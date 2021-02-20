« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'

Online Always_A_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,203
  • The reds are coming up the hill boys
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #400 on: Today at 05:55:25 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 05:44:08 pm
How many games had he played?

What dies it matter? He's been sluggish & his touch is terrible. If you pay £80m for someone, I expect them to hit the ground running. There's a reason he's on the bench
Logged
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,403
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #401 on: Today at 05:55:32 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:53:40 pm
Fuck knows what Salah was on.

He'd be done exactly the same way by the exact same player a few minutes earlier when he tried to press too.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,977
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #402 on: Today at 05:56:07 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:01:46 pm
Threw away an absolute gift. Can't fault Alisson as he kept us in it. I'd love for Klopp to explain why he brought Milner on for Tsimikas.

He just can't stop bringing Milner on.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,406
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #403 on: Today at 05:56:09 pm »
Im wondering, why when we were playing the perfect attacking full back game, have we now gone to
Trent gets over the half way line and jogs in field? if there is something im missing with this fair enough, but shouldn't he be providing the overlap? because that doesn't happen anymore.
Logged

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,926
  • RedOrDead
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #404 on: Today at 05:57:11 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:53:40 pm
Fuck knows what Salah was on.

Salah pressing by himself, Trent being skinned as usual, matip trying to play offside and VVD fucking up his clearance. Jesus Christ thats bad. 
Logged

Online Rosario

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 782
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #405 on: Today at 05:58:00 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:52:27 pm
This is their 3rd goal

https://twitter.com/northstandchat/status/1576253383253454848?s=46&t=yjw5JtSsTJpTkZeDvP1iPw

Lots of errors

If that doesnt highlight how bad were collectively as a a team defensively right now nothing will. Players jogging around not tracking runners tight enough and individual errors littered in to top it off. Sad thing is this shit has been happening all season.
Logged

Online Kundale

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 25
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #406 on: Today at 05:58:06 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 05:30:19 pm
I literally  said we need a fourth goal when we went 3-2 ahead. Especially after the subs came on I was convinced they'd score.
Before I would be very calm with a goal up, but these days even with 2 goals up I am not that confident.
Logged

Online lolowalsh

  • Wants us to accept the reality that Liverpool will never sign another player.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 416
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #407 on: Today at 05:58:50 pm »
We need to part the bus and just play on counter against both Arsenal and City, we cannot afford playing the high line against them. There is no shame, but right now we don't have what it takes to play our pressing game.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,843
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #408 on: Today at 05:59:12 pm »
Well, loads of people wanted Trent further up the field. I always thought that would not be a good thing to do.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,367
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #409 on: Today at 05:59:36 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 05:58:50 pm
We need to part the bus and just play on counter against both Arsenal and City, we cannot afford playing the high line against them. There is no shame, but right now we don't have what it takes to play our pressing game.
Not sure we have the personnel to do that either.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online LiverBirdKop

  • A moron. Twice. No flies on their nullshit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,000
  • 51,077 Deleted
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #410 on: Today at 05:59:37 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:07:28 pm
Genuinely never seen so a poor performance from Fabinho.
I have. Many times. He's clearly lost a step and he wasn't the paciest to begin with. Too many times do we see Hendo and Fab just jogging back to defend these days. Go by them once and they might as well walk to the sideline to hydrate.
Logged

Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,144
  • Hare Krishna
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #411 on: Today at 06:00:05 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 05:57:11 pm
Salah pressing by himself, Trent being skinned as usual, matip trying to play offside and VVD fucking up his clearance. Jesus Christ thats bad. 

Milner also had no idea that Trossard had simply waltzed into the penalty area right behind him, and could pop the ball into the net unchallenged. Comically bad positional play as there was no direct threat in front of him so he should have seen who was coming in at the back post. It's why I'd rather see an U23 fullback getting a chance there than a slow, ageing Milner.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,403
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #412 on: Today at 06:00:27 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:59:12 pm
Well, loads of people wanted Trent further up the field. I always thought that would not be a good thing to do.

It'd be fine if he was playing up the field and not being asked to defend as a right back at the same time.  Either play him as a midfielder or get him out of that position, it's madness.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,527
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #413 on: Today at 06:01:23 pm »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 05:55:25 pm
What dies it matter? He's been sluggish & his touch is terrible. If you pay £80m for someone, I expect them to hit the ground running. There's a reason he's on the bench

On the other hand, if he isn't given chances to prove himself he'll always stay a prospect, which will hinder his confidence.

