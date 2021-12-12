My point is: why are they doing it in that forum at all? Im talking specifically about the green brigade lot. Sure they get their message out, but then it looks like all of their supporters hold the same beliefs. I happen to agree with a lot of their left-leaning positions, but I dont think the football stadium is the place unless it directly involves their club or supporters. I also believe they mostly take stances in a performative way simply to wind up their ugly step-sisters, yet they cant see that theyre in a war with people who are exactly like them.
I wouldn't be surprised if there were plenty of Celtic fans who were embarrassed by what happened. Even if they are no fans of the monarchy / Queen. I'm no fan of them either, but I thought what a big portion of Celtic fans did there was horribly undignified and classless. Just as, I might add, I felt the very same about the few clowns who disrupted the Anfield silence too.
I'm more in line with the general politics of Celtic than I am Rangers, but the actions of those fans did their club no favours at all.
I agree with your last point. It's all very Horseshoe Theory. In belief the two fanbases like to take polar opposite stances, yet their actions are actually one and the same. Neither come out smelling of roses and neither can claim any kind of moral high ground. Both just come over as horribly classless, bitter and twisted. Souness had a valid point, but he forgot to name both clubs rather than just Celtic. They are the two sides of the one coin.