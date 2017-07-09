« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October  (Read 2391 times)

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,234
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
« Reply #80 on: Today at 01:10:08 pm »
Son's bad passing has ruined at least three promising counter-attacks.
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,208
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
« Reply #81 on: Today at 01:10:22 pm »
Some dive by RichieLa.
You can take the boy out of Everton.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,715
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
« Reply #82 on: Today at 01:10:40 pm »
Saka looks really sharp. Got two defenders shitting bricks every time he gets the ball. Frightened to touch him.
Imagine how Salah would be given that much lack of contact
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online RedSamba

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,780
  • EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
« Reply #83 on: Today at 01:11:55 pm »
Richarlison diving all over the place. Shocker
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,747
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
« Reply #84 on: Today at 01:12:01 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 01:07:23 pm
Fair. They didnt look up for it the first 15-20 minutes, but theyve been in control since Arsenal scored.

Its a better game now both teams are having a go.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,361
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
« Reply #85 on: Today at 01:13:22 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:09:00 pm
Soaking up pressure and countering with speed
Pretty much. Theyre really good at that though.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,585
  • BOBBINS!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
« Reply #86 on: Today at 01:13:46 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:06:59 pm
Hes from Nottingham. Rest is spot on though!
An honorary cockney, then  :D

Does sound like hes from Nottingham at all.  The cock.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,373
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
« Reply #87 on: Today at 01:14:00 pm »
Romero is such a snidey player.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online lolowalsh

  • Wants us to accept the reality that Liverpool will never sign another player.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 402
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
« Reply #88 on: Today at 01:14:40 pm »
Spurs could've scored more than 1 goal if Son could actually pass.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,373
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
« Reply #89 on: Today at 01:17:19 pm »
Jesus has been a fantastic pick up for Arsenal.  Puts such a shift in and his touch is excellent.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,904
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
« Reply #90 on: Today at 01:17:35 pm »
Jesus looked upset at that decision there. Or is that just his normal face?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,747
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
« Reply #91 on: Today at 01:18:42 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:17:19 pm
Jesus has been a fantastic pick up for Arsenal.  Puts such a shift in and his touch is excellent.

Hes done brilliantly in both areas. The Arsenal midfield needs to do more though.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,373
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
« Reply #92 on: Today at 01:18:50 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:17:35 pm
Jesus looked upset at that decision there. Or is that just his normal face?

The only person born with vertical eyebrows.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,941
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
« Reply #93 on: Today at 01:20:22 pm »
Why does Jesus always make facial expressions like hes being fingered?
Logged

Online lolowalsh

  • Wants us to accept the reality that Liverpool will never sign another player.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 402
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
« Reply #94 on: Today at 01:20:59 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:17:19 pm
Jesus has been a fantastic pick up for Arsenal.  Puts such a shift in and his touch is excellent.

I remember suggesting him as on option back when Mane was about to leave and I got -80 downvotes from r/Liverpool FC saying that he's so bad and not to our level.
Logged

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,443
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
« Reply #95 on: Today at 01:21:56 pm »
Refs very shy with the cards

Reds do seem shy in most games this season especially first half with yellows
« Last Edit: Today at 01:24:00 pm by rocco »
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,272
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
« Reply #96 on: Today at 01:27:04 pm »
Feels like Kane takes a penalty every game he plays.
Logged

Online lolowalsh

  • Wants us to accept the reality that Liverpool will never sign another player.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 402
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
« Reply #97 on: Today at 01:28:06 pm »
Some people are saying that City would've never sold us Jesus if we wanted him. Do you think City would've told us to piss off if we wanted him ?
Logged

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,443
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
« Reply #98 on: Today at 01:30:21 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 01:28:06 pm
Some people are saying that City would've never sold us Jesus if we wanted him. Do you think City would've told us to piss off if we wanted him ?

Suppose depends his highly they rated him
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,373
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
« Reply #99 on: Today at 01:31:17 pm »
City would never have sold him to us unless we offered insane money.  No way would we have had a sniff at the price Arsenal got him for.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,687
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
« Reply #100 on: Today at 01:36:48 pm »
Lloris is so poor, how havent they upgraded on him yet.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,141
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
« Reply #101 on: Today at 01:37:01 pm »
Lloris is liability now
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,747
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
« Reply #102 on: Today at 01:37:07 pm »
Awful defending again from Tottenham, I thought Conte was going to improve them there.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,580
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
« Reply #103 on: Today at 01:37:12 pm »
Good on Arsenal. Its amazing how much credit defensive, boring football gets from commentators in this country.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
« Reply #104 on: Today at 01:37:29 pm »
Second attempt was so bad match fixers wouldn't have tried that
Logged

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,234
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
« Reply #105 on: Today at 01:37:41 pm »
Hugo Lol-ris.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,200
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
« Reply #106 on: Today at 01:38:30 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:37:01 pm
Lloris is liability now
yep pushed it straight back into the danger area then dropped the rebound off the defender. Awful goalkeeper
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,373
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
« Reply #107 on: Today at 01:38:30 pm »
It was a tough one to deal with but you've gotta be doing better than that at this level.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,467
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
« Reply #108 on: Today at 01:39:06 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 01:36:48 pm
Lloris is so poor, how havent they upgraded on him yet.

Go get Pickford...lol.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,865
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
« Reply #109 on: Today at 01:39:29 pm »
Imo the North London is consistently the most entertaining derby in the Prem. The Manchester derby tomorrow will be a snoozefest by comparison.
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,687
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
« Reply #110 on: Today at 01:39:48 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:38:30 pm
It was a tough one to deal with but you've gotta be doing better than that at this level.

Its the second part that was shocking, when he can just dive on it and it goes straight under him.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,200
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
« Reply #111 on: Today at 01:39:51 pm »
Why have NBC dropped Arlo White? So much better than Drury
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,289
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
« Reply #112 on: Today at 01:40:32 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 01:39:29 pm
Imo the North London is consistently the most entertaining derby in the Prem. The Manchester derby tomorrow will be a snoozefest by comparison.

Agreed, always try to watch it
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,200
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
« Reply #113 on: Today at 01:41:28 pm »
Should have buried that, free header
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,373
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
« Reply #114 on: Today at 01:41:34 pm »
Chance.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,953
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
« Reply #115 on: Today at 01:42:25 pm »
I guess Taylor is behind only Oliver in the ranking of officials by the PGMOL. Tells you all you need to know, really.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,373
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
« Reply #116 on: Today at 01:42:31 pm »
That's one of those where if the ref gives a pen, it's not getting overturned.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,200
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 1st - 3rd October
« Reply #117 on: Today at 01:42:48 pm »
It looks worse from Lloris every time you see the Arsenal 2nd goal
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 