Before his red card, he was playing at a goal a game pace. Don't think he's been the problem here necessarily. The issue, if you could call it that, is the slot he's supposed to play in is taken by our top scorer this season. Diaz too, has played well, so it's not like taking him off for Darwin would help matters.

Think the criticism has been too harsh, the real issue I suspect is that most fans who speak out against Nunez has Haaland envy.
Logged

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,787
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #414 on: Today at 06:01:37 pm »
Klopp can't keep performing miracles. Eventually our net spend was going to catch us up. Milner and Henderson wouldn't get a game for Hull City at the moment and yet they are expected to be an integral part of a team challenging for a title??
Logged
Manchester City, zero times European Champions.

Online Reflexivity

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 18
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #415 on: Today at 06:01:52 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:53:40 pm
Fuck knows what Salah was on.
450 grand a fucking week I think.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,843
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #416 on: Today at 06:02:28 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 06:00:27 pm
It'd be fine if he was playing up the field and not being asked to defend as a right back at the same time.  Either play him as a midfielder or get him out of that position, it's madness.

I don't think him in midfield would work though. I actually agree with those who say now he has baulked up he's doesn't seem as quick. But playing him where he is at the moment, is clearly not working. We need to go back to basics.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,978
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #417 on: Today at 06:02:43 pm »
That extended training period wasn't much use, was it? The same failings over and over and over.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,403
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #418 on: Today at 06:03:40 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:02:28 pm
I don't think him in midfield would work though. I actually agree with those who say now he has baulked up he's doesn't seem as quick. But playing him where he is at the moment, is clearly not working. We need to go back to basics.

We don't know either way.  He's playing that stupid hybrid role right now.  Give him a go as a proper midfielder once Ramsay is up and running and see how it goes.  At the moment he's caught between two worlds.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,735
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #419 on: Today at 06:03:57 pm »
Quote from: Red1976 on Today at 05:39:23 pm
I may get flamed for this - but I felt that we were going to lose this game today. So, a draw is kind of a mixed feeling of being glad we did not to being annoyed about how we are playing.  There is something just not right at the moment and it is not just one reason. You cannot concede 3 goals at home and expect to win the game or the premiership!  We all have complained about the lack of investment in our midfield, but the defence and forward line are not functioning that well either!

Glad for Bobby Firmino today after all the criticism he has received. 

On the bright side, we are not out of the title race yet as this season is still young. Also, we are still in all the cups. So onwards and upwards.

I don't see why you would. I was too busy to see any of the game today other than some text commentary, but I also felt beforehand that we could easily lose today. We just haven't even woken up yet this season, and we seem compelled to start most games 0-1 down. I thought Brighton would be plucky and have a go, and against a side currently handing out goals like early Christmas presents, it had banana skin written all over it.

At one point I looked at the stats and Brighton had 70% possession and about three times the amount of passes as we had. This, at Anfield.  :o

For me, the biggest concern is that we haven't even played a top side yet, but we've dropped more points than we've won.

The title race? I think that's long gone. Yes, such a long way to go, but we've been awful up to now with no real signs of getting our act together from what I've seen. We're going to have to improve a lot to get top four.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,144
  • Hare Krishna
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #420 on: Today at 06:04:08 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:02:28 pm
I don't think him in midfield would work though. I actually agree with those who say now he has baulked up he's doesn't seem as quick. But playing him where he is at the moment, is clearly not working. We need to go back to basics.

He'd be a dream in a 3-5-2 though, absolutely perfect for that wing-back role. When Konate is back I'd love to see Klopp give it a try.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,603
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #421 on: Today at 06:04:48 pm »
who the fck is Trossard ffs? Who was the last player  who scored a hat trick against us, Arshavin?
Logged

Online lolowalsh

  • Wants us to accept the reality that Liverpool will never sign another player.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 416
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #422 on: Today at 06:06:59 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 06:04:48 pm
who the fck is Trossard ffs? Who was the last player  who scored a hat trick against us, Arshavin?

Trossard is Belgian international and been Brighton best attacker for a while now. Chelsea want him as their next Eden Hazard.
Logged

Online StevoHimself

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 921
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #423 on: Today at 06:08:03 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 05:50:47 pm
Don't think so either,it'd be different if our problems could be pinpointed to a couple of players playing badly.

