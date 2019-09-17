What's the chances so far of this actually dropping to one?



* Napoli (07.09.22) 2736* Atletico Madrid (18.02.20) 3328* FC Salzburg (10.12.19) 1525* KRC Genk (23.10.19) 1037* Napoli (17.09.19) 2588A maximum of 2736 people could have three credits if everyone who went to Atletico 20 and Napoli 19 bought for Napoli 22. But we know that didnt happen because Napoli away didnt sell out on two (or even one) previous aways.We also know that less than 2736 people with two or one credit bought for Napoli 22 as it dropped to 0.As the Rangers allocation is 2636 - all thats needed is that 100 people of those that qualified for Napoli 22 in the earlier sales didnt buy. Then it should drop to 1 previous credit. But there will be a decent amount that qualify for that as nearly 600 will have Atletico only - plus people managed to get Napoli with no credits.Another factor is the fan update. People with credits in 2020 might have been cleansed. Theres at least two in our group who had fancards with Euro away credits but later got season tickets, which also have Euro away credits on, and the fancards became unusable at the point of the fan update.