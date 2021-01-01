« previous next »
Online 30fiver

Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #560 on: Today at 03:09:30 pm »
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on Today at 03:04:42 pm
If they couldn't guarantee Rangers (2,637) to people on 3 credits out of 5 then they won't guarantee Ajax (likely 2,600 like Chelsea and Spurs have got there in last few seasons) to people on 4 credits out of 6. I think it will be 5 credits guaranteed with the vast majority of people on 4 credits sorted.

Rangers got 2,750 a couple of weeks ago there
Online 30fiver

Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #561 on: Today at 03:11:38 pm »
Quote from: SingFongFC on Today at 03:04:08 pm
Oh yes of course, theyll be waiting for the collection process in Glasgow wont they! This time next week then

They can announce the sale info now if they wanted because they know the maximum credits people will be on (so the max who can buy in each sale, thus determining the guaranteed number) but sales will have to be the Friday onwards from next week so they've had chance to remove the odd persons credit for Rangers
Offline JohnRed

Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #562 on: Today at 03:20:24 pm »
Anyone experienced Royal Mail not delivering before the 1pm guarantee?
Offline sameold

Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #563 on: Today at 03:28:45 pm »
Quote from: JohnRed on Today at 03:20:24 pm
Anyone experienced Royal Mail not delivering before the 1pm guarantee?

Yes. It happens. Have you the tracking number? Go on to Royal Mail Track & Trace.
Offline hoppyLFC

Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #564 on: Today at 03:34:41 pm »
Just picked our two up at the window. 😊. ( From the 1st sale)
Online 30fiver

Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #565 on: Today at 03:58:02 pm »
Well.. some people who got emails saying they were selected for collection in Glasgow have had them arrive in the post today

They get onto live chat, who tell them they weren't selected for collection in Glasgow

Be a shambles next week
Offline JohnRed

Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #566 on: Today at 04:13:39 pm »
Quote from: sameold on Today at 03:28:45 pm
Yes. It happens. Have you the tracking number? Go on to Royal Mail Track & Trace.

Yeah, it says its due out today
Offline DOG-LFC8

Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #567 on: Today at 04:19:58 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 03:58:02 pm
Well.. some people who got emails saying they were selected for collection in Glasgow have had them arrive in the post today

They get onto live chat, who tell them they weren't selected for collection in Glasgow

Be a shambles next week

Know of a friend overseas who this happened to as well. This is already a complete shambles
Online Levitz

Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #568 on: Today at 04:23:26 pm »
Does this mean some people who weren't informed of collection won't have their tix turn up and will have to collect?
Online 30fiver

Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #569 on: Today at 04:25:12 pm »
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 04:23:26 pm
Does this mean some people who weren't informed of collection won't have their tix turn up and will have to collect?

it wouldnt surprise me!
Online lukeypool

Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #570 on: Today at 04:57:53 pm »
So.. I bought 2 tickets. 1 in the guaranteed sale and one on the 3+ sale. The ticket bought on the guaranteed sale was selected for nfc and the 3+ sale wasnt selected for anything. Normally Ill get 2 separate tracking emails from Royal Mail as they are separate transactions however, I only received one. No bother they probably get sent together. Just got home and only have 1 ticket. The one selected for nfc. So wheres the other ticket. Has that been selected for collection and they havent sent an email? What a mess
Online 30fiver

Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #571 on: Today at 05:01:29 pm »
Quote from: lukeypool on Today at 04:57:53 pm
So.. I bought 2 tickets. 1 in the guaranteed sale and one on the 3+ sale. The ticket bought on the guaranteed sale was selected for nfc and the 3+ sale wasnt selected for anything. Normally Ill get 2 separate tracking emails from Royal Mail as they are separate transactions however, I only received one. No bother they probably get sent together. Just got home and only have 1 ticket. The one selected for nfc. So wheres the other ticket. Has that been selected for collection and they havent sent an email? What a mess

Not every ticket was sent yesterday, it said from wednesday.. might be some more to come for you yet
Offline ABJ

Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #572 on: Today at 05:01:55 pm »
They really are on another level completely, just when you think they've exhausted every possible fuck up, they find a way of making a completely different one although no doubt they'll blame Putin, Covid or the Royal Mail.

Unreal.
Online lukeypool

Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #573 on: Today at 05:02:21 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 05:01:29 pm
Not every ticket was sent yesterday, it said from wednesday.. might be some more to come for you yet

Oh right. I just assumed all sent same time. Hopefully turns up tomorrow.
Online lukeypool

Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #574 on: Today at 05:03:54 pm »
Has anyone had there ticket from the 3+ sale
Offline nearly40

Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #575 on: Today at 05:24:55 pm »
Spoke to the club because I wasnt sure of my delivery method. (which box I had or hadnt ticked) 3+ sale.

They told me that they would send me an email and send me my ticket. Neither have arrived. Im also up for an NFC check, I expect that I will also have to collect my ticket.

Offline ABJ

Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #576 on: Today at 05:26:33 pm »
Quote from: lukeypool on Today at 05:03:54 pm
Has anyone had there ticket from the 3+ sale
Yes, mates that were in that sale received them today.
Online Thepooloflife

Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #577 on: Today at 06:58:43 pm »
Quote from: SingFongFC on Today at 02:51:27 pm
Roll on this nonsense for Ajax as well then - surely must be close to announcing selling details for that game?
I'll be furious if that happens, after them acknowledging the problem and assurances they'd work to stop it happening.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #578 on: Today at 07:02:33 pm »
I was in the first sale, no email and no ticket here. And will be doing the NFC.
Online Barry Banana

Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #579 on: Today at 07:25:39 pm »
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/fans/away-travel/european-cup

Info is out and says ticket collection point is a 5 min walk from George Square. Doesnt say where yet but will be one of the hotels that fits that profile.
Online Thepooloflife

Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #580 on: Today at 07:34:37 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 07:02:33 pm
I was in the first sale, no email and no ticket here. And will be doing the NFC.
Mmm......wonder how that's gonna work ? How did you get notified about NFC ? Seems strange they notified you about that and no confirmation email about ticket ?

Really is a farce our ticket arrangements system.
Online Barry Banana

Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #581 on: Today at 07:48:58 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 07:34:37 pm
Mmm......wonder how that's gonna work ? How did you get notified about NFC ? Seems strange they notified you about that and no confirmation email about ticket ?

Really is a farce our ticket arrangements system.

Think theyre saying no email to confirm postage from Royal Mail not no email from the club.
