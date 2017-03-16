I buy for a number of people, we all travel. Having sorted most out on the first sale, I waited till Wednesday

On the sale for 3/5 credits it should have been a cake walk, 1500 sold , 800 minimum left and not a sniff, sold out by the time I got in at 11.

There should have always been tickets bouncing around after 20 mins or so, but was hardly anything. A mate got 1 at 11.40 and I couldnt get 3, gave up at 12.30

Got a Call at 2.30 back on sale 3/5  Got the 3 ..weird. Then I had one on 2 credits  Not a sniff on the 2 sale, and then it went to 1, not a sniff, then sold out. 30 mins prior to the change of criteria you could still buy normally and count what was left.

There has definitely been something wrong all season.

Every away game for me there has been a 3-4 min delay getting into buy irrespective of being logged in and ready for 8.15, and now this farce where people on 1 credit have got tickets ahead of those on 2.

There is something going on, I am sure of that. I buy all the time, this season has been the worst. With this sale the TO dont even look like they are hiding the contempt for fans. Roll on Glasgow collection, another nightmare looming!!

