Natural Disaster Survival

Natural Disaster Survival
Yesterday at 09:26:51 am
Anybody survived a natural disaster before?

Yes Im in Florida and a big massive hurricane is en route today to destroy things.

Any tips?  :'(
Re: Natural Disaster Survival
Yesterday at 09:39:29 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 09:26:51 am
Anybody survived a natural disaster before?

Yes Im in Florida and a big massive hurricane is en route today to destroy things.

Any tips?  :'(
Not survived a natural disaster but have had the pleasure of a crane falling on top of the block of flats I lived in and forcing me out while I was at work with no personal stuff at first and which made me homeless but still not comparable to what is heading your way.  My only advice bar the batten down the hatches and stock up with water etc etc is put together all your personal documents like passports, financial stuff and other papers as that was one of the biggest headaches that I can remember.  It was like overnight we were invisible with no real identification to help us.

Sorry not more helpful.  Fingers x and stay safe.
Re: Natural Disaster Survival
Yesterday at 09:43:02 am
Sorry mate I can't help with something as destructive as a hurricane although I've suffered from my house being flooded.

I guess follow whatever advice the authorities are giving, get valuables like photographs upstairs if you have an upstairs and turn the electric off at the mains if you have to evacuate.

Maybe pack some essentials like water, toothbrush and a change of clothes to take with you and help anyone who isn't able to help themselves.

Best of luck mate 🙏
Re: Natural Disaster Survival
Yesterday at 09:58:14 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 09:26:51 am
Anybody survived a natural disaster before?

Yes Im in Florida and a big massive hurricane is en route today to destroy things.

Any tips?  :'(
Taylor Swift on the headphones and everything will be just fine

Edit: in all seriousness take care and just follow instructions given out locally
Re: Natural Disaster Survival
Yesterday at 10:05:49 am
Good luck Andy. Hope you aren't affected too much by it all
Re: Natural Disaster Survival
Yesterday at 10:06:15 am
I have to say both TUI and Disney have been absolutely shite with communication during this. We was only told at half 11 last night that we are staying in our room until Friday (due to fly home today at 6pm).

Thanks for the good luck wishes!

Also look at the state of this reporting we are dealing with:-

https://twitter.com/dailyloud/status/1574825811143790597?s=48&t=B88jJVfp1eIa3SUzyLey7A
Re: Natural Disaster Survival
Yesterday at 12:29:03 pm
Wow 155mph winds and its only 7:30am. Its nearly a cat 5 storm. A bit scary this now.
Re: Natural Disaster Survival
Yesterday at 02:04:08 pm
Where in Florida you are is going to make a massive difference in what you should do, Florida is a large state.
Re: Natural Disaster Survival
Yesterday at 02:35:58 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 02:04:08 pm
Where in Florida you are is going to make a massive difference in what you should do, Florida is a large state.

Orlando.
Re: Natural Disaster Survival
Yesterday at 02:51:48 pm
Ah, well the good news is, it could be worse!

Youre probably in for a long 24-48 hours though. This is a slow moving storm, so its gonna take a while to clear the area. Honestly, the main thing with riding out a hurricane, is just use common sense. Listen to local authorities. Dont do anything stupid.

If youre on the first floor and maybe even the second floor, have an escape route and plan in place in case flooding becomes bad near you. There will catastrophic flooding with this storm, both inland and near shore, just will depend on the drainage system and ground condition near where youre staying. Stay away from windows as much as possible, especially starting this afternoon and for the following 12-24 hours. Besides the strong wind and flying debris from the hurricane itself, hurricanes spin up a lot of tornadoes and can happen with little to no warning.

If you have water and water bottles lying around, hang on to them. And preserve the hell out of your phone battery/keep charging it as long as you can. A lot of people are about to be without power. You still have time in Orlando to go out and look for supplies, but Im guessing most of the essentials have been picked over.

