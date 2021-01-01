« previous next »
Offline RainbowFlick

  Re: Rangers away selling details
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,966
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 03:33:35 pm »
trying to help a friend. got 406 errored by pressing 'choose seats for me' three times quickly out of frustration.

all these techniques the TO has implemented recently to combat bots and scripts do the exact opposite  :butt
Logged
YNWA.

Online Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,712
Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 03:38:29 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 03:33:35 pm
trying to help a friend. got 406 errored by pressing 'choose seats for me' three times quickly out of frustration.

all these techniques the TO has implemented recently to combat bots and scripts do the exact opposite  :butt

yet the bots and scripts can bypass all that - As I've said TO help the touts and stuff the average fan
Logged

Offline ant

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,189
  • Spread the faith - YNWA !!!
    • OLSC - France
Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 03:40:32 pm »
there must be some sort of way to manually kick ticket hoarders out ?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:02:10 pm by ant »
Logged
www.liverpoolfrance.com - The home of Liverpool fans in France.

Get down to 1 of our 2 pubs in Paris, Lush Bar or Kop Bar, for all the Red's games on the tele :
http://www.liverpoolfrance.com/ou-voir-les-reds/

TRADE COUNT WHEN WE HAD A TICKET EXCHANGE : 24

Offline sharkeyb

  • Would pay to see a Mason's willy, but not more than £35.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,013
  • He's on the floor
Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 03:50:18 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 03:33:35 pm
trying to help a friend. got 406 errored by pressing 'choose seats for me' three times quickly out of frustration.

all these techniques the TO has implemented recently to combat bots and scripts do the exact opposite  :butt
did you actually see tickets available then?
Logged
Sir, the cash monies?

Online Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,994
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #204 on: Yesterday at 03:51:58 pm »
They need to do it so your basket empties after 30 mins, if not bought.....and no way back in.
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,966
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #205 on: Yesterday at 03:54:42 pm »
Quote from: sharkeyb on Yesterday at 03:50:18 pm
did you actually see tickets available then?

yes mate, in the block i clicked there was maybe around 25-30 in the back.
Logged
YNWA.

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,565
Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #206 on: Yesterday at 03:55:28 pm »
Still on the site and not marked as sold out in ticket availability. Are these people trying to hoard them until the 1+ sale? Or has it truly sold out?

A friend managed to get in to get a single.
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,966
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #207 on: Yesterday at 03:56:10 pm »
Quote from: ant on Yesterday at 03:40:32 pm
there must be some sort of way to manually kick ticket horders out ?

they did it between the sale but there is probably a few tickets knocking around in baskets right now not being purchased.
Logged
YNWA.

Offline sharkeyb

  • Would pay to see a Mason's willy, but not more than £35.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,013
  • He's on the floor
Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #208 on: Yesterday at 03:57:50 pm »
i'm glad some people have got sorted - just gutted i'm not one of them!
Logged
Sir, the cash monies?

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,966
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #209 on: Yesterday at 03:58:53 pm »
Quote from: sharkeyb on Yesterday at 03:57:50 pm
i'm glad some people have got sorted - just gutted i'm not one of them!

i would say keep refreshing, but i've not seen any popup yet
Logged
YNWA.

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,565
Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #210 on: Yesterday at 03:58:56 pm »
Club need to cancel the 1+ sale and let people with 2 have a chance at any that are in baskets.
Logged

Offline shambles

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 859
  • It's not easy being green
Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #211 on: Yesterday at 03:59:50 pm »
Was able to get on the page just before 3 and showed 30ish seats?
Tried to add (pre-3pm) but wouldn't let me, tried again bang on 3 and all gone.
Logged

Online Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,994
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #212 on: Yesterday at 04:01:06 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 03:58:56 pm
Club need to cancel the 1+ sale and let people with 2 have a chance at any that are in baskets.
......yep, and maybe those on 3 who missed out
Logged

Offline sharkeyb

  • Would pay to see a Mason's willy, but not more than £35.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,013
  • He's on the floor
Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #213 on: Yesterday at 04:01:41 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 03:58:53 pm
i would say keep refreshing, but i've not seen any popup yet
yep - solid hour on the refresh
Logged
Sir, the cash monies?

Offline Thomas

  • Doubting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,324
Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #214 on: Yesterday at 04:23:57 pm »
We need to make some noise to club about this hoarding of tickets by the Tik Tok generation.

Be some long standing reds miss out soon and thatll be the nail in the coffin for me
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:26:19 pm by Thomas »
Logged
We're the kings of Europe, the pride of Merseyside, we'll fight for no surrender, we'll fight for Shankly's pride.

