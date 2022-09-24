Heard Souness on talk sport . Hes been needing to reel himself in a bit for a year or two now.

He sounds a bit like me Da at times, except my sister isnt there to tell him to shut up.





Im Irish Republican and remember well when things were bad, it was a dark time, so Ill say the following with that remembered.



Ill respect your Queen is dead, Ill respect the position she held, she was the head of your state, I respect English people, working class people are the same all over Ireland, England, Scotland & Wales. Good fucking people. Thatcher was a c*nt, Her govt were c*nts. They fucked all working class people and they fucked up Ireland for longer than it might have been. Govts are c*nts, people less So.



The Queen came to our country and spoke our language in her speech, she met with McGuinness She done her bit to mend the fences. We blew up her Uncle and she still took those steps and recognized our culture and language. Thats to be respected.



Sectarianism has no place in society, its as outdated as racism and homophobia, the people shouting at the Celtic game probably never fought back then, probably never been to Ireland half of them. Its just ignorance. Its not political. Wanting to unite a country is political. Fighting for it rightly or wrongly is a political act. Singing a few fucking songs is moronic. I hate the phrase but theyre Plastic Paddies and theyve gotten a lot of it badly wrong. How many morons sing at us each season about Hillsborough, its just ignorant hate, and theyre using football and religion as excuses for it.