You should be fine mate! 99.9999% of people survive hurricanes in the USA.
Re: Natural Disaster Survival
Yesterday at 02:58:13 pm
Also, that weather report you posted earlier, is from Fox News and from Hurricane Matthew in 2007.  ;D

If you're on Twitter, good accounts to follow would be @NWSTampaBay and @NWSMelbourne. Those are official government weather agency accounts for the area you're in and they provide just the facts and info you need, no fancy frills.
Re: Natural Disaster Survival
Yesterday at 02:59:40 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 02:58:13 pm
Also, that weather report you posted earlier, is from Fox News and from Hurricane Charley in 2007.  ;D

If you're on Twitter, good accounts to follow would be @NWSTampaBay and @NWSMelbourne. Those are official government weather agency weather accounts for the area you're in and they provide just the facts and info you need, no fancy frills.

Nice one mate! Yeah that report was sent to me by one of the lads on WhatsApp so didnt read too much into it just thought it was from now!
Re: Natural Disaster Survival
Yesterday at 03:11:49 pm
Of course. Feel free to PM me if you have any additional questions or concerns, happy to help. I'm not a meteorologist but I did initially go to college to become one, so I do have a bit of knowledge and experience and my fascination with all things weather remains strong and I've been in a (far weaker) hurricane before.
Re: Natural Disaster Survival
Yesterday at 04:53:46 pm
Sustained 155mph winds. A top-end Cat4, potentially reaching Cat5.

Have fun, Andy!


Re: Natural Disaster Survival
Yesterday at 08:23:47 pm
shit mate

great advice from Lone Star

fill the bath with clean water was one piece of advice ive heard before

try to be self sufficient for several days without power is the best advice. food you can eat without heating, plenty of drinks

I hope you are in a concrete building and not on the ground floor

stay safe brother and let us know when it has passed and give us all an update what it was like
Re: Natural Disaster Survival
Yesterday at 09:05:11 pm
Who calls a hurricane Ian for fucks sake? I know theyre always given names but at least make it sound more menacing.

Good luck Andy! And Floridian rawkites.
Re: Natural Disaster Survival
Yesterday at 09:08:47 pm
It is pretty much over his head right now so I only hope some of this advice made it before it hit.

Watched a few minutes of it live. It looks like a nuge storm surge on the west coast of florida. About 3 feet of water at least.

Some people in one storey houses had resorted to going to their attic and had called 911. Emergency response basically told them, we will get to you when we can and by the way, why didnt you evacuate or go to one of the designated shelters. Some people are crazy.
Re: Natural Disaster Survival
Yesterday at 09:12:20 pm
There's already storm surge in areas of Sanibel Island, Fort Myers, Cape Coral and Naples that's 8+ feet high. Wind usually isn't the killer with hurricanes, it's normally the surge and flooding rains. It can literally go from dry ground to several feet under water in a matter of minutes: https://twitter.com/BirdingPeepWx/status/1575180191265353728?s=20&t=ATmUL2DB5MIwtAe7g7cy3A

Orlando is still around 100 miles from the eyewall currently, which is where the worst of the winds are, so still a ways to go before the worst part is by Andy. The good news is, hurricanes lose strength quickly (at least in terms of wind) as they move onshore. Downed power lines, downed trees and flooding will still be a concern for central Florida, including Orlando, over the next 12-24 hours.
Re: Natural Disaster Survival
Yesterday at 09:21:18 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 09:12:20 pm
There's already storm surge in areas of Sanibel Island, Fort Myers, Cape Coral and Naples that's 8+ feet high. Wind usually isn't the killer with hurricanes, it's normally the surge and flooding rains. It can literally go from dry ground to several feet under water in a matter of minutes: https://twitter.com/BirdingPeepWx/status/1575180191265353728?s=20&t=ATmUL2DB5MIwtAe7g7cy3A

Orlando is still around 100 miles from the eyewall currently, which is where the worst of the winds are, so still a ways to go before the worst part is by Andy. The good news is, hurricanes lose strength quickly (at least in terms of wind) as they move onshore. Downed power lines, downed trees and flooding will still be a concern for central Florida, including Orlando, over the next 12-24 hours.

didnt one hit Texas pretty bad about two years ago, how close was that to you ?
Re: Natural Disaster Survival
Yesterday at 09:26:09 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 09:21:18 pm
didnt one hit Texas pretty bad about two years ago, how close was that to you ?

