if the assigned user of a ticket for collection via nfc pass is not an lfc member with an nfc pass, the club could simply ask them to register on the lfc ticketing site and download a general nfc pass if they have a compatable phone, like for the prem !



if no phone, the club could just give them a paper ticket and note the problem for further games as its only a trial run for rangers. any nagative or posative feedback should help going forward - ynwa