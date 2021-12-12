« previous next »
Graeme Souness brands Celtic 'the unacceptable face of Scottish football'

Graeme Souness brands Celtic 'the unacceptable face of Scottish football'
Haven't seen this discussed elsewhere, so sorry if it has.

Whilst I'm neither a fan of the Royals nor the Pope, etc..
I think that Rangers also need to sort themselves out and maybe leave their Stone Age views at home?

Graeme Souness brands Celtic 'the unacceptable face of Scottish football' as he claims fans actions have damaged club


The former Rangers boss and radio pundit slammed a section of the Hoops support for disrupting the minute's applause for the Queen and the club for their silence.

Graeme Souness had labelled Celtic the unacceptable face of football in Scotland and claims the anti-monarch actions of a section of their support will put off potential major sponsors.

In a hard-hitting speech, he also slammed the clubs silence over disrupting tributes to the Queen. The former Rangers boss and talkSPORT pundit hit out at the Hoops fans who chanted if you hate the Royal Family clap your hands and unveiled banners with the same message during a minutes applause for Her Majesty before Sundays Scottish Premiership defeat to St Mirren.

Self-proclaimed royalist Souness said: Whatever I say on this people will say they expect that because I was employed by Glasgow Rangers and Im a Rangers fan. But you try to stand back a bit and the eyes of the world were on this country in the last 10 days. Celtic now have a major problem because if youre a major company looking to sponsor a team in Britain or Scotland, would you consider Celtic any more?

Not at all. And by the decision-makers at Celtic being silent on this matter theyre compounding the problem. This is not just a talking point of Scotland - its a talking point throughout the world. They have shot themselves in the foot big time. It is a minority who are guilty of this but also a minority that are damaging the brand of Celtic - synonymous with being the first British team to win the European Cup, great success and an absolute institution in Scotland - beyond belief.

If youre a Rangers fan its happy days. They want the silence to continue. Theyre (Celtic) shooting themselves in the foot. They should have been out days ago condemning this. And for everyone who doesnt like Celtic the music is brilliant and want it to keep going.

In the eyes of the world, Celtic are now the unacceptable face of football in Scotland due to a minority of fans. The eyes of the world were on Great Britain and I have to stress its a minority. I have pals who are Celtic fans and are condemning this so why arent the club?

Show host Jim White added: We have asked Celtic not once but twice if theyre going to say anything about it but they havent even responded. And fellow pundit Simon Jordan added: You cant legislate for the hearts and minds of some of your football fans that come and support your team but as a club you can exhibit a better code of conduct than Celtic have done which is come out and say we think this is poor, we dont support their views.

Im a bit perplexed as to why Celtic wouldnt want to do that. We know its steeped in historic feelings about the monarchy but come on.

https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/graeme-souness-brands-celtic-the-28036589
Re: Graeme Souness brands Celtic 'the unacceptable face of Scottish football'
In the eyes of the world, Celtic are now the unacceptable face of football in Scotland due to a minority of fans."

The eyes of the world? Which eyes? Do they belong to the parts that the Monarchy invaded and colonized? I'm sure they give a fuck, Graham. Get over yourself.

He can't half help talk absolute bollocks at times.
Re: Graeme Souness brands Celtic 'the unacceptable face of Scottish football'
Celtic fans are by and large the same political makeup as Liverpool fans, hate the Tories and the Establishment, did Graeme Souness condemn condemn the Liverpool fans when they booed the National Anthem?, fuck off Graeme, not everyone likes the Monarchy.
Re: Graeme Souness brands Celtic 'the unacceptable face of Scottish football'
What a load of shite there by Souness.
Re: Graeme Souness brands Celtic 'the unacceptable face of Scottish football'
Souness exposing himself as a bit of a sectarian cu.nt with those comments. Not that Celtic fans will give a flying fu.ck what a Rangers supporter thinks.
Re: Graeme Souness brands Celtic 'the unacceptable face of Scottish football'
He's had a complete mate here hasn't he  ;D

I guess he was up in arms when his mate Andy Goram was knocking around with terrorists on the Shankill Road and had a shrine to them in his home  ::)
Re: Graeme Souness brands Celtic 'the unacceptable face of Scottish football'
Souness is only half right.

If he'd have said Celtic and Rangers, then he'd have had a point. Both are as bad as each other.
Re: Graeme Souness brands Celtic 'the unacceptable face of Scottish football'
Souness is only half right.

If he'd have said Celtic and Rangers, then he'd have had a point. Both are as bad as each other.
yep. its 2022 and its mad the way they go on.

Souness exposing himself as a bit of a sectarian cu.nt with those comments. Not that Celtic fans will give a flying fu.ck what a Rangers supporter thinks.
Did I miss something subtle? what's he said about religion there?
Re: Graeme Souness brands Celtic 'the unacceptable face of Scottish football'
Did I miss something subtle? what's he said about religion there?

