I may get flamed for this - but I felt that we were going to lose this game today. So, a draw is kind of a mixed feeling of being glad we did not to being annoyed about how we are playing. There is something just not right at the moment and it is not just one reason. You cannot concede 3 goals at home and expect to win the game or the premiership! We all have complained about the lack of investment in our midfield, but the defence and forward line are not functioning that well either!
Glad for Bobby Firmino today after all the criticism he has received.
On the bright side, we are not out of the title race yet as this season is still young. Also, we are still in all the cups. So onwards and upwards.
I don't see why you would. I was too busy to see any of the game today other than some text commentary, but I also felt beforehand that we could easily lose today. We just haven't even woken up yet this season, and we seem compelled to start most games 0-1 down. I thought Brighton would be plucky and have a go, and against a side currently handing out goals like early Christmas presents, it had banana skin written all over it.
At one point I looked at the stats and Brighton had 70% possession and about three times the amount of passes as we had. This, at Anfield.
For me, the biggest concern is that we haven't even played a top side yet, but we've dropped more points than we've won.
The title race? I think that's long gone. Yes, such a long way to go, but we've been awful up to now with no real signs of getting our act together from what I've seen. We're going to have to improve a lot to get top four.