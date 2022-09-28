tho not in my top fav bands (tho i do like them a lot), the clear standout live album of those i've ever heard is One More From the Road - Lynyrd Skynyrd, stunninghonourable mentions go to two other bands i like (early stuff as far as Quo is concerned) tho nowhere near my favs is Live and Dangerous - Thin Lizzy, Live! - Status Quo; two fantastic live albums that kill it start to finishif it's a single live album the no brainer of no brainers is If You Want Blood - AC/DC, in their heyday absolutely wiping the floor with everyfuckingthing they've got (which as far as i saw, they always did with bon scott, dont know about after cos never saw them in johnson's era)i've seen all of those bands except Skynrd, and many of the bands listed in this thread (that are rock/heavy); and some bands stand out as just fucking awesome live, punching above their weight you could say (as regards how much i liked their material to how they wowed me live), while others are quite the opposite in fantastic albums, not that great liveStandout live performers (most seen multiple times, some many times) - Sabbath, Quo, AC/DC, Thin Lizzy, Rush (while i like all those bands only sabbath would place in my top 5 - at number 1 - so it's not a band bias thing, just those bands were exceptional live)I wont list the disappointments but Black Bull Nova's list has quite a few in thereA quick nod to a band not so high profile, Bush is the stand out club band that comes to mind and i saw a ton of those too (I'm not including bands seen at club level first but went on to bigger things, like AC/DC))