Think that was just by implication since he's only chosen to single out half of the problem with scottish football, or probably slightly under 50% of the problem since the rest of the clubs have at least a little responsibility too due to not standing up to those two for so long, it is not like the glasgow clubs have anywhere else to go after all.
Re: Graeme Souness brands Celtic 'the unacceptable face of Scottish football'
Its a weird one. I believe Celtic fans have damaged their club through this. To what degree, remains to be seen.

With that said, Scottish football has become an irrelevant backwater, and it has been for years. As such, Im not sure this is worth bothering with.
Re: Graeme Souness brands Celtic 'the unacceptable face of Scottish football'
Souness shouldn't be on TV in 2022.
Re: Graeme Souness brands Celtic 'the unacceptable face of Scottish football'
Souness shouldn't be on TV in 2022.
He's getting increasingly controversial and embarrassing at times, but I'd still rather watch him and the various lot on RTE have a heated debate (even if they're all equally gobshites) than the utterly nauseating panel of Lineker, Jenas, Richards et al you see on MOTD and Carragher/Neville/Ferdinand on Sky.
Re: Graeme Souness brands Celtic 'the unacceptable face of Scottish football'
He's started writing for the Daily Mail recently as well
Re: Graeme Souness brands Celtic 'the unacceptable face of Scottish football'
He's started writing for the Daily Mail recently as well
Great career move that Graeme
Re: Graeme Souness brands Celtic 'the unacceptable face of Scottish football'
He's started writing for the Daily Mail recently as well

And appearing alongside Simon Jordan and the other one on Talksport on a monday morning.
Re: Graeme Souness brands Celtic 'the unacceptable face of Scottish football'
In the eyes of the world, Celtic are now the unacceptable face of football in Scotland due to a minority of fans."

The eyes of the world? Which eyes? Do they belong to the parts that the Monarchy invaded and colonized? I'm sure they give a fuck, Graham. Get over yourself.

He can't half help talk absolute bollocks at times.


Haha... Reading that article you get the feeling the whole time that he massively overestimates how much interest there is in Scottish football or football in general in connection with the Queen's passing. The media in most country are more interested in what jewellery Kate, Megan and other female members of the royal family were wearing. No one really gave a fuck about Celtic fans doing whatever they did in the minute's applause. In fact, this article is probably the first time I've heard of it (not living in the UK). I might have read some passing comment about it in the monarchy thread, but that's about it. No one in Europe and probably elsewhere in the world cares about that. It might be brought up when the issue of the monarchy (and possibly abolishing it) is discussed (as an example of how not everyone is in favour of having a Monarchy). It's a bit like how English/British media and some of the Brexit folks are believing that the EU is out to get them because of Brexit whenever something happens that's a disadvantage for the UK, but is just a result of leaving the EU. No one here really gives a fuck about Brexit anymore.
Re: Graeme Souness brands Celtic 'the unacceptable face of Scottish football'
And appearing alongside Simon Jordan and the other one on Talksport on a monday morning.
I actually don't mind Simon Jordan
Re: Graeme Souness brands Celtic 'the unacceptable face of Scottish football'
Graeme needs to man up, all this because they sang "if you hate the royals, clap your hands"? Thought it was funny and pretty mild considering the history.
Re: Graeme Souness brands Celtic 'the unacceptable face of Scottish football'
He's getting increasingly controversial and embarrassing at times, but I'd still rather watch him and the various lot on RTE have a heated debate (even if they're all equally gobshites) than the utterly nauseating panel of Lineker, Jenas, Richards et al you see on MOTD and Carragher/Neville/Ferdinand on Sky.
His overt support for gay rights is unmatched by any other pundit.

So I think hes more right than wrong
Re: Graeme Souness brands Celtic 'the unacceptable face of Scottish football'
Souness is only half right.

If he'd have said Celtic and Rangers, then he'd have had a point. Both are as bad as each other.

Is the correct answer. Celtic fans forays into political issues are often embarrassing misguided, but everything they do is just to wind up their next door neighbours who respond in kind. Both sets of the most extreme supporters are pathetic children who only function well to divide & rule the Scottish working class. As for Rangers; theres a reason theyre known as Scotlands Shame. Perhaps Souness imagines theyre universally respected around the world, its certainly not the case at home.
Re: Graeme Souness brands Celtic 'the unacceptable face of Scottish football'
Think that was just by implication since he's only chosen to single out half of the problem with scottish football, or probably slightly under 50% of the problem since the rest of the clubs have at least a little responsibility too due to not standing up to those two for so long, it is not like the glasgow clubs have anywhere else to go after all.

Its difficult to stand up with the perpetual boot on your neck, but well done you on your victim blaming.
Re: Graeme Souness brands Celtic 'the unacceptable face of Scottish football'
What a load of shite there by Souness.
Re: Graeme Souness brands Celtic 'the unacceptable face of Scottish football'
Is this the same "self-proclaimed royalist" Graeme Souness that received money from Rangers through the tax-evading EBT scheme, keeping money that should've been paid to Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs?
Re: Graeme Souness brands Celtic 'the unacceptable face of Scottish football'
Is this the same "self-proclaimed royalist" Graeme Souness that received money from Rangers through the tax-evading EBT scheme, keeping money that should've been paid to Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs?

