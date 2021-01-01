« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'  (Read 15174 times)

Online El Lobo

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #680 on: Today at 09:49:58 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:13:51 pm
The issue today was that Brighton were sharper in the middle of the park. Our press was ineffective. Are you really suggesting that has nothing to do with that area being filled by Bobby, Thiago and Hendo.

Brighton passed around that trio with ease. That is the issue. We have a lack of legs in that crucial area of the park.

With the greatest respect Al, Id rather trap my balls in a spiky vice coated in vinegar than engage in an apparent conversation with you about football which very quickly becomes thats because of FSG  :wave
Online Al 666

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #681 on: Today at 09:52:37 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:49:58 pm
With the greatest respect Al, Id rather trap my balls in a spiky vice coated in vinegar than engage in an apparent conversation with you about football which very quickly becomes thats because of FSG  :wave

Whatever you do in the bedroom is up to you mate.
Online keyop

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #682 on: Today at 09:53:25 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 06:44:15 pm
There are some real whoppers today after a poor result.
Yep they're out in force, and many of them were nowhere to be seen on post match threads last season when we were winning almost every week in 4 competitions.

Funny that.
Offline NativityinBlack

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #683 on: Today at 09:53:38 pm »
Having Bellingham would not help one bit when all an opposition needs to do to score is run at Trent.

That has been the consistent factor this season. Teams have targeted our right hand side and reaped consistent rewards, mostly though individual errors and lack of effort. Recruitment does not fix that.
Online Al 666

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #684 on: Today at 10:00:06 pm »
Quote from: NativityinBlack on Today at 09:53:38 pm
Having Bellingham would not help one bit when all an opposition needs to do to score is run at Trent.

That has been the consistent factor this season. Teams have targeted our right hand side and reaped consistent rewards, mostly though individual errors and lack of effort. Recruitment does not fix that.

A massive part of that though is a lack of protection Infront of Trent t. Our midfield is getting cut up at will and teams are overloading Trent's side.
Offline killer-heels

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #685 on: Today at 10:04:09 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:00:06 pm
A massive part of that though is a lack of protection Infront of Trent t. Our midfield is getting cut up at will and teams are overloading Trent's side.


There was a distinct lack of the ability to win the second ball. At first I thought its a completely physical thing with those three now being close to or maybe even past their best but the constant threat Brighton played makes me think the tactics, or even our ability to implement the tactics, are way off.
Online stjohns

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #686 on: Today at 10:07:31 pm »
Ah, well. Only 93 points available now. Should suffice.
Offline NativityinBlack

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #687 on: Today at 10:14:10 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:00:06 pm
A massive part of that though is a lack of protection Infront of Trent t. Our midfield is getting cut up at will and teams are overloading Trent's side.

Again, Trent is not defending. At all. We can have all the protection he wants (Bellingham isn't the answer you're looking for, in that case), but if there is a consistent lack of defending, an inability to do the basics, we will not fix the problem. Trent isn't tracking runners, looking after the balls played outside on his flank and if someone runs at him, he is consistently letting them pass.

Nothing to do with personnel, protection or tactics. Individual effort is missing. Basics aren't being done right. And that shows a deeper problem than lack of options in midfield.
Offline Paul1611

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #688 on: Today at 10:15:34 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:00:06 pm
A massive part of that though is a lack of protection Infront of Trent t. Our midfield is getting cut up at will and teams are overloading Trent's side.

great point, Hendo used to do this to great effect, now his legs are starting to go (and Elliots are not quite there) and Trent is the one suffering.

All is not lost, lets just let Jurgen sort it out (3 CL finals in 5 years kids!)
Online Al 666

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #689 on: Today at 10:19:34 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:04:09 pm
There was a distinct lack of the ability to win the second ball. At first I thought its a completely physical thing with those three now being close to or maybe even past their best but the constant threat Brighton played makes me think the tactics, or even our ability to implement the tactics, are way off.

