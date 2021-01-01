Really poor individual decision making / mistakes.



Lack of intensity.



Watched the game back and it really is shocking the drop off in form. VVD has been listening to carragher too much - he is 10 yards away from the opposition player and running back towards goal, allowing the players turn.







I too watched the match back again - as painful as it was.I didnt find anything to revise my original impressions. We were a very odd mixture of glimpses of the team we know and love, coupled with all the negatives pointed out in the post match threads (not just this games - but going back quite a while).For a long time we outran, out pressed and overpowered teams. Lately teams have done this to us. I cannot recall a game recently, other than v Bournemouth, where we prevented opposing teams beating our poorly coordinated press. Todays overall performance saw visitors to Anfield win the lions share of second balls. Players whove been rightly lauded (and decorated with plaudits and awards) are poor imitations of themselves, and the result is that we no longer control games. Our two centrebacks today seemed caught between two stools; they are both, naturally, front-foot defenders. This term they too often do a passable impression of Martin Skrtel.Jill has frequently posted that this is a predictable hangover from last season. Others have remarked that key players are a year older, and yet others have blamed a lack of a proper pre-season - something that Klopp teams require to generate the intensity thats patently been missing.Its likely all of these things have contributed to this awful start. But Klopps humility and honesty are big assets, and I feel certain he will turn this around. Despite the glaring shortcomings, there were reminders of what we are capable of at our best in todays game - not enough to be complacent but enough to build on.