Doubt that, that scheme didnt get used until the Advocaat era, so well after Souness time, unless he got paid for something else other than manager.
Re: Graeme Souness brands Celtic 'the unacceptable face of Scottish football'
Is the correct answer. Celtic fans forays into political issues are often embarrassing misguided, but everything they do is just to wind up their next door neighbours who respond in kind. Both sets of the most extreme supporters are pathetic children who only function well to divide & rule the Scottish working class. As for Rangers; theres a reason theyre known as Scotlands Shame. Perhaps Souness imagines theyre universally respected around the world, its certainly not the case at home.
"Embarrassing misguided", I'd have thought anyone supporting LGBT rights, support refugees, and have always shown solidarity with the apartheid in Palestine was the polar opposite of "misguided".
Re: Graeme Souness brands Celtic 'the unacceptable face of Scottish football'
Doubt that, that scheme didnt get used until the Advocaat era, so well after Souness time, unless he got paid for something else other than manager.

https://www.glasgowtimes.co.uk/news/14421335.find-out-why-graeme-souness-received-his-controversial-30000-rangers-ebt-payment/
Re: Graeme Souness brands Celtic 'the unacceptable face of Scottish football'
"Embarrassing misguided", I'd have thought anyone supporting LGBT rights, support refugees, and have always shown solidarity with the apartheid in Palestine was the polar opposite of "misguided".

My point is: why are they doing it in that forum at all? Im talking specifically about the green brigade lot. Sure they get their message out, but then it looks like all of their supporters hold the same beliefs. I happen to agree with a lot of their left-leaning positions, but I dont think the football stadium is the place unless it directly involves their club or supporters. I also believe they mostly take stances in a performative way simply to wind up their ugly step-sisters, yet they cant see that theyre in a war with people who are exactly like them.
Re: Graeme Souness brands Celtic 'the unacceptable face of Scottish football'
Re: Graeme Souness brands Celtic 'the unacceptable face of Scottish football'
"Embarrassing misguided", I'd have thought anyone supporting LGBT rights, support refugees, and have always shown solidarity with the apartheid in Palestine was the polar opposite of "misguided".

Perhaps how they share those beliefs are a bit misguided then. Singing IRA songs, especially down in places like Manchester that the IRA bombed, vandalising areas in the lead up to Hampden because Israel were playing Scotland, hanging effergies from the roof of Celtic Park etc. And yes, Rangers fans can be just as bad.
Re: Graeme Souness brands Celtic 'the unacceptable face of Scottish football'
My point is: why are they doing it in that forum at all? Im talking specifically about the green brigade lot. Sure they get their message out, but then it looks like all of their supporters hold the same beliefs. I happen to agree with a lot of their left-leaning positions, but I dont think the football stadium is the place unless it directly involves their club or supporters. I also believe they mostly take stances in a performative way simply to wind up their ugly step-sisters, yet they cant see that theyre in a war with people who are exactly like them.

I wouldn't be surprised if there were plenty of Celtic fans who were embarrassed by what happened. Even if they are no fans of the monarchy / Queen. I'm no fan of them either, but I thought what a big portion of Celtic fans did there was horribly undignified and classless. Just as, I might add, I felt the very same about the few clowns who disrupted the Anfield silence too.

I'm more in line with the general politics of Celtic than I am Rangers, but the actions of those fans did their club no favours at all.

I agree with your last point. It's all very Horseshoe Theory. In belief the two fanbases like to take polar opposite stances, yet their actions are actually one and the same. Neither come out smelling of roses and neither can claim any kind of moral high ground. Both just come over as horribly classless, bitter and twisted. Souness had a valid point, but he forgot to name both clubs rather than just Celtic. They are the two sides of the one coin.
Re: Graeme Souness brands Celtic 'the unacceptable face of Scottish football'
Is the correct answer. Celtic fans forays into political issues are often embarrassing misguided, but everything they do is just to wind up their next door neighbours who respond in kind. Both sets of the most extreme supporters are pathetic children who only function well to divide & rule the Scottish working class. As for Rangers; theres a reason theyre known as Scotlands Shame. Perhaps Souness imagines theyre universally respected around the world, its certainly not the case at home.
Is correct.
I have been to 2 old firm matches, at Ibrox and Celtic Park.
I was invited by 2 different friends, 1 Rangers the other Celtic fans.
Stood in the home end in both grounds and found the whole experiance rather sad from both sets of fans.
Re: Graeme Souness brands Celtic 'the unacceptable face of Scottish football'
How people can't get their head around why Celtic fans may have been a bit disrespectful towards the Queen of Great Britain absolutely baffles me  ;D
