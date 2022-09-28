« previous next »
Author Topic: Your Fave Live or Double Album  (Read 2296 times)

Re: Your Fave Live or Double Album
« Reply #80 on: September 28, 2022, 03:22:09 pm »
Quote from: moondog on September 28, 2022, 08:03:43 am
How about a great live double album- Nocturne from Siouxsie and the banshees live at the Royal Albert Hall.

Ah yes, that's good.
Re: Your Fave Live or Double Album
« Reply #81 on: September 28, 2022, 03:51:45 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on September 28, 2022, 01:36:19 pm
Single live album for me has to be AC/DC - If You Want Blood.

 Recorded in Glasgow I believe.

Proper live album that was. Another band when Bon Scott was with them that sounded better live than on record.
Re: Your Fave Live or Double Album
« Reply #82 on: September 28, 2022, 04:32:21 pm »
My favourite double album is probably the White Album. As for live album, well, I don't really listen to them... does Stop Making Sense count? I know it's a film, but I don't know if they released it as an actual record.
Re: Your Fave Live or Double Album
« Reply #83 on: September 28, 2022, 04:54:08 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on September 28, 2022, 04:32:21 pm
My favourite double album is probably the White Album. As for live album, well, I don't really listen to them... does Stop Making Sense count? I know it's a film, but I don't know if they released it as an actual record.


Single Album but fantastic nevertheless
Re: Your Fave Live or Double Album
« Reply #84 on: September 28, 2022, 07:04:06 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on September 28, 2022, 01:36:19 pm
Single live album for me has to be AC/DC - If You Want Blood.

 Recorded in Glasgow I believe.
its my fav live album as well ,
Also stupidity -doctor feelgood.
Re: Your Fave Live or Double Album
« Reply #85 on: September 29, 2022, 12:13:57 am »

My live albums in no order

Stop Making Sense
Frampton Comes Alive
Kicking Television
Spiritoso
Johnny Cash at Folsom Prison
Nirvana Unplugged
Allman Brothers at the Fillmore East
Miles of Aisles
Live, Bob Marley
Live Rust/Arc-Weld
Waiting For Columbus/Electric Lycanthrope
Koln Concert
Pulse
Re: Your Fave Live or Double Album
« Reply #86 on: October 2, 2022, 09:11:20 pm »
Rush's Exit... Stage Left was a more than a decent live album, a double one too.
Re: Your Fave Live or Double Album
« Reply #87 on: October 2, 2022, 11:24:06 pm »
Two live albums that blew my hair back when I had hair a long time ago were the double live album One More From The Road by Lynyrd Skynyd. And Rory Gallagher's Irish Tour '74. Skynryd's one was the album that changed my taste from Madness and ska to classic rock. It's been rock since 1985 up to now.

Side 3 of One More From The Road was the one I blared out the window the most times. T for Texas is brilliant even though it's not written by Skynyd. The video of the concert gave me my first glimpse of FreeBird live. I must have watched it a million times wearing out that VHS.

Irish Tour '74 really rocked my brains out. It's classed as one of his best albums. Rory was way better live than in the studio. I really wish I could have seen him live.

Re: Your Fave Live or Double Album
« Reply #88 on: October 3, 2022, 12:20:34 am »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on October  2, 2022, 11:24:06 pm
Two live albums that blew my hair back when I had hair a long time ago were the double live album One More From The Road by Lynyrd Skynyd. And Rory Gallagher's Irish Tour '74. Skynryd's one was the album that changed my taste from Madness and ska to classic rock. It's been rock since 1985 up to now.

Side 3 of One More From The Road was the one I blared out the window the most times. T for Texas is brilliant even though it's not written by Skynyd. The video of the concert gave me my first glimpse of FreeBird live. I must have watched it a million times wearing out that VHS.

Irish Tour '74 really rocked my brains out. It's classed as one of his best albums. Rory was way better live than in the studio. I really wish I could have seen him live.


