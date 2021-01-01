So.. I bought 2 tickets. 1 in the guaranteed sale and one on the 3+ sale. The ticket bought on the guaranteed sale was selected for nfc and the 3+ sale wasnt selected for anything. Normally Ill get 2 separate tracking emails from Royal Mail as they are separate transactions however, I only received one. No bother they probably get sent together. Just got home and only have 1 ticket. The one selected for nfc. So wheres the other ticket. Has that been selected for collection and they havent sent an email? What a mess