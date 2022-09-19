I think were talking vinyl here as the introduction of CD´s changed the whole concept of how much music you could put on an Album ( I prefer LP )..but both formats suffered form quality control.



Also the mass of compilations and dance music has meant a proliferation of 'double 'albums, so lets stick to 'original' music by an artists.



I think on the whole ( and I can only refer to the ones I've heard) double Albums, are indulgences that don't always deliver quality over the four sides,....I appreciate 'fans' will consider 'more stuff' the better but I've felt a lot of so called classic double albums where not essentially worth 'two plattters' infact within a lot of them one single brilliant album existed.



Id cite two classic albums where one album would have sufficed, 'Physical Graffiti' and ''London Calling' ok this goes against common perception , but some tracks where just ok, whist one albums worth of killer tracks existed in both...I'm sure I read Physical Graffiti was down for a single Lp but sorting out tracks as 'not cutting it ' they just felt, fuck it throw them all on.... I found the 'double' lp laborious ....but then again I think any lp over 35 mins is indulgent.



There are exceptions for me, Quadrophenia need the spread to tell the story...and uhm...sure theres others but none spring to mind.



Its not just rock groups the over indulgence of electronic based music is worse spreading trackls over two pieces of vinyl ..think of the environment man!!



maybe a fun thread would be make a stone cold single ' all killer no filler' Lp out of a double.











