If they couldn't guarantee Rangers (2,637) to people on 3 credits out of 5 then they won't guarantee Ajax (likely 2,600 like Chelsea and Spurs have got there in last few seasons) to people on 4 credits out of 6. I think it will be 5 credits guaranteed with the vast majority of people on 4 credits sorted.
Oh yes of course, theyll be waiting for the collection process in Glasgow wont they! This time next week then
Anyone experienced Royal Mail not delivering before the 1pm guarantee?
Yes. It happens. Have you the tracking number? Go on to Royal Mail Track & Trace.
Well.. some people who got emails saying they were selected for collection in Glasgow have had them arrive in the post todayThey get onto live chat, who tell them they weren't selected for collection in GlasgowBe a shambles next week
Does this mean some people who weren't informed of collection won't have their tix turn up and will have to collect?
So.. I bought 2 tickets. 1 in the guaranteed sale and one on the 3+ sale. The ticket bought on the guaranteed sale was selected for nfc and the 3+ sale wasnt selected for anything. Normally Ill get 2 separate tracking emails from Royal Mail as they are separate transactions however, I only received one. No bother they probably get sent together. Just got home and only have 1 ticket. The one selected for nfc. So wheres the other ticket. Has that been selected for collection and they havent sent an email? What a mess
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
Not every ticket was sent yesterday, it said from wednesday.. might be some more to come for you yet
Has anyone had there ticket from the 3+ sale
Roll on this nonsense for Ajax as well then - surely must be close to announcing selling details for that game?
I was in the first sale, no email and no ticket here. And will be doing the NFC.
Mmm......wonder how that's gonna work ? How did you get notified about NFC ? Seems strange they notified you about that and no confirmation email about ticket ?Really is a farce our ticket arrangements system.
