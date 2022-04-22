the main reason for my thinking is the world cup. Has a potential to be a real game changer. could easily see teams like City, united, chelsea and Arsenal who will have a lot of players heavily involved going into a slump after playing a tournament in extremely warm conditions in the middle east. Its the AFCON multiplied imo.
Us, on the other hand, wont have many involved and this could well work in our favour. out of our squad who is going to be heavily involved?
Alisson- will likely start in goals for Brazil.
Robertson- didnt qualify
Van Dijk-will start for Holland obviously and from looking at the groups should play until the last 16 at least
Matip-Retired
Konate-Probably wont make the France squad.
Trent-may not make the england squad and if he does, he probably wont start.
Henderson-Will make the england squad but amazingly he probably wont start and will play back up to Declan Rice. who needs leadership eh. good for us though.
Thiago-not sure he will make the squad. hasnt in a while and if he does, probably wont play much.
Elliott-very unllikely to make England squad.
Fabinho-Will make the Brazil squad but likely to be back up
Diaz-didnt qualify
Jota-Will play for Portugal.
Nunez-will play for Uruguay
Salah-didnt qualify
Firmino-may make squad but will be a back up most likely
Keita-didnt qualify
Jones-Wont make england squad.
thats 4 players including the goalkeeper who will likely start games for their respective countries.
I too was hoping the WC might be a leveller this season, but as KH said in another thread - that's what makes our slow start so frustrating, as we haven't been able to keep pace and get the points on the board that we needed before November.
After last seasons herculean efforts, the unexpected break we've just had was the perfect reset opportunity, but as we saw yesterday our problems look as much psychological and systemic as they do physical or fitness. Signings may well have helped, but the biggest mistake has been the pre-season tour and intensity after such a gruelling season - the commercial obligations shooting us in the foot when the players needed time relaxing with family and friends, and getting last season out of their minds and bodies. The period between the CL final and our opening PL game gave the players and coaching staff very little rest to recover and reflect on last season, and we've clearly carried that burden into this season like a heavy rucksack.
The WC may well change things in our favour, but we're running out of time to get the points on the board that we'd need to capitalise from December onwards. There's no guarantee that the WC will see teams come back tired, but there's a strong possibility, plus also injury risk due to heat and tiredness. For comparison, City's likely commitments are:
Ederson - will travel with Brazil/might play
Walker - will probably get some games for England
Stones - will probably get some games for England
Laporte - will play for Spain
Ake - may get some games with Holland
Cancelo - will play for Portugal
Dias - will play for Portugal
De Bruyne - will play for Belgium
Silva - will play for Portugal
Rodri - will play for Spain
Gundogan - will play for Germany
Phillips - will probably get some games for England
Grealish - will play for England
Foden - will play for England
Alvarez - will probably get some games for Argentina
Mahrez - Algeria didn't qualify
Haaland - Norway didn't qualify
That's 15 players that are likely to be at the WC, most of who will get games, and many who are first choice for countries likely to go far. This really was the perfect opportunity to go toe to toe with them for the first few months, then hopefully capitalise in the second half of the season.