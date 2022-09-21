Saw an interview with Phil Lynott were was saying that Brian Downey was in the studio doing overdubs for it, as he thought some of his parts were ropey. All the rest of the band weighed in with theirs in the next coming days/weeks.
Whether you're a fan of Slade or not, Slade Alive is 100% live and it's boss.
Deep Purple's Made in Japan is another one.
made in japan is a record collection staple
i'll check out that slade album
Changed my life.
At 15 years of age, I thought I was more than adequate as a guitarist with my first band.
Bass player in that band handed me that album and it was a proper back to the drawing board for me.
I locked myself in my bedroom for a good couple of months and came out a far better guitarist.
Ritchie Blackmore is still a massive influence to my playing style now.
Deep Purple #2 are unbeatable.
i play guitar too and blackmore's riffs and hooks are what separated them from many guitarists - even though he 'plagiarised' a few of them
his stage presence was original too playing the neck with his hand over the top and using his elbows etc
hendrix was a front man, but townsend, wilko johnson, young and blackmore - all made the guitarist more of a front man
they may have all been at different levels of skill and musicianship but you had to watch them