Online Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,712
Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #215 on: Yesterday at 04:54:34 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 04:01:06 pm
......yep, and maybe those on 3 who missed out

Spot on, these people have managed to artificially manufacture a sale today that probably shouldn't have happened and the same is happening tomorrow.

The club are happy to let it happen thanks to their ridiculous ticket system that allows this, its sheer incompetence

Just another example of them not caring who gets the tickets
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:56:49 pm by Tiz Lad »
Logged

Online Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,994
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #216 on: Yesterday at 05:30:41 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 04:54:34 pm
Spot on, these people have managed to artificially manufacture a sale today that probably shouldn't have happened and the same is happening tomorrow.

The club are happy to let it happen thanks to their ridiculous ticket system that allows this, its sheer incompetence

Just another example of them not caring who gets the tickets
I agree - that's all correct. Best of it is, a simple adjustment on the sales page would solve much of it.
Logged

Online Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,712
Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #217 on: Yesterday at 05:51:27 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 05:30:41 pm
I agree - that's all correct. Best of it is, a simple adjustment on the sales page would solve much of it.

Exactly. I mean how hard can it be to check who has tickets in their baskets for hours on end and boot them out.

Also The system should really have the ability to look as the F&F list and of the account that's logged in and not allow any tickets to be basketed if a) you have already bought and b) nobody in your list qualifies under the current criteria.

I mean it probably can not LFC probably haven't even asked if it can
Logged

Offline ant

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,189
  • Spread the faith - YNWA !!!
    • OLSC - France
Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #218 on: Yesterday at 05:57:55 pm »
they know it goes on because they gave some crazy stats a long time ago about members hoarding tickets, it was mad !
Logged
www.liverpoolfrance.com - The home of Liverpool fans in France.

Get down to 1 of our 2 pubs in Paris, Lush Bar or Kop Bar, for all the Red's games on the tele :
http://www.liverpoolfrance.com/ou-voir-les-reds/

TRADE COUNT WHEN WE HAD A TICKET EXCHANGE : 24

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,966
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #219 on: Yesterday at 06:03:39 pm »
actually tried to explain the issue to LFCHelp but either i'm not making any sense or they don't fully understand how the access works.

only one or two similar messages seem to have been sent to them (publicly), i wonder if it's just a handful affected and they're just not bothered enough to raise it
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:15:51 pm by RainbowFlick »
Logged
YNWA.

Offline lukeypool

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 333
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #220 on: Yesterday at 10:38:32 pm »
Theres still plenty of tickets in peoples baskets. This should of sold out by now. Would of sold out on 3 with maybe a few returns for a 2 credit sale
Logged

Online SingFongFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 500
  • L-I-V, E-R-P, Double O L, Liverpool FC
Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #221 on: Yesterday at 10:46:13 pm »
Maybe a mad theory this, but is there no way the club could be holding onto some of these? To try and bring on another all members sale to drive the numbers down in terms of those with multiple credits?

It does seem very very odd all this, has this ever happened before when sales are coming and going without it selling out when it most likely should?
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,966
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #222 on: Yesterday at 11:07:39 pm »
Quote from: SingFongFC on Yesterday at 10:46:13 pm
Maybe a mad theory this, but is there no way the club could be holding onto some of these? To try and bring on another all members sale to drive the numbers down in terms of those with multiple credits?

It does seem very very odd all this, has this ever happened before when sales are coming and going without it selling out when it most likely should?

the club wouldn't do that, if they wanted to drive the numbers down they'd just give more to sponsors/players/hospo. not giving people on each prior tier a fair chance is not right (and i'm only on 1 credit) and if it was uncovered there's foul play it'd cause a commotion.

i have heard of someone holding tickets last season too but i don't think we've had this specific scenario play out like this.

i just reckon the LFCHelp people don't understand the intricacies of the system and how it can be abused and there doesn't seem to be too many people raising it weirdly.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:13:19 pm by RainbowFlick »
Logged
YNWA.

Online SingFongFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 500
  • L-I-V, E-R-P, Double O L, Liverpool FC
Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #223 on: Yesterday at 11:13:35 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 11:07:39 pm
the club wouldn't do that, if they wanted to drive the numbers down they'd just give more to sponsors/players/hospo. not giving people on each tier a fair chance is not right (and i'm only on 1 credit) and if it was uncovered there's foul play it'd cause a bit commotion.

i have heard of someone holding tickets last season too but i don't think we've had this specific scenario play out like this.

i just reckon the LFCHelp people don't understand the intricacies of the system and how it can be abused and there doesn't seem to be too many people raising it weirdly.

