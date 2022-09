Magnificent mate.



Changed my life.At 15 years of age, I thought I was more than adequate as a guitarist with my first band.Bass player in that band handed me that album and it was a proper back to the drawing board for me.I locked myself in my bedroom for a good couple of months and came out a far better guitarist.Ritchie Blackmore is still a massive influence to my playing style now.Deep Purple #2 are unbeatable.