As John Oliver said (I'm paraphrasing here), 'perhaps instead of just condemning any booing/chanting, we should ask why they felt the need to do so in the first place.'



Honestly, I have lived here for 18 years and was (clearly naively) gobsmacked at the unrelenting torrent of GRIEF AND SADNESS AND MOURNING that was practically mandated by every politician, journo, etc.



edit: and Graeme can kindly gtfo with those stupid comments.



I think thats a slightly different issue though. Honestly, I donīt actually care whether or not Celtic fans booed the minutes silence. Anyone who knows anything of the history of the club and the identity that it entails, it was invetible - so I donīt know why they bothered to hold the silence in the first place.But the point is, booing the national anthem as the representation of the Monarchy is one thing and entirely legitimate. Iīve booed it myself, and would boo it again. But booing a minutes silence for some recently died is distasteful. You make a good point : "Why do they feel the need to do so in the first place?". But when it comes to booing a minutes silence for someone dead, I would suggest is not a matter of politics, but a matter of personal charecter. I think the same about our lot who disturbed the minutes silence (as few of them as there were)