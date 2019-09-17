« previous next »
Rangers away selling details

Re: Rangers away selling details
Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 12:56:52 pm
Thanks.
Re: Rangers away selling details
Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 01:11:04 pm
Quote from: deanloco9 on Yesterday at 12:07:55 pm
What's the chances so far of this actually dropping to one?

* Napoli (07.09.22) 2736
* Atletico Madrid (18.02.20) 3328
* FC Salzburg (10.12.19) 1525
* KRC Genk (23.10.19) 1037
* Napoli (17.09.19) 2588

A maximum of 2736 people could have three credits if everyone who went to Atletico 20 and Napoli 19 bought for Napoli 22. But we know that didnt happen because Napoli away didnt sell out on two (or even one) previous aways.

We also know that less than 2736 people with two or one credit bought for Napoli 22 as it dropped to 0.

As the Rangers allocation is 2636 - all thats needed is that 100 people of those that qualified for Napoli 22 in the earlier sales didnt buy. Then it should drop to 1 previous credit. But there will be a decent amount that qualify for that as nearly 600 will have Atletico only - plus people managed to get Napoli with no credits.

Another factor is the fan update. People with credits in 2020 might have been cleansed. Theres at least two in our group who had fancards with Euro away credits but later got season tickets, which also have Euro away credits on, and the fancards became unusable at the point of the fan update.
Re: Rangers away selling details
Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 03:23:00 pm
Those figures sound promising to me mate - good effort in putting them together. 

Would be delighted with just an outside chance at a handful of tickets in a sale on Friday, even if its with around 600+ others. Fingers crossed!
Re: Rangers away selling details
Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 03:41:51 pm
Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 01:11:04 pm
* Napoli (07.09.22) 2736
* Atletico Madrid (18.02.20) 3328
* FC Salzburg (10.12.19) 1525
* KRC Genk (23.10.19) 1037
* Napoli (17.09.19) 2588

A maximum of 2736 people could have three credits if everyone who went to Atletico 20 and Napoli 19 bought for Napoli 22. But we know that didnt happen because Napoli away didnt sell out on two (or even one) previous aways.

We also know that less than 2736 people with two or one credit bought for Napoli 22 as it dropped to 0.

As the Rangers allocation is 2636 - all thats needed is that 100 people of those that qualified for Napoli 22 in the earlier sales didnt buy. Then it should drop to 1 previous credit. But there will be a decent amount that qualify for that as nearly 600 will have Atletico only - plus people managed to get Napoli with no credits.

Another factor is the fan update. People with credits in 2020 might have been cleansed. Theres at least two in our group who had fancards with Euro away credits but later got season tickets, which also have Euro away credits on, and the fancards became unusable at the point of the fan update.

Demand from sponsors, corporates, players friends and family is going to way higher than for Napoli (than for any of them that count as a credit). That is one big unknown.
I think all of those groups will be pretty close to 100% take up of their allowance for this one.

Re: Rangers away selling details
Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 03:47:43 pm
Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 01:11:04 pm
* Napoli (07.09.22) 2736
* Atletico Madrid (18.02.20) 3328
* FC Salzburg (10.12.19) 1525
* KRC Genk (23.10.19) 1037
* Napoli (17.09.19) 2588

A maximum of 2736 people could have three credits if everyone who went to Atletico 20 and Napoli 19 bought for Napoli 22. But we know that didnt happen because Napoli away didnt sell out on two (or even one) previous aways.

We also know that less than 2736 people with two or one credit bought for Napoli 22 as it dropped to 0.

As the Rangers allocation is 2636 - all thats needed is that 100 people of those that qualified for Napoli 22 in the earlier sales didnt buy. Then it should drop to 1 previous credit. But there will be a decent amount that qualify for that as nearly 600 will have Atletico only - plus people managed to get Napoli with no credits.

Another factor is the fan update. People with credits in 2020 might have been cleansed. Theres at least two in our group who had fancards with Euro away credits but later got season tickets, which also have Euro away credits on, and the fancards became unusable at the point of the fan update.

i enjoy your and dean's optimism on this one. be a dog fight getting one if it drops.
Re: Rangers away selling details
Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 04:01:12 pm
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 03:41:51 pm
Demand from sponsors, corporates, players friends and family is going to way higher than for Napoli (than for any of them that count as a credit). That is one big unknown.
I think all of those groups will be pretty close to 100% take up of their allowance for this one.

The club has received an allocation of 2,636 tickets for this all-ticket fixture.

In line with UEFA guidelines, a further 240 top-category seats have been allocated to be used as part of the players' allocation and staff, travelling club staff and VIPs.

Isn't the extra 240 supposed to be for the players and sponsors etc?
Re: Rangers away selling details
Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 04:08:59 pm
Quote from: bedo on Yesterday at 04:01:12 pm
The club has received an allocation of 2,636 tickets for this all-ticket fixture.

In line with UEFA guidelines, a further 240 top-category seats have been allocated to be used as part of the players' allocation and staff, travelling club staff and VIPs.

Isn't the extra 240 supposed to be for the players and sponsors etc?
They take 250 or so more out of our allocation.
Re: Rangers away selling details
Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 04:17:23 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 03:47:43 pm
i enjoy your and dean's optimism on this one. be a dog fight getting one if it drops.

