewhere, or he prioritised other positions, or he thought Ox/Keita might have an injury-free spell, or that we had deals lined up that fell through. But that's why I think everyone should keep a far more open mind about how things play out, as none of us truly knows what goes on or why things happen they way they do. Yet many jump on FSG, the transfer team, or make tacit suggestions that the club don't see what we do, or don't want to fix the problems, or just sit on their hands until the final day of the window.

That's pretty much it - we did buy players, but not the ones some people wanted, and not in the positions they wanted. We did spend money, but not as much money as people wanted, and not as much as some other teams (many of whom have spent several times more than us to go backwards).
Quote from: SenorGarcia on Yesterday at 10:05:40 pm
I think were coming up against teams more motivated than we are. This team SHOULD have been multi-league winners, had 2 lost CL finals and would have earned their place in the history of the game had they pulled last season off. Rightly or wrongly its going to be difficult motivating them for a top 4 battle. Youre not telling me it doesnt get to the team seeing Haaland banging them in for City. Again Im not excusing the teams mentality, just trying to rationalise it in context.

Add on the obvious squad building issues, and I think this seasons struggles are somewhat inevitable. Freshening the squad up helps the motivation side of things too as well as adding to the quality of the team, but clearly that task now lies at Klopps door.



How thick can you be. It wasn't a case of losing all three of VVD, Gomez and Matip.

As soon as we lost ONE of them we no longer had a senior centre  back on the bench
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
Today at 01:06:26 am
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 06:59:20 pm
I could point out a crack in a cathedral but I couldnt fix it

In our case, I think its personnel and tired minds and legs. Not sure how we fix things without making major changes to the system and becoming very pragmatic.

Well, thats why they get paid the big bucks because they know how to fix cracks in cathedrals....but having said that, once one isolates the actual structural problem, isn't the technical solution going to be obvious to an experienced and trained coach? It becomes just a matter of reorganising the formation and drilling the correct responses into the team during training, doesn't it? Unless the present chaos is he result of a particular technical solution that they are persisting with despite the issues they are having with it...
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
Today at 02:05:26 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 12:57:46 am
Why do you have to be so confrontational all the time. We all support the same team, can't we find some common ground ?

No. If all you want to deal in is conspiracy and fantasy then while you can say we support the same team then that's probably as far as our commonality extends.