Brighton were very good tactically I thought. They pushed the outside centre backs Webster and Veltman really wide when they played out from the back. So when they beat the initial press our midfield three were really stretched and they could just play around them. For me their game plan was to take advantage of our lack of athleticism in central midfield.
Online Perseus

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #690 on: Today at 10:23:28 pm »
Just watched the whole of the match on Sky. I thought  it was terrific entertainment, with pieces of skill, goals, great saves and one horrendous mistake.
Online Caps4444

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #691 on: Today at 10:27:07 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:05:10 pm
If we lose both then we will be in some proper bother. I dont think we will, but there is no sun shining our way out of those. We will be on 10 points out of 9 games.

Think the Arsenal game is key.lose that and we are 14 behindeven with a game in hand, no way we are catching them.

Spurs got 4th with 71 last season, average is 72 over past 2 years.

We need 2 points a game from here on in to get 72.
Issue is other teams have improved, so 4th probably will be higher, around 74/76.

We can turn it around.
Also can see Arsenal play second string on Thursday, as they did in their previous Europa Leage game, so they will be fresh.
Offline killer-heels

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #692 on: Today at 10:28:19 pm »
Quote from: Perseus on Today at 10:23:28 pm
Just watched the whole of the match on Sky. I thought  it was terrific entertainment, with pieces of skill, goals, great saves and one horrendous mistake.

It definitely was an exciting game, I said on half time thread that I felt we would still win despite being 2-1 down. We also showed absolute buckets of heart because we were 1-0 down quite early and Brighton were cutting through us, we could have easily felt sorry for ourselves but we didnt, we fought.

Ultimately I am not disappointed with the point, I would have taken it even at half time. The more disappointing was just how weak we looked structurally because if we dont sort that out quick, we could end up in a very sticky position.
Online Geezer08

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #693 on: Today at 10:29:35 pm »
M
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:38:40 pm
That dickface Trossard joins an elite list.  :D


Making average players look like Ballon Dor winners is the Liverpool way atm. Fucking shite! All the talk about Bellingham is insane, he will never join us and even if he were, he will never solve all our midfield issues. With him in midfield today, we would still have drawn with BHA. Forget him
Online lolowalsh

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #694 on: Today at 10:30:22 pm »
Like I said before the only player that is close to Gerrard in term of ability is KDB. Bellingham doesn't come close to KDB let alone Gerrard.
Online lolowalsh

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #695 on: Today at 10:31:32 pm »
Quote from: Geezer08 on Today at 10:29:35 pm
M
Making average players look like Ballon Dor winners is the Liverpool way atm. Fucking shite! All the talk about Bellingham is insane, he will never join us and even if he were, he will never solve all our midfield issues. With him in midfield today, we would still have drawn with BHA. Forget him

Trossard is a good player and far from average to be fair. Brighton are gonna get a lot of money for him if they decided to sell him.
Offline killer-heels

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #696 on: Today at 10:35:41 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 10:31:32 pm
Trossard is a good player and far from average to be fair. Brighton are gonna get a lot of money for him if they decided to sell him.

They have signed some good players but Id be wary of signing players from them, their system is king.

Having said that, they mix their systems quite well and their players must have good nous to be able to implement them.
Offline killer-heels

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #697 on: Today at 10:43:24 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:19:34 pm
Brighton were very good tactically I thought. They pushed the outside centre backs Webster and Veltman really wide when they played out from the back. So when they beat the initial press our midfield three were really stretched and they could just play around them. For me their game plan was to take advantage of our lack of athleticism in central midfield.

They did do. I have slated the midfield but its important to note that they really caught us, Klopp said after the match that their tactics surprised us, so they definitely did a number on us.
Online Perseus

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #698 on: Today at 10:51:57 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:28:19 pm
It definitely was an exciting game, I said on half time thread that I felt we would still win despite being 2-1 down. We also showed absolute buckets of heart because we were 1-0 down quite early and Brighton were cutting through us, we could have easily felt sorry for ourselves but we didnt, we fought.

Ultimately I am not disappointed with the point, I would have taken it even at half time. The more disappointing was just how weak we looked structurally because if we dont sort that out quick, we could end up in a very sticky position.

Unlike last season when Brighton ran the show  from 2-0 down, this time their passing rhythm was seriously disrupted at times.