Hhhmm not sure about that.

The signing of 3 world-class players from January 2018 to the summer of 2018 took us from also-rans to the best team in Europe. Not saying that's necessarily the issue now, but great players arguably make better players of those around them.
Logged

Online Xanderzone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,032
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #424 on: Today at 06:08:24 pm »
Henry and Werner get the fuck out of our club.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,474
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #425 on: Today at 06:10:08 pm »
I see the Spanish Inquisition has started.





Oh well, should have held onto the lead at 3-2. Could have made it 4-2. Didn't and paid the price.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online lamad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,216
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #426 on: Today at 06:10:12 pm »
Depressing, but it's what we've got to work with for now. Trent is totally off form (strange positioning doesn't help), but I am willing to cut him some slack - he is 24 (in a week or so) and has consistently played on a high level and maybe a slump at one point has to be expected, most footballers go through that phase sometime in their career. The timing is just shit because there are so many other problems all over the pitch and defence in general is a liability at the moment.

And I am not happy with Nunez, not mainly because of his non impact so far and when he comes on in the 90th minute that is not his fault. But when he came on today he seemed... petulant? I don't know how to put it, I love when players have bite (Robertson and Jota are my favourites), but something seems off with Nunez. It might be our overall sort-of-crappy situation at the moment, but it's the first big signing of recent years that I have doubts about. Still early days though and I hope I will have to eat my words in the near future.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,689
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #427 on: Today at 06:10:24 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:03:57 pm
I don't see why you would. I was too busy to see any of the game today other than some text commentary, but I also felt beforehand that we could easily lose today. We just haven't even woken up yet this season, and we seem compelled to start most games 0-1 down. I thought Brighton would be plucky and have a go, and against a side currently handing out goals like early Christmas presents, it had banana skin written all over it.

At one point I looked at the stats and Brighton had 70% possession and about three times the amount of passes as we had. This, at Anfield.  :o

For me, the biggest concern is that we haven't even played a top side yet, but we've dropped more points than we've won.

The title race? I think that's long gone. Yes, such a long way to go, but we've been awful up to now with no real signs of getting our act together from what I've seen. We're going to have to improve a lot to get top four.

and it's usually down 1 goal in the first 15 mins of the game as well.

also - we can't/don't press anymore, our midfield is easily played through, and elementary 1-2's catch us out time and time and time again.
Logged

Online Judge Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 338
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #428 on: Today at 06:10:41 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:53:40 pm
Fuck knows what Salah was on.

He got done twice like that by their grok
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,178
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #429 on: Today at 06:10:46 pm »
Quote from: Red1976 on Today at 05:39:23 pm
I may get flamed for this - but I felt that we were going to lose this game today.


Logged

Online vicar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,415
  • Free at last!
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #430 on: Today at 06:11:29 pm »
Very frustrating to watch.
We give up some really good chances for opposition teams these days. Yes, Hendo should do better to clear the first and Trent makes a mistake for the second, but it feels like there is something structurally wrong to give so much space in front of the defence to allow them to turn us so often. That said at 3-2 the game should have been closed down, but we were still so open. Their third goal is a travesty of defending all over the pitch.

Even so I think they got the bounce of the ball, there were a number of times it just didn't break for us around their box. Im sure Trossard miss hits that third. Think he hit it into the ground. Bobbys header late on should have made it 4 too.

Ref was poor too. Matip was pulled down in the build up for their 1st and I dont think he even bothered to talk to their keeper about time wasting all game. Lost control at various points of the game. Shitshow all around really.
Logged

Online surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,842
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #431 on: Today at 06:12:56 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:52:27 pm
This is their 3rd goal

https://twitter.com/northstandchat/status/1576253383253454848?s=46&t=yjw5JtSsTJpTkZeDvP1iPw

Lots of errors



Not too many errors imo, one conscious tactical choice and one error.. firstly far too easy to pick a pass for the opponents between the defensive and midfield lines, secondly Thiago's tracking was poor into the box, if he had gotten goalside he could have cut that out.

The second can happen from time to time.

The first is easily explained: the way we set-up, when facing the ball early in transition you end up Fabinho always deepest and loads of space to him on either side centrally, so when the opponents find space to pick that pass after bypassing the first wave of pressure (in this case their player taking Salah out of the game with a dummy) they have lots of space to target; the times Thiago does get back, he's usually a few feet off being able to prevent the pass in between the lines anyway due to his higher starting position earlier for that phase of play.
Elliot is completely out of the picture due to his even higher starting position wider right.

