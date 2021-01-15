How about this hypothetical scenario, if the Pope happened to pass away one day before an Old Firm game at Parkhead, would the Rangers lot respect a minutes silence?, would they fuck.
Can you think of a different hypothetical scenario as there wouldnt be an enforced minutes silence at British football grounds if a pope died.
But lets go with it and say it happened. How can you say with such authority that they wouldnt stay silent. There were tons on here saying we would not respect the silence against Ajax but all bar three or four fellas out of 53,000 did just that.