Anybody see Rory Gallagher 'not live'  but live (ie on film) at Liverpool Stadium a long time ago? I think Supercharge were on the bill as well
Re: Your Fave Live or Double Album
« Reply #89 on: October 3, 2022, 12:57:21 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on October  3, 2022, 12:20:34 am

Anybody see Rory Gallagher 'not live'  but live (ie on film) at Liverpool Stadium a long time ago? I think Supercharge were on the bill as well
1972 with Roxy Music and Nazareth.
Roxy Music were shite live and got booed off. Rory was brilliant and his guitar got some proper abuse that night.
Nazareth were very good too.

Saw Supercharge a few times but not with Rory.
Re: Your Fave Live or Double Album
« Reply #90 on: October 3, 2022, 03:14:50 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October  3, 2022, 12:57:21 pm
1972 with Roxy Music and Nazareth.
Roxy Music were shite live and got booed off. Rory was brilliant and his guitar got some proper abuse that night.
Nazareth were very good too.

Saw Supercharge a few times but not with Rory.


When I searched Liverpool Stadium it was impressive to see who had played there.


Led Zeppelin, Queen, AC/DC, John Martyn, Thin Lizzy, Dr Feelgood, Judas Priest, Suzi Quatro, Supertramp, Robert Palmer/Elkie Brooks (Vinegar Joe), Captain Beefheart, Bad Company, Free, Status Quo, Frank Zappa, Kinks, Sweet, Black Sabbath, Deep Purple, The Faces, Slade, Status Quo, Lou Reed, Sandy Denny, Mott The Hoople, David Bowie, ELO, Chuck Berry, Jethro Tull, America, Family, Yes, Canned Heat, Cat Stevens, Pink Floyd, Humphrey Lyttleton, Traffic and (almost) Steely Dan


Not that I like all those but many went on to be big names that even the current generation may of heard of


And, of course, Liverpool's own Albie Donnelly led Supercharge on numerous occasions
Re: Your Fave Live or Double Album
« Reply #91 on: October 3, 2022, 04:45:35 pm »
tho not in my top fav bands (tho i do like them a lot), the clear standout live album of those i've ever heard is One More From the Road - Lynyrd Skynyrd, stunning

honourable mentions go to two other bands i like (early stuff as far as Quo is concerned) tho nowhere near my favs is Live and Dangerous - Thin Lizzy, Live! - Status Quo; two fantastic live albums that kill it start to finish

if it's a single live album the no brainer of no brainers is If You Want Blood - AC/DC, in their heyday absolutely wiping the floor with everyfuckingthing they've got (which as far as i saw, they always did with bon scott, dont know about after cos never saw them in johnson's era)

i've seen all of those bands except Skynrd, and many of the bands listed in this thread (that are rock/heavy); and some bands stand out as just fucking awesome live, punching above their weight you could say (as regards how much i liked their material to how they wowed me live), while others are quite the opposite in fantastic albums, not that great live

Standout live performers (most seen multiple times, some many times) - Sabbath, Quo, AC/DC, Thin Lizzy, Rush (while i like all those bands only sabbath would place in my top 5 - at number 1 - so it's not a band bias thing, just those bands were exceptional live)

I wont list the disappointments but Black Bull Nova's list has quite a few in there  ;D

A quick nod to a band not so high profile, Bush is the stand out club band that comes to mind and i saw a ton of those too (I'm not including bands seen at club level first but went on to bigger things, like AC/DC))
Re: Your Fave Live or Double Album
« Reply #92 on: October 3, 2022, 05:11:08 pm »
For me the only live album that lives with IYWB is The Who Live at Leeds. The original isnt a double either though.
Re: Your Fave Live or Double Album
« Reply #93 on: October 3, 2022, 06:02:46 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on October  3, 2022, 03:14:50 pm

When I searched Liverpool Stadium it was impressive to see who had played there.


