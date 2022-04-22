the main reason for my thinking is the world cup. Has a potential to be a real game changer. could easily see teams like City, united, chelsea and Arsenal who will have a lot of players heavily involved going into a slump after playing a tournament in extremely warm conditions in the middle east. Its the AFCON multiplied imo.



Us, on the other hand, wont have many involved and this could well work in our favour. out of our squad who is going to be heavily involved?



Alisson- will likely start in goals for Brazil.

Robertson- didnt qualify

Van Dijk-will start for Holland obviously and from looking at the groups should play until the last 16 at least

Matip-Retired

Konate-Probably wont make the France squad.

Trent-may not make the england squad and if he does, he probably wont start.

Henderson-Will make the england squad but amazingly he probably wont start and will play back up to Declan Rice. who needs leadership eh. good for us though.

Thiago-not sure he will make the squad. hasnt in a while and if he does, probably wont play much.

Elliott-very unllikely to make England squad.

Fabinho-Will make the Brazil squad but likely to be back up

Diaz-didnt qualify

Jota-Will play for Portugal.

Nunez-will play for Uruguay

Salah-didnt qualify

Firmino-may make squad but will be a back up most likely

Keita-didnt qualify

Jones-Wont make england squad.



thats 4 players including the goalkeeper who will likely start games for their respective countries.



I too was hoping the WC might be a leveller this season, but as KH said in another thread - that's what makes our slow start so frustrating, as we haven't been able to keep pace and get the points on the board that we needed before November.After last seasons herculean efforts, the unexpected break we've just had was the perfect reset opportunity, but as we saw yesterday our problems look as much psychological and systemic as they do physical or fitness. Signings may well have helped, but the biggest mistake has been the pre-season tour and intensity after such a gruelling season - the commercial obligations shooting us in the foot when the players needed time relaxing with family and friends, and getting last season out of their minds and bodies. The period between the CL final and our opening PL game gave the players and coaching staff very little rest to recover and reflect on last season, and we've clearly carried that burden into this season like a heavy rucksack.The WC may well change things in our favour, but we're running out of time to get the points on the board that we'd need to capitalise from December onwards. There's no guarantee that the WC will see teams come back tired, but there's a strong possibility, plus also injury risk due to heat and tiredness. For comparison, City's likely commitments are:Ederson - will travel with Brazil/might playWalker - will probably get some games for EnglandStones - will probably get some games for EnglandLaporte - will play for SpainAke - may get some games with HollandCancelo - will play for PortugalDias - will play for PortugalDe Bruyne - will play for BelgiumSilva - will play for PortugalRodri - will play for SpainGundogan - will play for GermanyPhillips - will probably get some games for EnglandGrealish - will play for EnglandFoden - will play for EnglandAlvarez - will probably get some games for ArgentinaMahrez - Algeria didn't qualifyHaaland - Norway didn't qualifyThat's 15 players that are likely to be at the WC, most of who will get games, and many who are first choice for countries likely to go far. This really was the perfect opportunity to go toe to toe with them for the first few months, then hopefully capitalise in the second half of the season.