Why does this work for some and not others. Defo doesnt work for me.



Another thing on the long list of how shite the website is.



No idea mate - But that's what people are doing - The fact that the system allows it is farcical - But nobody at the club actually cares - They read this forum and yet nothing gets done to solve this basic problem along with the myriad of other basic problemsThe fact that people are asking for hallmaps for today is for a sale that should not even come close to happening is nothing short of a jokeYesterday's sale should not have happened either, but the simplest of simple fixes have not been implemented by the club - You should get one extension when checking out coz of the form filling and that should be itThe sale has shown has sold out on the site since 5 minutes after the 3 credit sale thanks to the total incompetence on show from the club, and people on 3 have missed out because of thisThey publish the sale that says max of 10 or max of 4 per transaction yet you can add 100 to the basket and leave them thereSooner or later people who are in a supposed guarantee sale are going to miss out coz of this practice of hiving tickets to a basket to save for the next credit down saleLFC help don't understand or are maybe not bothered I don't know. But it needs more people to raise it