« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC Women's tickets  (Read 1585 times)

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,158
LFC Women's tickets
« on: September 20, 2022, 07:00:17 pm »
Was considering buying a couple tickets as a gift for the women's derby this weekend. They wouldn't be for anyone on my F&F though - is email distribution possible?

Also, is there an easy way (without counting) to see how much is left... maybe it'd be nice if people with a few spare £7s could get a ticket to a hand that can attend.
Logged
YNWA.

Online ChrisLFCKOP

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,123
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Women's tickets
« Reply #1 on: September 20, 2022, 07:20:49 pm »
They send you an email with a link to download the passes, it wont go on your membership or season ticket.
Logged

Offline tasmichkata

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Women's tickets
« Reply #2 on: September 20, 2022, 08:11:20 pm »
They are already on general sale so you are able to buy up to 6 within the transaction.
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,158
Re: LFC Women's tickets
« Reply #3 on: September 20, 2022, 08:15:44 pm »
oh excellent, thank you both!
Logged
YNWA.

Online RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,767
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Women's tickets
« Reply #4 on: September 21, 2022, 09:00:25 am »
Got two for this, looks like we've nearly sold out all of the bottom tiers. Wonder how many tickets that equates to?
Logged

Offline lfcrule6times

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,008
Re: LFC Women's tickets
« Reply #5 on: September 21, 2022, 09:21:24 am »
For anyone in the Brighton area, their game with Liverpool have just gone on sale for the game in November. Just bagged a couple in their away section
Logged
★     ★     ★     ★     ★     ★

Offline ewok-red-97

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 52
  • go easy, step lightly, stay free
Re: LFC Women's tickets
« Reply #6 on: September 23, 2022, 06:28:54 pm »
Are tickets still available for this? It's saying the sale has ended here: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/tickets-availability/liverpool-women-v-everton-women-214
Logged

Offline keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,769
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: LFC Women's tickets
« Reply #7 on: September 23, 2022, 06:51:18 pm »
Quote from: ewok-red-97 on September 23, 2022, 06:28:54 pm
Are tickets still available for this? It's saying the sale has ended here: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/tickets-availability/liverpool-women-v-everton-women-214
You only had up to 4pm this afternoon to buy. No further tickets can be bought (even on the day at the ground).
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Offline donnerz

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 75
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Women's tickets
« Reply #8 on: September 24, 2022, 12:13:56 pm »
Why was it ended at 4? Was it physical ticket only or something?
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,423
Re: LFC Women's tickets
« Reply #9 on: September 24, 2022, 02:17:19 pm »
Quote from: donnerz on September 24, 2022, 12:13:56 pm
Why was it ended at 4? Was it physical ticket only or something?
Digital tickets, same as all games at Anfield.

It's standard procedure to end Anfield sales the days before a match, but because of the legends match being played today, the sale of the women's tickets had to end the day before the legends match rather than the women's match itself. 'Operational reasons' they said.
Logged

Offline reddazforever

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 230
Re: LFC Women's tickets
« Reply #10 on: September 25, 2022, 09:52:56 am »
Woke up this morning and thought Id take the family to watch the Derby today only to find the LFC site saying tickets no longer available. Dont understand why they cant continue selling these till say midday for a 6pm ko. Strange when they are trying to get more supporters along to womens matches.

Saw the above post but when you have months to plan for these things operational issues shouldnt really come into it I dont think. Everything can do done if you have a positive mindset and time
« Last Edit: September 25, 2022, 09:55:07 am by reddazforever »
Logged
Proudest ever moment was in the Ataturk stadium - i'm sure the wife will understand!

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,423
Re: LFC Women's tickets
« Reply #11 on: September 25, 2022, 11:03:57 am »
Quote from: reddazforever on September 25, 2022, 09:52:56 am
Woke up this morning and thought Id take the family to watch the Derby today only to find the LFC site saying tickets no longer available. Dont understand why they cant continue selling these till say midday for a 6pm ko. Strange when they are trying to get more supporters along to womens matches.

Saw the above post but when you have months to plan for these things operational issues shouldnt really come into it I dont think. Everything can do done if you have a positive mindset and time
If you're on twitter get in touch with the supporters group, they're trying to coordinate ticket exchanges https://twitter.com/LFCWSC/status/1573755358580989952

You're not the only one left ticketless. The cut-off hasn't helped at all, but the club was already doing a poor job of keeping on top of demand. The available blocks were pretty much sold out for the best part of two weeks before more were released. In the last few days I've seen too many people responding to the news of the 4pm cut-off genuinely confused over there even being any tickets left to buy because they looked to do so ages ago and couldn't get anything.
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,605
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: LFC Women's tickets
« Reply #12 on: September 25, 2022, 12:13:48 pm »
Big mistake from the club taking it off sale.

This is the type of game when the day comes and you think yeah why not! The club are useless when it comes to ticket sales 
Logged

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,766
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: LFC Women's tickets
« Reply #13 on: September 25, 2022, 03:33:35 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on September 25, 2022, 12:13:48 pm
Big mistake from the club taking it off sale.

