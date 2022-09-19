« previous next »
Author Topic: Your Fave Double Album

mikeb58

  The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 10,346
  • kopite
Your Fave Double Album
September 19, 2022, 07:15:04 pm
No matter how big and established the artiste, the release of a Double Album is risky business. The perfect double album should have little or no filler to justify such a release.

Nothing better though, than to sit back, chill and listen to a double album in its entirity, without the need to skip certain tracks.

Here are my 3 favourite Double Albums, what are yours?

The Beatles... 'The White Album'
Fleetwood Mac...Tusk
The Who... Quadrophenia
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 84,186
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Your Fave Double Album
Reply #1 on: September 19, 2022, 07:15:46 pm
Now 13
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 10,346
  • kopite
Re: Your Fave Double Album
Reply #2 on: September 19, 2022, 07:21:27 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on September 19, 2022, 07:15:46 pm
Now 13

Haha..I knew I should have been more specific!
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 84,186
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Your Fave Double Album
Reply #3 on: September 19, 2022, 07:24:53 pm
Quote from: mikeb58 on September 19, 2022, 07:21:27 pm
Haha..I knew I should have been more specific!
;D

Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 10,346
  • kopite
Re: Your Fave Double Album
Reply #4 on: September 19, 2022, 07:30:50 pm
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 12,163
Re: Your Fave Double Album
Reply #5 on: September 19, 2022, 07:35:28 pm
Does Guns n Roses - Use your illusion Vol 1 and 2 count as a double album?
Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  Posts: 976
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Your Fave Double Album
Reply #6 on: September 19, 2022, 07:42:40 pm
Three off the top of me head that jump out.
The Clash- London Calling
Crass- Stations of the crass
Ramones- It's alive
mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 10,346
  • kopite
Re: Your Fave Double Album
Reply #7 on: September 19, 2022, 07:49:06 pm
The Black Album by The Damned is great too, but side 3 is one lengthy track and side 4 is live stuff, so not like it's full of original studio material.
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

LanceLink!!!!!

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 10,694
Re: Your Fave Double Album
Reply #8 on: September 19, 2022, 08:17:29 pm
Sign 'o The Times, Prince.
Casta

  • way
  • Anny Roader
  Posts: 393
  • Kiba, Per Sempre nel mio Cuore...
Re: Your Fave Double Album
Reply #9 on: September 19, 2022, 08:17:46 pm
Led Zeppelin  'Physical Graffiti'
RHCP - Stadium arcadium
Pink Floyd - The wall
Frank Zappa - Uncle Meat
Smashing Pumpkins - Mellon collie...
Nostalgia isnt what it used to be

Seebab

  • hit that post. We winced.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 6,759
Re: Your Fave Double Album
Reply #10 on: September 19, 2022, 08:39:26 pm
Exile on Main St
London Calling
The River
Some folks are born into a good life
Other folks get it anyway anyhow

mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 10,346
  • kopite
Re: Your Fave Double Album
Reply #11 on: September 19, 2022, 09:44:31 pm
The mastermind behind Tusk was band member Lindsey Buckingham..who was determined the band didn't take the easy option and simply put out a Rumours 'mark 2' album.

Apparently the record company freaked out when they heard it and moaned 'their goes our Christmas bonuses' The album still sold about 5 millions copies, but nowhere matching the phenomenal sales of Rumours.

It's bonkers in places and deffo a brave release, but I love it. I am seeing Buckingham (who is also my fave guitarist ) on 4th Oct at The Philharmonic, can't wait. Shame the gig clashes with our Rangers tie though.


Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,730
Re: Your Fave Double Album
Reply #12 on: September 19, 2022, 09:48:47 pm
Tommy, The Wall & Live Killers.
RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 15,299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Your Fave Double Album
Reply #13 on: September 19, 2022, 10:07:11 pm
In no order my top 5.

Outkast - Speakerboxxx/The Love Below.

Pink Floyd - The Wall.

Led Zeppelin - Physical Graffiti.

The Rolling Stones - Exile On Main Street.

The Beatles - The White Album.


