PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'

Dave McCoy

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
Yesterday at 11:39:55 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 11:29:58 pm
He doesn't really go in to as much detail when he's complaining about the wind or the dry grass. It comes across as a pretty honest assessment of what he thinks we did wrong


'They build up with the three in the back so Bobby had to do differently, midfield had to do differently, we needed to lead the passes to the outside. There we can go but we were fixed with the full-backs deep because of their wing-backs and all these kind of things. It is not rocket science but it happens, you realise it, you sort it because we have a lot of solutions meanwhile, but before we were in the solution mood we were already 2-0 down.'

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/jurgen-klopp-well-keep-working-and-fighting-find-our-form

And yet goals 1 and 2 have nothing to do with that.

Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:31:10 pm
The bit you conveniently missed out is our lack of recruitment coinciding with Henry secretly plotting a European Super League.

Secret meetings between that would have led to a completely different system.

Why would we commit to building a new team when Henry fully expected the market to change.

For the millionth time, do you have proof of any of this? Do you have a transcript of Henry telling Klopp that because the ESL didn't work that he had to re-sign Milner? No? Seriously not sure why I haven't ignored you yet as generally offer nothing of value aside from QAnon level ramblings.
Al 666

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
Yesterday at 11:46:42 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:39:55 pm
And yet goals 1 and 2 have nothing to do with that.

For the millionth time, do you have proof of any of this? Do you have a transcript of Henry telling Klopp that because the ESL didn't work that he had to re-sign Milner? No? Seriously not sure why I haven't ignored you yet as generally offer nothing of value aside from QAnon level ramblings.

Here is one of Henry's co conspirators.

Andrea Agnelli, the chairman of the European Clubs Association, says that he wants to see changes made to the transfer market, including a potential rule that would prevent Champions League clubs from buying and selling to one another. He's also open to capping the amount of money sales could generate to below triple-figures.

Why would you pay hundreds of millions in transfer fees when you were plotting to cap the market and force down transfer fees.

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
Yesterday at 11:49:29 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:39:55 pm
And yet goals 1 and 2 have nothing to do with that.


Goals dont have to come directly from the problems a team is causing you in establishing your own game.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
Yesterday at 11:54:04 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:14:46 pm
As there's really only two answers here to the question of what's wrong with Trent. Either the manager and his staff are asking Trent to do more than is possible and are completely blind to that by sending him out there over and over to continue to do it or Trent is choosing not to do what he is instructed to do for whatever reason. There's no other plausible explanation and maybe it wouldn't matter in the end as far as us winning any trophies but it better make the manager and his staff reassess what is best for the club vs. what is best for Trent as something is wildly off here.
Weren't you calling for a poster to be banned for 'disrespecting klopp and the players' or something, when they raised similar points to this ;D
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
Today at 12:01:35 am
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 11:54:04 pm
Weren't you calling for a poster to be banned for 'disrespecting klopp and the players' or something, when they raised similar points to this ;D

Said poster was claiming he knew more than Klopp and Ljinders so no as usual you are wrong.

Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:46:42 pm
Here is one of Henry's co conspirators.

Andrea Agnelli, the chairman of the European Clubs Association, says that he wants to see changes made to the transfer market, including a potential rule that would prevent Champions League clubs from buying and selling to one another. He's also open to capping the amount of money sales could generate to below triple-figures.

Why would you pay hundreds of millions in transfer fees when you were plotting to cap the market and force down transfer fees.



So John Henry believes the ESL actually happened and is living in his own reality? Thats where we are with your theories at this point?
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
Today at 12:03:01 am
The legs have fallen off this team.

Klopp will either have to change the system
or quite a few of the personnel. Probably both
at different times.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
Today at 12:08:47 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 11:49:29 pm
Goals dont have to come directly from the problems a team is causing you in establishing your own game.

Exactly.

The main things Brighton did were to have almost parity in terms of possession and to drag our midfield out of shape.

Both of those things happened as a result of pushing the two outer centre backs wide when they played out from the back.

Against two centre backs and a keeper our front three can force a team to play down one side of the pitch. We can then overload that side. Brighton stopped us doing that because instead of Bobby pressing either the left or right centre back he was forced to press Dunk who then had two options.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
Today at 12:11:57 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 11:49:29 pm
Goals dont have to come directly from the problems a team is causing you in establishing your own game.

Yet its the same goals weve given up all year, especially the 2nd one. And then our attacking and control basically occurred all from minute 35 to 65. So then we never solved it?

Brighton looked like a Potter team to me and it would almost be impossible for a coach to change it in a handful of training sessions. We just were bad individually and as a team at different times for different reasons.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
Today at 12:14:33 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:01:35 am
Said poster was claiming he knew more than Klopp and Ljinders so no as usual you are wrong.
you just said everyone should ignore klopp's comments on brighton's tactics post match, as they weren't truthful, so haven't you done the same thing (again) there too

was funny then, but somehow funnier now
Last Edit: Today at 12:16:48 am by Classycara
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
Today at 12:15:39 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:01:35 am
Said poster was claiming he knew more than Klopp and Ljinders so no as usual you are wrong.

So John Henry believes the ESL actually happened and is living in his own reality? Thats where we are with your theories at this point?

No the ESL didn't happen but our lack of transfer activity has caught up with us. We let our squad age and let too many players get to the end of their contracts

Why wouldn't you though when you expected an ESL and an age when you could plunder none ESL clubs.

Not to mention guaranteed participation in the ESL and guaranteed revenues.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
Today at 12:17:33 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:11:57 am
Yet its the same goals weve given up all year, especially the 2nd one. And then our attacking and control basically occurred all from minute 35 to 65. So then we never solved it?

Brighton looked like a Potter team to me and it would almost be impossible for a coach to change it in a handful of training sessions. We just were bad individually and as a team at different times for different reasons.
The type of goals we concede this year are basically attack us as we can't defend anything. We gave up something like 60% possession through the first 2 goals. I'm guessing that wasn't the plan and what he's referring to that we couldn't adap/press them right through that period. Too easy for them on the ball means they can then attack more and create good situations for themselves. I don't really see what Klopp gains from lying about any of this.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
Today at 12:18:04 am
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 06:33:57 pm
I don't want a sportswashing takeover but FSG lack ambition that's clear - not just for Liverpool but for the Red Sox too.

It's not like they don't have the resources to spend either, they do have the money but choose not to. They are far too passive and not nearly pro-active.
As a Dodger fan, there's not a day that goes by without my thanking FSG for Mookie.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
Today at 12:21:09 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:15:39 am
No the ESL didn't happen but our lack of transfer activity has caught up with us. We let our squad age and let too many players get to the end of their contracts

Why wouldn't you though when you expected an ESL and an age when you could plunder none ESL clubs.

Not to mention guaranteed participation in the ESL and guaranteed revenues.

ESL is long way from being dead.

Also technically we've and all the other clubs never left it according to Perez.  ;D
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
Today at 12:23:24 am
Might be one of the seasons where we are a bunch of turds in the Premier League, but then turn up the style and go and win the Champions League. I wouldnt mind that at all actually
