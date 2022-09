those tickets are physicaly at anfield and not in peoples baskets so the club can fix this, they can give refunds which they can do and start from 3 then 2 then 1 if needed with the site set up to work correctly.



the integrity of the their credit system has just been shat on and if they stand by and let that happen then the club have been shat on as well and are quiet happy to let that happen.



they should not be putting people through ticket collections and controlled nfc entries if they can sort a few tickets out properly.