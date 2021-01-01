Goals dont have to come directly from the problems a team is causing you in establishing your own game.



Exactly.The main things Brighton did were to have almost parity in terms of possession and to drag our midfield out of shape.Both of those things happened as a result of pushing the two outer centre backs wide when they played out from the back.Against two centre backs and a keeper our front three can force a team to play down one side of the pitch. We can then overload that side. Brighton stopped us doing that because instead of Bobby pressing either the left or right centre back he was forced to press Dunk who then had two options.