Graeme Souness brands Celtic 'the unacceptable face of Scottish football'

Re: Graeme Souness brands Celtic 'the unacceptable face of Scottish football'
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 10:42:13 am
How about this hypothetical scenario, if the Pope happened to pass away one day before an Old Firm game at Parkhead, would the Rangers lot respect a minutes silence?, would they fuck.

Can you think of a different hypothetical scenario as there wouldnt be an enforced minutes silence at British football grounds if a pope died.
But lets go with it and say it happened. How can you say with such authority that they wouldnt stay silent. There were tons on here saying we would not respect the silence against Ajax but all bar three or four fellas out of 53,000 did just that.
Comedian, chameleon, corinthian and caricature.

Re: Graeme Souness brands Celtic 'the unacceptable face of Scottish football'
Quote from: Lad on Today at 02:25:51 pm
Can you think of a different hypothetical scenario as there wouldnt be an enforced minutes silence at British football grounds if a pope died.
But lets go with it and say it happened. How can you say with such authority that they wouldnt stay silent. There were tons on here saying we would not respect the silence against Ajax but all bar three or four fellas out of 53,000 did just that.
they sang about hoping the pope dies when he got covid.
they sang "no pope of rome" at a motherwell game in 2005 just after john paul ii died.
They would not have stayed silent
Re: Graeme Souness brands Celtic 'the unacceptable face of Scottish football'
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:52:55 am
presumably you don't mind it when Chelsea fans boo the Hillsborough silence or when United fans do the victims and murderers chants as despite it being distasteful, it is their right to freely express their opinion?
Obviously a very charged question, with a lot of emotion and feeling attached and thus not a discussion that it would be productive or profitable to get into here. But I think you know what the answer is.

EDIT: Also see Barney's response above
Re: Graeme Souness brands Celtic 'the unacceptable face of Scottish football'
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:31:19 am
I've seen this quite often on various platforms since she died.
I have to say I am flabbergasted that anyone, not least our own fans, think the unlawful killing of 97 innocent football fans is in any way comparable to her.

Chelsea, Man United and any other fans that boo the silence, or sing those songs are doing it because they are utter filthy scumbags. People that voice their displeasure at the queen or the regime generally have a reason to do so.
I'm not saying there is a comparison, I was just interested in if the poster thought the free speech argument applied in both circumstances and given his answer above, clearly he doesn't