"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 84,186
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Your Fave Double Album
Reply #14 on: September 19, 2022, 10:17:06 pm
Worth noting that now 13 is actually the only double album Ive ever bought

Mostly because Ive never bought vinyl .went straight to CD then MP3.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,437
  • Never Forget
Re: Your Fave Double Album
Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 02:33:05 am
Quote from: Casta on September 19, 2022, 08:17:46 pm
Led Zeppelin  'Physical Graffiti'

That was all I could think of. Is there a Queen greatest hits double album ? Trying to dredge from my mind

Hard to even remember albums never mind double albums
kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 18,171
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Your Fave Double Album
Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:43:51 am
Babylon by Bus

Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 16,731
Re: Your Fave Double Album
Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:11:39 am
Bowie's 'Outside'.
Was a bastard to get on vinyl as well.
RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 9,892
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: Your Fave Double Album
Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 10:13:39 am

Pete Rock & CL Smooth - Mecca & The Soul Brother

BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 13,496
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Your Fave Double Album
Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:36:00 am
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 15,299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Your Fave Double Album
Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 10:39:53 am
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Yesterday at 10:13:39 am
Pete Rock & CL Smooth - Mecca & The Soul Brother


Amazing album.

One of the best of the golden era 90's.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 9,892
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: Your Fave Double Album
Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 10:43:05 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 10:39:53 am
Amazing album.

One of the best of the golden era 90's.
without doubt, a classic. never forget first listening was amazed it was just great track after great track
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 18,642
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Your Fave Double Album
Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 12:06:55 pm
Saturday Night Fever.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 18,044
  • Scrubbers
Re: Your Fave Double Album
Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 01:53:22 pm
The Who - Tommy & Quadrophenia
Pink Floyd - The Wall
Jeff Wayne - War of the Worlds
Frank Zappa - Sheik Yerbouti

Tried to keep those to Vinyl releases in a pre-CD age.  There's probably more but it'll do for now.
Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 9,351
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Your Fave Double Album
Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 05:05:07 pm
Never heard double album that would not be better as a single album. Heard plenty of single albums that have been ruined by extending to being a double.
aarf, aarf, aarf.

mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 10,346
  • kopite
Re: Your Fave Double Album
Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 05:36:53 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 05:05:07 pm
Never heard double album that would not be better as a single album. Heard plenty of single albums that have been ruined by extending to being a double.

Agree their are deffo examples of that, but I think when a band has 3 or 4 writers in it, they can easily come up with sufficient material for a more than credible double album. You're basically talking a side each if you break it down.

Using Fleetwood Mac as an example, with 3 prolific writers, all in great contrast to each other Tusk could easily accommodate all that material into a double. However, years later when Christine McVie left, Nicks and Buckingham (the 2 remaining writers) argued over whether 'Say You Will' should be a double release,

They settled on a lengthy single album, even that over stays its welcome at times, without the important contribution of a 3rd writer, a double album was never a good idea for the band at that stage.

Obviously for a solo artiste, or a band with just one song writer, a decent double album is a far greater task, and it's a great credit to those who have achieved that.










Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 47,236
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Your Fave Double Album
Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 06:35:03 pm
Quote from: mikeb58 on September 19, 2022, 07:15:04 pm


The Beatles... 'The White Album'


A brilliant album, Revolution#9 apart.

Rubber Soul and Revolver could have been the best double album ever if they would have been released as one.
Pretty sure they were only 6 months apart on their release dates, even though one was 65 and the other 66.
FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 8,234
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: Your Fave Double Album
Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 07:41:02 pm
I think were talking vinyl here as the introduction of CD´s changed the whole concept of how much music you could put on an Album ( I prefer LP )..but both formats suffered form quality control.

Also the mass of compilations and dance music has meant  a proliferation of 'double 'albums, so lets stick to 'original' music by an artists.

I think on the whole ( and I can only refer to the ones I've heard) double Albums, are  indulgences that don't always deliver quality over the four sides,....I appreciate 'fans' will consider 'more stuff' the better but I've felt a lot of so called classic double albums where not essentially worth 'two plattters'   infact within a lot of them one single brilliant album existed.

Id cite two classic albums where one album would have sufficed, 'Physical Graffiti' and ''London Calling' ok this goes against common perception , but some tracks where just ok, whist one  albums worth of killer tracks existed in both...I'm sure I read Physical Graffiti was down for a single Lp but sorting out tracks as 'not cutting it '  they just felt, fuck it throw them all on.... I found the 'double' lp laborious ....but then again I think any  lp over 35 mins is indulgent.

There are exceptions for me, Quadrophenia need the spread to tell the story...and uhm...sure theres others but none spring to mind.

Its not just rock groups the over indulgence of electronic based music is worse spreading trackls over two pieces of vinyl ..think of the environment man!!

maybe a fun thread would be make a stone cold single ' all killer no filler' Lp out of a double.





Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 18,044
  • Scrubbers
Re: Your Fave Double Album
Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 08:15:17 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 05:05:07 pm
Never heard double album that would not be better as a single album. Heard plenty of single albums that have been ruined by extending to being a double.

