PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
He doesn't really go in to as much detail when he's complaining about the wind or the dry grass. It comes across as a pretty honest assessment of what he thinks we did wrong


'They build up with the three in the back so Bobby had to do differently, midfield had to do differently, we needed to lead the passes to the outside. There we can go but we were fixed with the full-backs deep because of their wing-backs and all these kind of things. It is not rocket science but it happens, you realise it, you sort it because we have a lot of solutions meanwhile, but before we were in the solution mood we were already 2-0 down.'

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/jurgen-klopp-well-keep-working-and-fighting-find-our-form

And yet goals 1 and 2 have nothing to do with that.

The bit you conveniently missed out is our lack of recruitment coinciding with Henry secretly plotting a European Super League.

Secret meetings between that would have led to a completely different system.

Why would we commit to building a new team when Henry fully expected the market to change.

For the millionth time, do you have proof of any of this? Do you have a transcript of Henry telling Klopp that because the ESL didn't work that he had to re-sign Milner? No? Seriously not sure why I haven't ignored you yet as generally offer nothing of value aside from QAnon level ramblings.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
And yet goals 1 and 2 have nothing to do with that.

For the millionth time, do you have proof of any of this? Do you have a transcript of Henry telling Klopp that because the ESL didn't work that he had to re-sign Milner? No? Seriously not sure why I haven't ignored you yet as generally offer nothing of value aside from QAnon level ramblings.

Here is one of Henry's co conspirators.

Andrea Agnelli, the chairman of the European Clubs Association, says that he wants to see changes made to the transfer market, including a potential rule that would prevent Champions League clubs from buying and selling to one another. He's also open to capping the amount of money sales could generate to below triple-figures.

Why would you pay hundreds of millions in transfer fees when you were plotting to cap the market and force down transfer fees.

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
And yet goals 1 and 2 have nothing to do with that.


Goals dont have to come directly from the problems a team is causing you in establishing your own game.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
As there's really only two answers here to the question of what's wrong with Trent. Either the manager and his staff are asking Trent to do more than is possible and are completely blind to that by sending him out there over and over to continue to do it or Trent is choosing not to do what he is instructed to do for whatever reason. There's no other plausible explanation and maybe it wouldn't matter in the end as far as us winning any trophies but it better make the manager and his staff reassess what is best for the club vs. what is best for Trent as something is wildly off here.
Weren't you calling for a poster to be banned for 'disrespecting klopp and the players' or something, when they raised similar points to this ;D
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
Weren't you calling for a poster to be banned for 'disrespecting klopp and the players' or something, when they raised similar points to this ;D

Said poster was claiming he knew more than Klopp and Ljinders so no as usual you are wrong.

Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:46:42 pm
Here is one of Henry's co conspirators.

Andrea Agnelli, the chairman of the European Clubs Association, says that he wants to see changes made to the transfer market, including a potential rule that would prevent Champions League clubs from buying and selling to one another. He's also open to capping the amount of money sales could generate to below triple-figures.

Why would you pay hundreds of millions in transfer fees when you were plotting to cap the market and force down transfer fees.



So John Henry believes the ESL actually happened and is living in his own reality? Thats where we are with your theories at this point?
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
The legs have fallen off this team.

Klopp will either have to change the system
or quite a few of the personnel. Probably both
at different times.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
Goals dont have to come directly from the problems a team is causing you in establishing your own game.

Exactly.

The main things Brighton did were to have almost parity in terms of possession and to drag our midfield out of shape.

Both of those things happened as a result of pushing the two outer centre backs wide when they played out from the back.

Against two centre backs and a keeper our front three can force a team to play down one side of the pitch. We can then overload that side. Brighton stopped us doing that because instead of Bobby pressing either the left or right centre back he was forced to press Dunk who then had two options.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
Goals dont have to come directly from the problems a team is causing you in establishing your own game.

Yet its the same goals weve given up all year, especially the 2nd one. And then our attacking and control basically occurred all from minute 35 to 65. So then we never solved it?

Brighton looked like a Potter team to me and it would almost be impossible for a coach to change it in a handful of training sessions. We just were bad individually and as a team at different times for different reasons.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
Said poster was claiming he knew more than Klopp and Ljinders so no as usual you are wrong.
you just said everyone should ignore klopp's comments on brighton's tactics post match, as they weren't truthful, so haven't you done the same thing (again) there too

was funny then, but somehow funnier now
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
Said poster was claiming he knew more than Klopp and Ljinders so no as usual you are wrong.