Harvey hit 5 years ago, but it was mainly the Texas coastal plains and Houston that got slammed. Tied with Katrina as the costliest hurricane of all time, it was truly awful. Some areas got 5 feet (FEET) of rain.

I'm up in the DFW area these days, so by the time a hurricane would hit the Texas coast and make it's way up here, it's usually a Tropical depression at best. We're about a 5 hour drive from the coast.
Re: Natural Disaster Survival
Yesterday at 09:29:39 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:05:11 pm
Who calls a hurricane Ian for fucks sake? I know theyre always given names but at least make it sound more menacing.

Good luck Andy! And Floridian rawkites.

If the storm is bad enough, the National Hurricane center will retire the name. There will never be a Hurricane Ian again, I can tell you that. It'll mean something menacing for a lot of people from now on.
Re: Natural Disaster Survival
Yesterday at 10:20:20 pm
Yeah Im still in my second floor room and its just pissing down with slightly strong winds but as LSR says it hasnt hit Orlando yet. Some places in Florida are getting absolutely hammered.
Re: Natural Disaster Survival
Yesterday at 10:26:09 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 10:20:20 pm
Yeah Im still in my second floor room and its just pissing down with slightly strong winds but as LSR says it hasnt hit Orlando yet. Some places in Florida are getting absolutely hammered.

Is Wet'N'Wild open  ;D

edit - closed down in 2016, ah well. Best thing about my trip to Orlanda circa 1988
Re: Natural Disaster Survival
Yesterday at 11:56:33 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 10:20:20 pm
Yeah Im still in my second floor room and its just pissing down with slightly strong winds but as LSR says it hasnt hit Orlando yet. Some places in Florida are getting absolutely hammered.

The amount of flooding in some areas look terrible.

You should be fine on the second floor. Hopefully you can have power as long as you can. I hope you have a good book.
Re: Natural Disaster Survival
Today at 02:54:39 am
Sorry you werent able to get out of Florida on time, Andy! Stay safe and hopefully you get back home in a couple days!

South west Florida is truly fucked. Fort Myers took a cat 4 head on. My in laws used to live down there and its a great place, so I hope they can recover quickly.

Im in Tampa and been in the hurricane all day, although nowhere near the eye (this thing is fucking massive) and had power all day somehow. Lots of rain and wind, but compared to south west Florida, weve basically had nothing.

Andy, the worst will be with you in a few hours mate. This thing is moving slow at 8mph, so its just dumping rain. Stay safe, and youll never forget this holiday :D
Re: Natural Disaster Survival
Today at 11:09:54 am
yeh stay safe mate - and just remember you'll be coming home to ... well  fucking cold weather rain and the miserable time we're all having as we try to struggle with the rising costs of living



stay there  :wave
Re: Natural Disaster Survival
Today at 12:16:46 pm
looking at some of the early morning footage here

looks like it just dumped a staggering amount of water on florida. areas that have never flooded are now flooding

hope you are ok and have power. make yourself comfortable, you are not going anywhere for a while
Re: Natural Disaster Survival
Today at 02:06:30 pm
Well I slept through the worst of it haha. Wasnt the best sleep as the room felt like it was about to take off into the sky from midnight up until about 8am this morning. Just pissing down now still.
Re: Natural Disaster Survival
Today at 05:31:41 pm
TUI have said we have a flight on Saturday now but we apparently are flying to the Dominican Republic first to pick cabin crew up?! Then onto Manchester. Adds on an extra 2 hours 40 mins to our flight after staying behind due to a hurricane and they said if the plane arrives late to the Dominican then we could be stuck sitting on a plane for hours.

TUI are fucking shite.