Led Zeppelin, Queen, AC/DC, John Martyn, Thin Lizzy, Dr Feelgood, Judas Priest, Suzi Quatro, Supertramp, Robert Palmer/Elkie Brooks (Vinegar Joe), Captain Beefheart, Bad Company, Free, Status Quo, Frank Zappa, Kinks, Sweet, Black Sabbath, Deep Purple, The Faces, Slade, Status Quo, Lou Reed, Sandy Denny, Mott The Hoople, David Bowie, ELO, Chuck Berry, Jethro Tull, America, Family, Yes, Canned Heat, Cat Stevens, Pink Floyd, Humphrey Lyttleton, Traffic and (almost) Steely Dan


Just before my time for gigs, went there for the Wrestling thoughaigh my uncle, a brilliant venue for anything. My slightly older friend saw T.Rex there in 71, but he said it was like a Beatles concert, you couldn't hear anything for the screaming and he hated it.

He had been brought up on Tyrannosaurus Rex and seen them at The Phil, where you could hear a pin drop and most of the audience were over 18.
Re: Your Fave Live or Double Album
« Reply #94 on: October 3, 2022, 07:18:32 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on October  3, 2022, 03:14:50 pm

When I searched Liverpool Stadium it was impressive to see who had played there.


Led Zeppelin, Queen, AC/DC, John Martyn, Thin Lizzy, Dr Feelgood, Judas Priest, Suzi Quatro, Supertramp, Robert Palmer/Elkie Brooks (Vinegar Joe), Captain Beefheart, Bad Company, Free, Status Quo, Frank Zappa, Kinks, Sweet, Black Sabbath, Deep Purple, The Faces, Slade, Status Quo, Lou Reed, Sandy Denny, Mott The Hoople, David Bowie, ELO, Chuck Berry, Jethro Tull, America, Family, Yes, Canned Heat, Cat Stevens, Pink Floyd, Humphrey Lyttleton, Traffic and (almost) Steely Dan


Not that I like all those but many went on to be big names that even the current generation may of heard of


And, of course, Liverpool's own Albie Donnelly led Supercharge on numerous occasions

I remember from an earlier topic, that the occasional poster Zeppelin mentioned the Liverpool Stadium as a music venue and that list of bands & artists was pretty much the gigs he'd attended.

Similarly, I saw many of them on the same tours but at the Newcastle City Hall. I was there the night that ELP recorded their live album 'Pictures at an Exhibition' so always had a soft spot for that one. Though truthfully, the prog rock stuff wasn't something I warmed to, and I wouldn't have been there if a mate hadn't pulled out last minute and a ticket was going spare.

'Free Live' was always a favourite in my record collection and years later I was talking to a Mackem colleague about the band and it turned out he's been at the Sunderland gig where much of the album had been recorded.
Re: Your Fave Live or Double Album
« Reply #95 on: October 5, 2022, 11:14:31 pm »
Quote from: Stubbins on October  3, 2022, 07:18:32 pm
I remember from an earlier topic, that the occasional poster Zeppelin mentioned the Liverpool Stadium as a music venue and that list of bands & artists was pretty much the gigs he'd attended.



Yeah - some great nights at the Stadium - especially Led Zep!

As for live albums, I'd agree with Free Live as a great live album

Also...

Who live at Leeds
Rolling Stones - Get your Ya-Yas out
Hawkwind - Space Ritual (partly recorded at the Stadium)
Nightwish - Showtime Storytime
Van Morrison - It's too late to stop now
Big Big Train - Merchants of light
Re: Your Fave Live or Double Album
« Reply #96 on: October 6, 2022, 05:13:55 am »
props for the hawkwind mention - sinfully overlooked by my mentions, space ritual is defo up there, awesome live album and a spectacular wall of sound relentlessly pounding

tho i've never seen them mentioned by Ministry as influences, in their heyday Ministry's live wall of bludgeoning sound is more akin to hawkwind live than any other band i saw, no doubt accentuated by the fact neither band gave a fuck to how long they'd pummel the same rhythm relentlessly, which i love if it's good shit, not for everyone tho for sure

