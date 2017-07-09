« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October  (Read 11711 times)

Online Agent99

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
« Reply #640 on: Today at 04:25:00 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 04:18:16 pm
Farmers league
Like Ian Wright said the league would have been shit without us over the last few seasons. C*nts.
Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
« Reply #641 on: Today at 04:30:30 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 04:18:16 pm
Farmers league

Serie A is where the true competition is these days, especially since Juve went to the dogs, it's unpredictable and hugely entertaining in my opinion. The PL won't be truly competitive for a long time, it's now essentially a well-financed Ligue 1. The time will come soon enough when the true world class players will stop coming unless they get money that no team except City will pay, and any world class players that emerge organically in the PL will either end up at City or get hoovered up by Madrid or one of other sportswashers. Arsenal have started well this season but will soon fall off, leading to another procession for that lot. Call me a pessimist but I don't see anyone challenging them for a decade, and it's utterly depressing. Entirely done with it all.
Offline Chakan

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
« Reply #642 on: Today at 04:30:33 pm »
Quote
Phil Foden is the first player to score a hat-trick in the Manchester derby since Erling Haaland, nine minutes earlier.
Offline Rush 82

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
« Reply #643 on: Today at 04:34:55 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:14:15 pm
Sorry, but my dislike for the team he has chosen to play for knows no bounds, you don't have to read my posts though.
same here.


Can't stand the sportswashers - glad they conceded 3 just to deflate them slightly keep their goalie out of the Golden Gloves race.


They're detestable from top to bottom.
Online Fiasco

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
« Reply #644 on: Today at 04:35:33 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 04:23:32 pm
Doing it our way, it means more. Well it means more to Liverpool fans anyway. Theyre a corrupt business is what city are.

Nobody cares about them. Nobody ever really will. It is incredibly hollow and deep down they know it. Their inevitable CL win will not matter a jot. Fuck them.
Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,647
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
« Reply #645 on: Today at 04:37:05 pm »
Online The North Bank

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
« Reply #646 on: Today at 04:38:06 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 04:18:16 pm
Farmers league

I know, Xhaka is pissing all over it.
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
« Reply #647 on: Today at 04:43:31 pm »
Leeds v Villa is shit

Cant believe it
Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,231
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
« Reply #648 on: Today at 04:44:55 pm »
All those who were against the super league in any shape or form, congratulations. This is what you protested for. Abu Dhabi will now win every title until the Saudi club are able to compete with them.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
« Reply #649 on: Today at 04:46:04 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 03:43:45 pm
Does anybody else find football incredibly boring at the moment? It's not just because we're shite too. Haaland scoring a hattrick every week, City walking the title again, and Real Madrid probably winning the CL or at least coming close. It's just the same thing ad nauseum.

Youre just looking in the wrong places. You and many others need to get more Serie A, its the best league in Europe right now. Not the highest quality but the best? Youve got it.
Online RedBec1993

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
« Reply #650 on: Today at 04:46:54 pm »
If we dont push them or get close to them I honestly dont see any other team doing it. Like yes arsenal are up there after 8 games in a 38 game season, remains to be seen whether they will be there or thereabouts going into April/May.  Football fans are so reactionary weve played 7, 31 to go. All is not lost. Same for the teams who have started well after 8 games, nothing is won. Imagine how shit this league would have been without us.
Online Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
« Reply #651 on: Today at 04:47:01 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 04:44:55 pm
All those who were against the super league in any shape or form, congratulations. This is what you protested for. Abu Dhabi will now win every title until the Saudi club are able to compete with them.

It is up to others to step up.

No reason why we can't compete again.
Online jillc

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
« Reply #652 on: Today at 04:51:49 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 04:44:55 pm
All those who were against the super league in any shape or form, congratulations. This is what you protested for. Abu Dhabi will now win every title until the Saudi club are able to compete with them.