It's structured to risk on us being able to win the ball in the first phase of the press and push up in possession, rather than having numbers for all game situations defensively.


Logged

Online didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,477
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #432 on: Today at 06:12:59 pm »
Quote from: lamad on Today at 06:10:12 pm
Depressing, but it's what we've got to work with for now. Trent is totally off form (strange positioning doesn't help), but I am willing to cut him some slack - he is 24 (in a week or so) and has consistently played on a high level and maybe a slump at one point has to be expected, most footballers go through that phase sometime in their career. The timing is just shit because there are so many other problems all over the pitch and defence in general is a liability at the moment.

And I am not happy with Nunez, not mainly because of his non impact so far and when he comes on in the 90th minute that is not his fault. But when he came on today he seemed... petulant? I don't know how to put it, I love when players have bite (Robertson and Jota are my favourites), but something seems off with Nunez. It might be our overall sort-of-crappy situation at the moment, but it's the first big signing of recent years that I have doubts about. Still early days though and I hope I will have to eat my words in the near future.

Nunez was quite rightly petulant after getting  punished for a foul when the Brighton player threw himself to the ground. We were in a promising position. At least he looked like he gave a shit.
Logged

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,406
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #433 on: Today at 06:13:30 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 06:03:40 pm
We don't know either way.  He's playing that stupid hybrid role right now.  Give him a go as a proper midfielder once Ramsay is up and running and see how it goes.  At the moment he's caught between two worlds.

It must be the elephant in the room for most of us watching, right??
Trent can dominate a flank, attacking wise certainly, best in the world. why is he coming in field all the time leaving Salah on his own to recieve a pass on the touch line. its weird and its not working.
Logged

Online Xanderzone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,032
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #434 on: Today at 06:14:21 pm »
It's time for the American owners to sell the football club.

Or the last days of a once in a lifetime manager will fizzle out and the days of winning leagues and CLs will become a distant memory like they were before he arrived.

Logged

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,591
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #435 on: Today at 06:14:28 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 06:12:59 pm
Nunez was quite rightly petulant after getting  punished for a foul when the Brighton player threw himself to the ground. We were in a promising position. At least he looked like he gave a shit.

He's going to get punished all the time because he now is seen as a hothead. Doesn't even have to foul anyone. The narrative is set and he played his part.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,403
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #436 on: Today at 06:14:51 pm »
Quote from: Xanderzone on Today at 06:14:21 pm
It's time for the American owners to sell the football club.

Or the last days of a once in a lifetime manager will fizzle out and the days of winning leagues and CLs will become a distant memory like they were before he arrived.



Would you be ok with us being owned by an oil state?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,321
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #437 on: Today at 06:15:01 pm »
Quote from: Xanderzone on Today at 06:08:24 pm
Henry and Werner get the fuck out of our club.

Sure as soon as someone pays £3 billion and then agrees to spend their money without hoping to get it back.
Logged

Online Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,475
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #438 on: Today at 06:16:06 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 05:44:00 pm
Wanted more signings as much as the next person but what we're seeing has fuck all to do with that.

If we had more signings Milner wouldn't be in Liverpool let alone the squad. He will be 37 in January and he somehow manages a regular place in our midfield or at Left back. There surely must be something better than him out there that wouldn't break the bank.

As someone else mentioned when we lost our centre backs a couple of years ago the whole team was affected. Attack went to shit because midfield went to shit because defence had gone to shit. We lost 6 games in a row and just about managed top 4.

Liverpool during the 80's was always improving the squad, sometimes even getting rid of or losing players in their prime. We always evolved and always kept a decent spine. We are just letting the spine age and updating bits of the fringe around it every now and again and we have been doing that for a while.

Towards the end of last season we were running on fumes but we could have won the lot. We really should have invested more in the summer.
I think this season will be like the one a couple of years back but more of a struggle as teams around us seem to have got better.






Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,689
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v Brighton 3 Trossard 4', 17', 83', Bobby 33', 52', Webster 62'
« Reply #439 on: Today at 06:16:10 pm »
Quote from: Xanderzone on Today at 06:08:24 pm
Henry and Werner get the fuck out of our club.

are you 12? or younger?

grow up.
Logged