So John Henry believes the ESL actually happened and is living in his own reality? Thats where we are with your theories at this point?

No the ESL didn't happen but our lack of transfer activity has caught up with us. We let our squad age and let too many players get to the end of their contracts

Why wouldn't you though when you expected an ESL and an age when you could plunder none ESL clubs.

Not to mention guaranteed participation in the ESL and guaranteed revenues.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
Yet its the same goals weve given up all year, especially the 2nd one. And then our attacking and control basically occurred all from minute 35 to 65. So then we never solved it?

Brighton looked like a Potter team to me and it would almost be impossible for a coach to change it in a handful of training sessions. We just were bad individually and as a team at different times for different reasons.
The type of goals we concede this year are basically attack us as we can't defend anything. We gave up something like 60% possession through the first 2 goals. I'm guessing that wasn't the plan and what he's referring to that we couldn't adap/press them right through that period. Too easy for them on the ball means they can then attack more and create good situations for themselves. I don't really see what Klopp gains from lying about any of this.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
I don't want a sportswashing takeover but FSG lack ambition that's clear - not just for Liverpool but for the Red Sox too.

It's not like they don't have the resources to spend either, they do have the money but choose not to. They are far too passive and not nearly pro-active.
As a Dodger fan, there's not a day that goes by without my thanking FSG for Mookie.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
No the ESL didn't happen but our lack of transfer activity has caught up with us. We let our squad age and let too many players get to the end of their contracts

Why wouldn't you though when you expected an ESL and an age when you could plunder none ESL clubs.

Not to mention guaranteed participation in the ESL and guaranteed revenues.

ESL is long way from being dead.

Also technically we've and all the other clubs never left it according to Perez.  ;D
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
Might be one of the seasons where we are a bunch of turds in the Premier League, but then turn up the style and go and win the Champions League. I wouldnt mind that at all actually
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
Might be one of the seasons where we are a bunch of turds in the Premier League, but then turn up the style and go and win the Champions League. I wouldnt mind that at all actually

 :D

This season's final is also at the Attaturk in Istanbul.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
:D

This season's final is also at the Attaturk in Istanbul.

And if my memory serves me correctly, we were a bunch of turds in the Premier League that year we won in Istanbul. Could history be repeating itself? 😁
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
ESL is long way from being dead.

Also technically we've and all the other clubs never left it according to Perez.  ;D

We couldn't leave the ESL as there were huge penalty clauses payable to the othe clubs.

It is just on the back burner.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
you just said everyone should ignore klopp's comments on brighton's tactics post match, as they weren't truthful, so haven't you done the same thing (again) there too

was funny then, but somehow funnier now

Yeah, thats not what I said. Strange

Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:15:39 am
No the ESL didn't happen but our lack of transfer activity has caught up with us. We let our squad age and let too many players get to the end of their contracts

Why wouldn't you though when you expected an ESL and an age when you could plunder none ESL clubs.

Not to mention guaranteed participation in the ESL and guaranteed revenues.

I dont really understand how for all these years the mods let you get away with this. Ive given my opinion about you really being a mod and I think Ill need proof that it isnt true before I ever respond to you again.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
They'd rather close the forum than make Al a mod.  ;D

Also mods have Green or Red stars not yellow.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
 :wave
Yeah, thats not what I said. Strange

I dont really understand how for all these years the mods let you get away with this. Ive given my opinion about you really being a mod and I think Ill need proof that it isnt true before I ever respond to you again.

The fella trying to get other posters banned is now complaining about undercover Mods.

You couldn't make it up.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
They'd rather close the forum than make Al a mod.  ;D

Also mods have Green or Red stars not yellow.

Youve never heard of sock puppet accounts? As a mod you cant post what you always want to say.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
:wave
The fella trying to get other posters banned is now complaining about undercover Mods.

You couldn't make it up.

How many accounts has Mac had? It wouldnt be a surprise and the amount of garbage you post with no repurcussions is quite odd.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
They'd rather close the forum than make Al a mod.  ;D

Also mods have Green or Red stars not yellow.

Fuck off Samie.

It is clear as day that you are only saying that because you are a fellow undercover mod.

Dave McCoy has rumbled us.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
 ;D

Youve never heard of sock puppet accounts? As a mod you cant post what you always want to say.



Which mod do you think is batshit crazy to pose as Al on this forum for the past decade and a half?  ;D ;D ;D
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
Really poor individual decision making / mistakes.

Lack of intensity.

Watched the game back and it really is shocking the drop off in form.   VVD has been listening to carragher too much - he is 10 yards away from the opposition player and running back towards goal, allowing the players turn.