Why would they care when football has left them behind anyway? If you support a club that is not a big one like us, United or Chelsea why would you care, when the only thing they can dream about is a little cup run or beating one of the big teams once in a while? This is a problem when there is such a huge gap between clubs and the states that have entered football are bringing even more gaps between everyone. Except this time, it clubs likes ours which are affected. A lot of other fans would say this has been happening for years to us, so now you know how we have felt all this time.
Online Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
« Reply #653 on: Today at 04:56:17 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:51:49 pm
Why would they care when football has left them behind anyway? If you support a club that is not a big one like us, United or Chelsea why would you care, when the only thing they can dream about is a little cup run or beating one of the big teams once in a while? This is a problem when there is such a huge gap between clubs and the states that have entered football are bringing even more gaps between everyone. Except this time, it clubs likes ours which are affected. A lot of other fans would say this has been happening for years to us, so now you know how we have felt all this time.

What about Clubs like Brighton? They were on the brink of folding and now in the top 4.

The Super League is a truly terrible idea.

We could have spent this summer but decided not too so only have ourselves to blame.
Online skipper757

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
« Reply #654 on: Today at 04:58:01 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:56:17 pm
What about Clubs like Brighton? They were on the brink of folding and now in the top 4.

The Super League is a truly terrible idea.

Of course the Super League is a terrible idea.  So is allowing countries to run football clubs.

Those in the media are ok with one of those though.  Then again, that's because they benefit from it.
Online Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
« Reply #655 on: Today at 05:00:14 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 04:58:01 pm
Of course the Super League is a terrible idea.  So is allowing countries to run football clubs.

Those in the media are ok with one of those though.  Then again, that's because they benefit from it.

It helps them as sells subscriptions, etc.

City needed reigning in when they broke rules but no one has written about it so it has been brushed under carpet.
Online Dench57

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
« Reply #656 on: Today at 05:00:19 pm »
If we don't get our shit together then the next best option for me is for City to absolutely maul every team and win the league by 30+ points. When we were challenging, other fans could look past what City were doing because at least they were stopping us. I'm hearing rumblings from rival fans now about City destroying the league - if this continues they'll finally catch up to where Liverpool fans have been for the last 5 years.
Online El Lobo

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
« Reply #657 on: Today at 05:03:37 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:11:20 pm
Who cares how many goals he's scored?

Posters who are always very complimentary about Man City :)
Online RedBec1993

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
« Reply #658 on: Today at 05:03:53 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 05:00:19 pm
If we don't get our shit together then the next best option for me is for City to absolutely maul every team and win the league by 30+ points. When we were challenging, other fans could look past what City were doing because at least they were stopping us. I'm hearing rumblings from rival fans now about City destroying the league - if this continues they'll finally catch up to where Liverpool fans have been for the last 5 years.

How the tables change for the rivals fans. They were all willing them to win the title over us. A club built on tradition and history. A proper club. Now they are piping up saying they are ruining football, hahaha madness. Football fans ey. I wouldnt mind if they were a proper club, they are far from it.
Online jillc

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
« Reply #659 on: Today at 05:04:08 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 05:03:37 pm
Posters who are always very complimentary about Man City :)

That goes without saying.  ;D
Online The North Bank

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
« Reply #660 on: Today at 05:05:06 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 05:00:19 pm
If we don't get our shit together then the next best option for me is for City to absolutely maul every team and win the league by 30+ points. When we were challenging, other fans could look past what City were doing because at least they were stopping us. I'm hearing rumblings from rival fans now about City destroying the league - if this continues they'll finally catch up to where Liverpool fans have been for the last 5 years.

Im amused by how city are running away with it now, from second place.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
« Reply #661 on: Today at 05:07:58 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:47:01 pm
It is up to others to step up.

No reason why we can't compete again.

No, its up to people and other clubs to stop being so weak and putting up with the PL, UEFA and other FAs willingly allowing unfit owners, in this case human rights abuses who clearly want to own clubs for very spcific sportswashing reasons, and in the past, the likes of crooks like Abramovich. 

But its too late, far too many of us have been happy to tolerate it for too long, and its a big part of the reason football is such a shitshow at this level with the PL being the biggest shitshow of all. And of course the politics of it all with Tory scum wanting their saudi friends involved doesnt help either, it all goes far to deep.

Id love the day to come when the PL just eats itself, its utter shite.