Agree totally - currently showing as 1064 available - Don't see how this goes to 1 - Maybe wrong though
Re: Rangers away selling details
Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 04:20:42 pm
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 04:17:23 pm
Agree totally - currently showing as 1064 available - Don't see how this goes to 1 - Maybe wrong though
It wont drop Im only on 1 meself and know it wont. Getting your hopes up and then it not happening is much worse. If it drops then we will all be over the moon but expecting it to is just waiting for disappointment unfortunately.
Re: Rangers away selling details
Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 05:04:38 pm
Not sure anyone is expecting anything - think everyone recognises we only have a slim bit of hope!
Re: Rangers away selling details
Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 05:12:16 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 03:47:43 pm
i enjoy your and dean's optimism on this one. be a dog fight getting one if it drops.

Havent showed any optimism. Just done some crude maths. Will likely be other factors that come into play.
Re: Rangers away selling details
Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 05:30:35 pm
Quote from: bedo on Yesterday at 04:01:12 pm
The club has received an allocation of 2,636 tickets for this all-ticket fixture.

In line with UEFA guidelines, a further 240 top-category seats have been allocated to be used as part of the players' allocation and staff, travelling club staff and VIPs.

Isn't the extra 240 supposed to be for the players and sponsors etc?


I think this bit "to be used as part of" is crucial bit. Doesn't say what it can go up to - just that will use the top price ones as part of it - not the whole of it.
Re: Rangers away selling details
Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 06:10:23 pm
Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 05:12:16 pm
Havent showed any optimism. Just done some crude maths. Will likely be other factors that come into play.

yeah, i think dean was the most optimistic  ;D
Re: Rangers away selling details
Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 08:18:29 pm
I know a fair few people in tomorrow's sale on 3 credits from napoli 2019, Salzberg and Madrid
Re: Rangers away selling details
Reply #94 on: Today at 09:38:17 am
986 showing left at the minute
Re: Rangers away selling details
Reply #95 on: Today at 09:40:19 am
Quote from: nickyd186 on Yesterday at 08:18:29 pm
I know a fair few people in tomorrow's sale on 3 credits from napoli 2019, Salzberg and Madrid

my credits are Napoli Madrid and Napoli
Re: Rangers away selling details
Reply #96 on: Today at 09:47:22 am
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on Today at 09:38:17 am
986 showing left at the minute

Must be some early basketing going on as that's way more than those who have 4
Re: Rangers away selling details
Reply #97 on: Today at 09:50:16 am
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on Today at 09:38:17 am
986 showing left at the minute
Guessing there must be a few in baskets here and there so if you could try count after the sale ends and all tickets out of baskets if itll work
Re: Rangers away selling details
Reply #98 on: Today at 10:09:42 am
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 09:47:22 am
Must be some early basketing going on as that's way more than those who have 4

Would have to have 4 credits to do that though wouldnt you?

Can't imagine hundreds of people are doing that on 4

Quote from: nearly40 on Today at 09:40:19 am
my credits are Napoli Madrid and Napoli

Same, would imagine the majority are in the same boat
Re: Rangers away selling details
Reply #99 on: Today at 10:17:16 am
Quote from: PaulKS on Today at 10:09:42 am
Would have to have 4 credits to do that though wouldnt you?

Can't imagine hundreds of people are doing that on 4

Same, would imagine the majority are in the same boat
1 person could basket hundreds of tickets if they wanted
Re: Rangers away selling details
Reply #100 on: Today at 10:32:09 am
Quote from: James_1906 on Today at 09:50:16 am
Guessing there must be a few in baskets here and there so if you could try count after the sale ends and all tickets out of baskets if itll work

They take the game down at the end of the sale
Reply #101 on: Today at 10:32:49 am
Quote from: James_1906 on Today at 10:17:16 am
1 person could basket hundreds of tickets if they wanted

Oh yeah good point! I reckon DOG-LFC8 basket a few hundred at least to wind us up ;)
Re: Rangers away selling details
Reply #102 on: Today at 10:35:52 am
Quote from: PaulKS on Today at 10:32:49 am
Oh yeah good point! I reckon DOG-LFC8 basket a few hundred at least to wind us up ;)
😂
Re: Rangers away selling details
Reply #103 on: Today at 10:45:38 am
Quote from: PaulKS on Today at 10:32:49 am
Oh yeah good point! I reckon DOG-LFC8 basket a few hundred at least to wind us up ;)
;D you can't basket any now. There is 979 left
Reply #104 on: Today at 11:04:59 am
Managed to get sorted relatively easy, but "sold out" now apparently
Re: Rangers away selling details
Reply #105 on: Today at 11:06:08 am
Trying to get one for a mate on my phone, got to the details bit and can only put him name in, nothing else showing, anyone know how to sort this please?
Re: Rangers away selling details
Reply #106 on: Today at 11:06:36 am
Sold out now...that was quick!
Re: Rangers away selling details
Reply #107 on: Today at 11:07:06 am
Quote from: hoppyLFC on Today at 11:06:08 am
Trying to get one for a mate on my phone, got to the details bit and can only put him name in, nothing else showing, anyone know how to sort this please?

Turn the phone sideways, works on an iPhone
Re: Rangers away selling details
Reply #108 on: Today at 11:07:47 am
Quote from: Max100 on Today at 11:07:06 am
Turn the phone sideways, works on an iPhone

Tried that, the screen goes black ( iPhone )
Re: Rangers away selling details
Reply #109 on: Today at 11:09:57 am
Wow, that sold out quickly. Managed to get mine, but only after the first 5-6 seats I tried were all unavailable.
