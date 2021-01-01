At long last we resume our stop start Premier League season with a Saturday afternoon visit from Brighton.



Our last league fixture was played on the 3rd September when the Queen was still alive, and Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson was still PM.



If you can remember 4 weeks ago, we drew 0-0 at Goodison Park !!



We haven't started the league season fantastically well, but it's early days , but we can't really afford too many more slip ups. We are in 8th place, strangely our opponents have outperformed us so far and lie in 4th, 4 points ahead having played the same number of games, so I don't think this will be easy at all.



Match Officials



Referee: Andy Madley. Assistants: Derek Eaton, Steve Meredith. Fourth official: Tony Harrington. VAR: Simon Hooper. Assistant VAR: Darren Cann.



Brighton & Hove Albion



Whilst we laboured to a goalless draw at Everton, Brighton's last fixture was on the same weekend an emphatic 5-2 home win over an ailing Leicester City. Similar to ourselves they have had both subsequent fixtures called off.



Now the big change at Brighton......Graham Potter did want to go to Chelsea having done excellently in his time at Brighton. His replacement is Roberto De Zerbi, a 43 year old Italian, for whom Saturday will be his 1st game in charge of the Seagulls.



I don't now too much about De Zerbi, but Brighton have got their recent managerial appointments spot on. He was a bit of a journeyman player mostly for lower ranked Italian teams , and has managed Palermo, Benevento, and a successful spell at Sassuolo, which led him to get the managers job at Shakhtar Donetsk, whom he led to the league title before resigning as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.



We have played Brighton 10 times in the PL era, winning 7 , drawing 2 , with our only defeat being at Anfield during our nightmare run of home defeats during the Covid season.



Last season we drew 2-2 at Anfield, losing a 2 nil lead.....we would have found those lost 2 points very useful as it transpired.



Within the Brighton squad, we welcome back Adam Lallana to Anfield....however to the surprise of nobody he is presently injured.



They do have some very good players within the squad....Alexis Mac Allister can hit a great free kick, Trossard is a current Belgian international.



Liverpool....



It goes without saying that we really need to pick up a win here....we've dropped more points than we'd ideally like, and our season hasn't really got going yet.



On the injury front Konate should be fit again, whilst Henderson turned out for England in the week. Robertson remains out as far as I am aware.



Maybe......Alisson, Trent, VVD, Matip, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott, Salah, Jota, Diaz,



Hopefully a Liverpool win......2-0 is my prediction.













