Ah, well the good news is, it could be worse!



Youre probably in for a long 24-48 hours though. This is a slow moving storm, so its gonna take a while to clear the area. Honestly, the main thing with riding out a hurricane, is just use common sense. Listen to local authorities. Dont do anything stupid.



If youre on the first floor and maybe even the second floor, have an escape route and plan in place in case flooding becomes bad near you. There will catastrophic flooding with this storm, both inland and near shore, just will depend on the drainage system and ground condition near where youre staying. Stay away from windows as much as possible, especially starting this afternoon and for the following 12-24 hours. Besides the strong wind and flying debris from the hurricane itself, hurricanes spin up a lot of tornadoes and can happen with little to no warning.



If you have water and water bottles lying around, hang on to them. And preserve the hell out of your phone battery/keep charging it as long as you can. A lot of people are about to be without power. You still have time in Orlando to go out and look for supplies, but Im guessing most of the essentials have been picked over.



You should be fine mate! 99.9999% of people survive hurricanes in the USA.