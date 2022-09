The mastermind behind Tusk was band member Lindsey Buckingham..who was determined the band didn't take the easy option and simply put out a Rumours 'mark 2' album.



Apparently the record company freaked out when they heard it and moaned 'their goes our Christmas bonuses' The album still sold about 5 millions copies, but nowhere matching the phenomenal sales of Rumours.



It's bonkers in places and deffo a brave release, but I love it. I am seeing Buckingham (who is also my fave guitarist ) on 4th Oct at The Philharmonic, can't wait. Shame the gig clashes with our Rangers tie though.