Yeah fair point mate, just thinking out loud really. Its a loophole that needs closing if its not foul play from the club. Because either way its not right that its stopping people on multiple credits from being able to buy tickets, however its happening.

And I say that in the same situation as you, am on one credit.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:15:08 pm by SingFongFC »
Logged

Offline deanloco9

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 398
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #224 on: Today at 01:37:45 am »
Can anyone PM me the hallmap for the rangers sale?
Logged

Online Chris H

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 328
  • Spion Kop 1906
Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #225 on: Today at 07:05:10 am »
How are people holding tickets? It times out after 19 mins
Logged
@SpionKop1906

All donations welcome. All funds raised through sales go straight into the flag fund for future flags and banners.

Online Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,712
Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #226 on: Today at 07:26:26 am »
Quote from: Chris H on Today at 07:05:10 am
How are people holding tickets? It times out after 19 mins

You just refresh the basket then it restarts the timer
Logged

Online scouse92

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 141
Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #227 on: Today at 07:28:04 am »
Can anyone also PM me the hallmap for this game please?
Logged

Online Chris H

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 328
  • Spion Kop 1906
Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #228 on: Today at 07:35:28 am »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 07:26:26 am
You just refresh the basket then it restarts the timer

Why does this work for some and not others. Defo doesnt work for me.

Another thing on the long list of how shite the website is.
Logged
@SpionKop1906

All donations welcome. All funds raised through sales go straight into the flag fund for future flags and banners.

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,966
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #229 on: Today at 07:52:38 am »
Quote from: Chris H on Today at 07:35:28 am
Why does this work for some and not others. Defo doesnt work for me.

Another thing on the long list of how shite the website is.

it doesn't seem to always work to be fair, i did some messing around yesterday to try
Logged
YNWA.

Online Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,712
Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #230 on: Today at 08:03:29 am »
Quote from: Chris H on Today at 07:35:28 am
Why does this work for some and not others. Defo doesnt work for me.

Another thing on the long list of how shite the website is.

No idea mate - But that's what people are doing - The fact that the system allows it is farcical - But nobody at the club actually cares - They read this forum and yet nothing gets done to solve this basic problem along with the myriad of other basic problems

The fact that people are asking for hallmaps for today is for a sale that should not even come close to happening is nothing short of a joke

Yesterday's sale should not have happened either, but the simplest of simple fixes have not been implemented by the club - You should get one extension when checking out coz of the form filling and that should be it

The sale has shown has sold out on the site since 5 minutes after the 3 credit sale thanks to the total incompetence on show from the club, and people on 3 have missed out because of this

They publish the sale that says max of 10 or max of 4 per transaction yet you can add 100 to the basket and leave them there

Sooner or later people who are in a supposed guarantee sale are going to miss out coz of this practice of hiving tickets to a basket to save for the next credit down sale

LFC help don't understand or are maybe not bothered I don't know. But it needs more people to raise it
« Last Edit: Today at 08:05:57 am by Tiz Lad »
Logged

Online Chris H

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 328
  • Spion Kop 1906
Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #231 on: Today at 08:11:09 am »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 08:03:29 am
No idea mate - But that's what people are doing - The fact that the system allows it is farcical - But nobody at the club actually cares - They read this forum and yet nothing gets done to solve this basic problem along with the myriad of other basic problems

The fact that people are asking for hallmaps for today is for a sale that should not even come close to happening is nothing short of a joke

Yesterday's sale should not have happened either, but the simplest of simple fixes have not been implemented by the club - You should get one extension when checking out coz of the form filling and that should be it

The sale has shown has sold out on the site since 5 minutes after the 3 credit sale thanks to the total incompetence on show from the club, and people on 3 have missed out because of this

They publish the sale that says max of 10 or max of 4 per transaction yet you can add 100 to the basket and leave them there

Sooner or later people who are in a supposed guarantee sale are going to miss out coz of this practice of hiving tickets to a basket to save for the next credit down sale

LFC help don't understand or are maybe not bothered I don't know. But it needs more people to raise it

Spot on. I've raised similar issues plenty of times with the club. I know others have as well so they are fully aware of the issues.

Logged
@SpionKop1906

All donations welcome. All funds raised through sales go straight into the flag fund for future flags and banners.

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,695
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #232 on: Today at 08:37:33 am »
The club dont care, its genuinely mind blowing to me how obvious it is that they simply dont give a fuck.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
