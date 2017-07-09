Fair. They didnt look up for it the first 15-20 minutes, but theyve been in control since Arsenal scored.
Soaking up pressure and countering with speed
Hes from Nottingham. Rest is spot on though!
Jesus has been a fantastic pick up for Arsenal. Puts such a shift in and his touch is excellent.
Jesus looked upset at that decision there. Or is that just his normal face?
Some people are saying that City would've never sold us Jesus if we wanted him. Do you think City would've told us to piss off if we wanted him ?
Lloris is liability now
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Lloris is so poor, how havent they upgraded on him yet.
It was a tough one to deal with but you've gotta be doing better than that at this level.
Imo the North London is consistently the most entertaining derby in the Prem. The Manchester derby tomorrow will be a snoozefest by comparison.
Page created in 0.033 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.44]