on that note, Sphinctour, by far Ministry's best live album and i'd rate it even above Skynrd's One More From the Road, wasn't included in my list as it's not a live album taken from a night or a couple of nights at a venue, rather a cherry pick of their live songs from whole tours (of europe and US, i believe), evident in the original release which was on video first before CD, which isn't really in the spirit of the other bands mentioned

tho if we're talking just stand alone live double album regardless of when recorded, Sphinctour is my number one pick

it also includes my favourite live song of all time
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/To9YINVQsac" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/To9YINVQsac</a>

i had the nephew in the car playing this one time and after about 5 minutes he asks 'what is this?' i told him and asked back 'why, do you like it?'

he replied 'it's the worse thing i've ever heard'  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Your Fave Live or Double Album
« Reply #97 on: October 6, 2022, 04:37:18 pm »
You Trogs need to get yourselves down to the Moonstone in St Johns , and have a few Brown Bitters , obv after picking up the latest Humble Pie Lp from Virigin.
Re: Your Fave Live or Double Album
« Reply #98 on: October 6, 2022, 06:24:07 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on October  6, 2022, 04:37:18 pm
You Trogs need to get yourselves down to the Moonstone in St Johns , and have a few Brown Bitters , obv after picking up the latest Humble Pie Lp from Virigin.

Pretty sure I own a Humble Pie double live LP   ;D
Re: Your Fave Live or Double Album
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 06:52:07 pm »
geeeeez, just realised another criminal omission from myself - The Doors - Absolutely Live

fucking amazing, it was my introduction to The Doors, love those fuckers



fantastic band performance etc but densmore's drums - off the fucking scale, i liked the sound of him live as much if not more than any other drummer
Re: Your Fave Live or Double Album
« Reply #100 on: Today at 01:27:56 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 06:52:07 pm
geeeeez, just realised another criminal omission from myself - The Doors - Absolutely Live

fucking amazing, it was my introduction to The Doors, love those fuckers



fantastic band performance etc but densmore's drums - off the fucking scale, i liked the sound of him live as much if not more than any other drummer

This definitely makes my list, but favourite Doors live album overall is from Detroit in 1970. The gigs on YouTube and if youre a doors fan it dont get much better than Detroit.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=SGGwtY6L32k

Densmore was a killer drummer. He played music and not drums if that makes sense. He could push that band or pull it. He went wherever Manzarek, Krieger or Morrison most importantly went. He could accent Jims stuff brilliantly. He really thrived in the live setting (as did the Doors as a band, the records are great, but the tunes live are another beast.
Re: Your Fave Live or Double Album
« Reply #101 on: Today at 01:46:49 am »
Few of the Official Live Favourites:

The Heartbreakers - Maxs Kansas City
The Velvet Underground- Live 1969
The Stones - Get your Ya Yas Out
The Stones - Ladies and Gentlemen
MC5 - Kick out the Jams (debut album, but recorded live)
Muddy Waters - Newport 1960
Johnny Winters - Johnny Winter and
Guns N Roses - Live Era
The Doors - In Concert
The Doors - Detroit 1970
Nirvana - Paramount 91
Nirvana - Reading 92
Black Sabbath - Past Masters
Sonics Rendezvous Band - Live Detroit 70
Motörhead - No Sleep Till Hammersmith
Motörhead - Everything Louder Than Everyone Else
The Ramones - Its Alive
The Ramones - Loco Live
David Bowie - Santa Monica 72
David Bowie - Spiders from Mars Soundtrack
Neil Young - Fillmore 1970
Slade - Alive
Bob Dylan- Manchester 66
AC/DC - If You want blood
AC/DC - Live
The Who - Live at Leeds
The Who - Isle of Wight
Rory Gallagher- Irish Tour 74
Otis Redding- Monterey Pop Festival
Ike & Tina Turner - Paris 71
Stooges - Telluric Chaos
New York Dolls - From Paris with Love
Deep Purple - Made In Japan

Theres a good few more Im forgetting, but those off the top of my head.
