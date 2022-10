This 110%.



Having the fanbases of the 3 biggest clubs in England up in arms at what's going on with the PL is great.



I hope City win it in February and beat their 100 points total and to rub salt in the wounds they become the new invincibles to really makes the Gooners fucking hate them.



John Cross at the Mirror who's a big Arsenal fan can finally stop praising City as well.



Are they up in arms?I personally don’t think anyone really cares if City run away with it, everyone’s only bothered about they’re own club.Would it make you feel any better if Arsenal take it to the last day with City and we have a grandstand finish like last year?? It certainly won’t do anything for me, I’ll barely look at the top of the table if we’re not there and I think a lot of fans are like that unless it’s their direct rivals involved.