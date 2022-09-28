1972 with Roxy Music and Nazareth.
Roxy Music were shite live and got booed off. Rory was brilliant and his guitar got some proper abuse that night.
Nazareth were very good too.
Saw Supercharge a few times but not with Rory.
When I searched Liverpool Stadium it was impressive to see who had played there.
Led Zeppelin, Queen, AC/DC, John Martyn, Thin Lizzy, Dr Feelgood, Judas Priest, Suzi Quatro, Supertramp, Robert Palmer/Elkie Brooks (Vinegar Joe), Captain Beefheart, Bad Company, Free, Status Quo, Frank Zappa, Kinks, Sweet, Black Sabbath, Deep Purple, The Faces, Slade, Status Quo, Lou Reed, Sandy Denny, Mott The Hoople, David Bowie, ELO, Chuck Berry, Jethro Tull, America, Family, Yes, Canned Heat, Cat Stevens, Pink Floyd, Humphrey Lyttleton, Traffic and (almost) Steely Dan
Not that I like all those but many went on to be big names that even the current generation may of heard of
And, of course, Liverpool's own Albie Donnelly led Supercharge on numerous occasions