This is the type of game when the day comes and you think yeah why not! The club are useless when it comes to ticket sales
jokers aren't they
Logged

Offline Danny Boy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,089
Re: LFC Women's tickets
« Reply #14 on: September 25, 2022, 03:49:24 pm »
How can one buy tickets for away games, is it possible to do so? I want to get tickets when they are away at Arsenal but dont know whether to buy through the Arsenal website or see if away tickets are available through LFC
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,423
Re: LFC Women's tickets
« Reply #15 on: September 25, 2022, 04:26:35 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boy on September 25, 2022, 03:49:24 pm
How can one buy tickets for away games, is it possible to do so? I want to get tickets when they are away at Arsenal but dont know whether to buy through the Arsenal website or see if away tickets are available through LFC
Away allocations/sections aren't yet the norm. Clubs seem to offer them on the random, and since we've been in the wrong division to face Arsenal for a while there's no real prior fixture to compare to. You might just have to wait until nearer the game to know the specifics if you want to buy via us, but there is a good chance you'll be buying through Arsenal.
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,158
Re: LFC Women's tickets
« Reply #16 on: September 26, 2022, 12:00:35 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on September 25, 2022, 12:13:48 pm
Big mistake from the club taking it off sale.

This is the type of game when the day comes and you think yeah why not! The club are useless when it comes to ticket sales

yep, for such cheap prices many would turn up just on a whim if they have nothing better to do. i certainly would if i were local.

on the live coverage they said it was something to do with having enough ticket staff to ensure the NFC stuff works correctly for people... bit strange of a reason really.
Logged
YNWA.

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,423
Re: LFC Women's tickets
« Reply #17 on: September 27, 2022, 10:07:58 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on September 26, 2022, 12:00:35 pm
yep, for such cheap prices many would turn up just on a whim if they have nothing better to do. i certainly would if i were local.

on the live coverage they said it was something to do with having enough ticket staff to ensure the NFC stuff works correctly for people... bit strange of a reason really.
I actually wouldn't be surprised if the club did some sums and quietly capped the attendance to keep the night the most cost-effective version it could be, based on what I saw of the ticketing.

To begin with, the club only sold lower tier Kop and lower tier Main, and once those tickets were pretty much gone they opened up lower Anfield Rd. These blocks were pretty much sold out for over a fortnight unless a person wanted a single seat, but it wasn't until a few days before the sale cut-off that they opened up the 300 blocks in the Kop. I had a ticket in 105 but got directed to the turnstiles for the 200 blocks, and everyone queuing for those had paper tickets despite the club saying repeatedly that the match was digital ticket only. Those paper tickets were obvious freebies. I already knew the club was handing them out locally, and figured they would be for the 200 blocks to explain why the 100s and 300s were on sale but not those between. Unless someone here can tell me they bought tickets for the Dalglish stand via the club, then everyone in that stand was also on freebie tickets because at no point was that stand on general sale.

Between the blocks available to buy in and the freebies, that fills up the entire lower tier on three sides + a full Kop. To have sold any more tickets would have meant opening up the higher tiers, which probably would have added a fair whack to the expense of using the stadium. Presumably the club felt it wouldn't be able to sell enough additional tickets on top of all the ones sold and given away filling the sections that were filled to justify opening any more. Ending sales two days early in that scenario isn't such a big question mark because the match was effectively 'sold out' anyway.
Logged

Offline 1964allezallezallez

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 192
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Women's tickets
« Reply #18 on: October 6, 2022, 04:19:18 pm »
Trying to buy tickets for the Arsenal match. I need an adult and an over 65 ticket but the system allocates a different area for each ticket  :butt. If I buy 2 over 65 tickets am I likely to have any issues ?
Logged

Offline tasmichkata

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Women's tickets
« Reply #19 on: October 6, 2022, 04:57:34 pm »
Quote from: 1964allezallezallez on October  6, 2022, 04:19:18 pm
Trying to buy tickets for the Arsenal match. I need an adult and an over 65 ticket but the system allocates a different area for each ticket  :butt. If I buy 2 over 65 tickets am I likely to have any issues ?

Just click Change seat selection at the basket and choose your seats next to each other.
Logged

Offline 1964allezallezallez

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 192
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Women's tickets
« Reply #20 on: October 6, 2022, 06:17:19 pm »
Quote from: tasmichkata on October  6, 2022, 04:57:34 pm
Just click Change seat selection at the basket and choose your seats next to each other.

Couldnt get that to work so just booked 2 adult tickets.
Logged

Offline pistol

  • ot of the time
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,482
  • My cat's name is mittens
Re: LFC Women's tickets
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 02:35:28 pm »
Does anyone know anything about getting away tickets for womens games? Thinking of taking the kids to the villa game in May and cant see anything about aways. Wouldnt be the end of the world going in home end but thought it ask first!
Logged

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,221
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Women's tickets
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 07:16:45 pm »
Dont think womens games have away allocations do they?
Logged

Offline pistol

  • ot of the time
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,482
  • My cat's name is mittens
Re: LFC Women's tickets
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 07:34:56 pm »
I didnt used to think so,  but then sure I remember seeing one when they played away to Chelsea a couple of months ago (the one with the frozen pitch!)
Logged

Online ChrisLFCKOP

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,123
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Women's tickets
« Reply #24 on: Today at 06:26:04 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 07:16:45 pm
Dont think womens games have away allocations do they?

Sometimes but not often, the Derby at Goodison had a dedicated away section but no issue in with the home fans.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 