Listen to Steve Wilson/Tim Bowness The Album Years podcast, they say exactly the same thing.
Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,664
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Your Fave Double Album
Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 08:26:40 pm
That's trueish for the doubles that are relatively consistent stylistically. The ones like London Calling and Exile work better as doubles (Speakerboxx/Love Below is a quadruple vinyl that would have worked better as a double).
mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 10,346
  • kopite
Re: Your Fave Double Album
Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 08:59:09 pm
The idea of making a 'killer no filler' single album from a double has always interested me.

Faroutmagazine did a great in depth track by track study on 'The White Album' to come up with that very scenario!

It did however also include a track that never made the final cut, Harrison's 'Not Gilty' The article had a detailed look at every track and gave the reasons for its inclusion or omission. Here is their take on a single only album version of the Beatles White Album.

They included 'Goodnight' as a great soothing track to close the Album, and having ditched Ringo's 2 written compositions, at least gave him a chance to shine as lead singer!

This selection wouldn't be my choice, but that's the beauty of this album, I don't think any 2 choices would be similar!


The Beatles...Single Album

Side One
1. Back in the U.S.S.R.
2. Dear Prudence
3. Savoy Truffle*
4. Martha My Dear
5. While My Guitar Gently Weeps*
6. Yer Blues
7. Blackbird
8. Happiness Is a Warm Gun

Side Two
1. Birthday
2. Julia
3. Not Guilty*
4. Glass Onion
5. Helter Skelter
6. Long, Long, Long*
7. Im So Tired
8. Good Night
All songs written by Lennon-McCartney, except * written by Harrison.

Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Speedy Molby

  • Not as fat as his name suggests but is still a bad formby wool :)
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 720
  • Satire? In Wigan?
Re: Your Fave Double Album
Reply #31 on: Today at 12:09:50 pm
Dylans Blonde on Blonde.
I am alone now. I am beyond recrimination. The curtains have shut, the furniture has gone. I am transforming. I am vibrating. I am glowing. I am flying. Look at me now.

KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,647
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Your Fave Double Album
Reply #32 on: Today at 12:25:35 pm
I love The Beatles & The White Album, but theres a lot of guff on it that I skip past.

Exile on Main Street is much better, despite not having what youd call universally well known singles if just hangs together like a proper old fashioned album with songs & a feel that fits together. Jagger said he hated the quality and of production.

Id like to include All Things Must Pass as the 3rd disc is meaningless.
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

redan

  • yellowan pinkan green. purplean orangean blue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,285
  • I'd prefer a beer!!
Re: Your Fave Double Album
Reply #33 on: Today at 03:03:00 pm
Pink Floyd The Wall for me; its the only one Ive heard where it warrants the full double album treatment in my opinion.

Yes some songs are weaker than other but they still play a key part in the narrative Dont Leave Me Now, Bring The Boys Back Home etc. Whereas all other great double albums would probably be improved with a bit of trimming.
gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 9,260
Re: Your Fave Double Album
Reply #34 on: Today at 03:36:29 pm
The Wall
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,498
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Your Fave Double Album
Reply #35 on: Today at 03:45:54 pm
as well as most of the above already mentioned...

moonflower - santana

live and dangerous - thin lizzy

seconds out - genesis

live - eagles

comes alive - peter frampton

rattle and hum - u2

weirdly enough - most live or semi-live albums

Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 47,236
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Your Fave Double Album
Reply #36 on: Today at 06:32:34 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 03:45:54 pm
live and dangerous - thin lizzy


I was always a big fan of Thin Lizzy, but they should called that album Studio and Dangerous, as there were so many studio overdubs on it.
liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,498
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Your Fave Double Album
Reply #37 on: Today at 06:42:50 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 06:32:34 pm
I was always a big fan of Thin Lizzy, but they should called that album Studio and Dangerous, as there were so many studio overdubs on it.

arguable as to which recordings benefited from the overdubs but i like to think that still in love with you is one of the pure ones

but, as you'll already know, there's hardly a 'pure' live album out there - well, very few
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,236
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Your Fave Double Album
« Reply #38 on: Today at 07:13:39 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 06:42:50 pm
arguable as to which recordings benefited from the overdubs but i like to think that still in love with you is one of the pure ones

but, as you'll already know, there's hardly a 'pure' live album out there - well, very few

Saw an interview with Phil Lynott were was saying that Brian Downey was in the studio doing overdubs for it, as he thought some of his parts were ropey. All the rest of the band weighed in with theirs in the next coming days/weeks.
Whether you're a fan of Slade or not, Slade Alive is 100% live and it's boss.
Deep Purple's Made in Japan is another one.
