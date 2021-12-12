In the eyes of the world, Celtic are now the unacceptable face of football in Scotland due to a minority of fans."



The eyes of the world? Which eyes? Do they belong to the parts that the Monarchy invaded and colonized? I'm sure they give a fuck, Graham. Get over yourself.



He can't half help talk absolute bollocks at times.





Haha... Reading that article you get the feeling the whole time that he massively overestimates how much interest there is in Scottish football or football in general in connection with the Queen's passing. The media in most country are more interested in what jewellery Kate, Megan and other female members of the royal family were wearing. No one really gave a fuck about Celtic fans doing whatever they did in the minute's applause. In fact, this article is probably the first time I've heard of it (not living in the UK). I might have read some passing comment about it in the monarchy thread, but that's about it. No one in Europe and probably elsewhere in the world cares about that. It might be brought up when the issue of the monarchy (and possibly abolishing it) is discussed (as an example of how not everyone is in favour of having a Monarchy). It's a bit like how English/British media and some of the Brexit folks are believing that the EU is out to get them because of Brexit whenever something happens that's a disadvantage for the UK, but is just a result of leaving the EU. No one here really gives a fuck about Brexit anymore.