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
;D

Which mod do you think is batshit crazy to pose as Al on this forum for the past decade and a half?  ;D ;D ;D

Fuck if I know or care but people are strange. Nothing would surprise me. Just what Ive seen people get infracted or banned here for in a lot of ways pales in comparison to the conspiracy theory rantings of Al. Doesnt add up for me.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
Yeah, thats not what I said. Strange

I dont really understand how for all these years the mods let you get away with this. Ive given my opinion about you really being a mod and I think Ill need proof that it isnt true before I ever respond to you again.

Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:41:36 am
How many accounts has Mac had? It wouldnt be a surprise and the amount of garbage you post with no repurcussions is quite odd.

Well done you lasted a massive 7 minutes between vowing not to reply to me an replying to me.

As for being an undercover mod. I have probably tested the patience of the mods more than any other poster.

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
Well done you lasted a massive 12 minutes between vowing not to reply to me an replying to me.

As for being an undercover mod. I have probably tested the patience of the mods more than any other poster.

So back slaps all around then for Al?
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
So back slaps all around then for Al?

Why do you have to be so confrontational all the time. We all support the same team, can't we find some common ground ?
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
Thats what happens with minimal backing/spending year in year out. Rely on your players till theyre run into the ground without a plan in place to replace them.

Were still heavily reliant on salah, firmino, Henderson, Thiago, matip VVD who are all over 30. Its absolutely fucking nuts we allowed it to get like this.
I think it was the home derby two years that we played a side with the highest average age than any other derby. I remember thinking at the time that this meant we had an experienced expensive side and we would win comfortably. Two seasons on and limited investment does mean a slightly jaded side.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
Gerrard won us the champions league followed by the fa cup, and prior to that had won the league cup, fa cup and uefa cup.

How is that comparable to what Bellingham has won?

Look, can you recognise the nuance in what I am saying. I am not saying that bellingham today is better than peak Gerrard. He does undoubtedly has a more complete range of skills than Gerrard did at his age though and has a higher ceiling than even Gerrard.  Will he be as good a player at his peak? That is not known for certain yet.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
M
Making average players look like Ballon Dor winners is the Liverpool way atm. Fucking shite! All the talk about Bellingham is insane, he will never join us and even if he were, he will never solve all our midfield issues. With him in midfield today, we would still have drawn with BHA. Forget him

With bellingham and caicedo in our midfield against Brighton instead of Henderson and fabinho, would there at least be more fight in our midfield?
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
The legs have fallen off this team.

Klopp will either have to change the system
or quite a few of the personnel. Probably both
at different times.
Literally.......no legs in Fab, Hendo and Milly.  Midfield is rather snail paced.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
Literally.......no legs in Fab, Hendo and Milly.  Midfield is rather snail paced.

Pace is certainly part of the missing qualities that our midfield lacks. Clearly the transfer team knew of the degraded abilities of our midfield as seen in their chase after tchouameni but they thought they could wait for the right player like what they did in van dijk's case. Unfortunately time has caught up with our midfield and they will need to be replaced en masse with better and younger players.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
Really poor individual decision making / mistakes.

Lack of intensity.

Watched the game back and it really is shocking the drop off in form.   VVD has been listening to carragher too much - he is 10 yards away from the opposition player and running back towards goal, allowing the players turn.



I too watched the match back again - as painful as it was.

I didnt find anything to revise my original impressions. We were a very odd mixture of glimpses of the team we know and love, coupled with all the negatives pointed out in the post match threads (not just this games - but going back quite a while).

For a long time we outran, out pressed and overpowered teams. Lately teams have done this to us. I cannot recall a game recently, other than v Bournemouth, where we prevented opposing teams beating our poorly coordinated press. Todays overall performance saw visitors to Anfield win the lions share of second balls. Players whove been rightly lauded (and decorated with plaudits and awards) are poor imitations of themselves, and the result is that we no longer control games. Our two centrebacks today seemed caught between two stools; they are both, naturally, front-foot defenders. This term they too often do a passable impression of Martin Skrtel.

Jill has frequently posted that this is a predictable hangover from last season. Others have remarked that key players are a year older, and yet others have blamed a lack of a proper pre-season - something that Klopp teams require to generate the intensity thats patently been missing.

Its likely all of these things have contributed to this awful start. But Klopps humility and honesty are big assets, and I feel certain he will turn this around. Despite the glaring shortcomings, there were reminders of what we are capable of at our best in todays game - not enough to be complacent but enough to build on.
