Poll

Vote for your favorite lineup:

Hazell
1 (5.9%)
vivabobbygraham
4 (23.5%)
Betty Blue
5 (29.4%)
Samie
3 (17.6%)
Sheer Magnetism
4 (23.5%)

Total Members Voted: 17

Voting closed: Today at 03:07:08 pm

« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: 00s Movies Draft - FINAL  (Read 347 times)

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,433
  • Not Italian
00s Movies Draft - FINAL
« on: Yesterday at 03:07:08 pm »
Hazell:

Battle Royale (2000) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Michael Clayton (2007) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, Where The Wild Things Are (2009) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy,
Kingdom of Heaven (2005) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, Snatch (2000) - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical, Children of Men (2006) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi,
Paprika (2006) - Cat 7. Animation/Family, Cloverfield (2008) - Cat 8. Wildcard



Battle Royale (2000)
Action/War/Western
Michael Clayton (2007)
Thriller/Crime
Where the Wild Things Are (2009)
Fantasy/Adventure
Kingdom of Heaven (2005)
Drama/Romance

Snatch (2000)
Comedy/Musical
Children of Men (2006)
Horror/Sci-Fi
Paprika (2006)
Animation/Family
Cloverfield (2008)
Wildcard




vivabobbygraham:

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Un Prophète (2009) -  Cat 2. Crime, A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy,
Sideways (2004) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, Tropic Thunder (2008) - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical, Moon (2009) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi,
Up (2009) - Cat 7. Animation/Family, Super Size Me (2004) - Cat 8. Wildcard



The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford -  2007 - Western - Dir: Andrew Dominik


The greatest western ever made. A perfect film with voice over and musical score

Un Prophète - 2009 - Crime/Foreign - Dir: Jacques Audiard


A.I. Artificial Intelligence - Adventure - 2001 - Dir: Steven Spielberg

Blockbuster



Sideways - 2004 - Drama - Dir: Alexander Payne


Tropic Thunder - 2008 - Comedy - Dir: Ben Stiller


Moon - 2009 - Sci-Fi - Dir: Duncan Jones

Indie Low Budget - $5 million


UP - Family - 2009 - Dir: Pete Docter



Super Size Me - 2004 - Wildcard - Dir: Morgan Spurlock





Betty Blue:

Inglorious Basterds (2009) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Memento (2000) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, Howl's Moving Castle (2004) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy,
This Is England (2006) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (2006) - Cat 5. Comedy/Musical,
Shaun of the Dead (2004) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi,  Wall-E (2008) - Cat 7. Animation/Family, The Aviator (2004) - Cat 8. Wildcard



Inglourious Basterds (2009)
Action/War
Shaun of the Dead (2004)
Horror
Memento (2000)
Thriller
Wall-E (2008)
Animation

Howl's Moving Castle (2004)
Fantasy/Adventure
Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make
Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (2006)
Comedy
This Is England (2006)
Drama
The Aviator (2004)
Wildcard




Samie:

Man on Fire (2004) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Collateral (2004) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy,
Gladiator (2000) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) - Cat 5. Comedy/Musical, District 9 (2009) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi,
Enchanted (2007) - Cat 7. Animation/Family, Frost/Nixon - Cat 8. Wildcard


Gladiator




Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon




Collateral




District 9




Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy





Man on Fire




Enchanted




Frost/Nixon





Sheer Magnetism:

Team America: World Police (2004) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Zodiac (2007) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King (2003) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy,
Lost in Translation (2003) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, Bad Santa (2003) - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical, Let the Right One In (2008) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi,
Spirited Away (2001) - Cat 7. Animation/Family, Gosford Park (2001) - Cat 8. Wildcard


Cat 1. Action/War/Western - Team America: World Police


Cat 2. Thriller/Crime - Zodiac


Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy - Return of the King


Cat 4. Drama/Romance - Lost in Translation


Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical - Bad Santa


Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi - Let the Right One In


Cat 7. Animation/Family - Spirited Away[/b


Cat 8. Wildcard - Gosford Park

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:27:25 pm by Lastrador »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,178
Re: 00s Movies Draft - REPECHAGE
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:11:14 pm »
What the fuck is Repchage? Call it a final for fucks sakes.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,761
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: 00s Movies Draft - FINAL
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:41:41 pm »
Betty, easily
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,938
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: 00s Movies Draft - FINAL
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:19:59 pm »
So tough. Betty's lineup is fantastic, but there's "Memento," which I can't stand. Hazell has "Battle Royale," which I love and is from one of my all-time favorite books. Bob and Sheer also have films I love. Even Samie has a good list. Hmmm.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,433
  • Not Italian
Re: 00s Movies Draft - FINAL
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:24:36 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 04:19:59 pm
So tough. Betty's lineup is fantastic, but there's "Memento," which I can't stand. Hazell has "Battle Royale," which I love and is from one of my all-time favorite books. Bob and Sheer also have films I love. Even Samie has a good list. Hmmm.
;D
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,761
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: 00s Movies Draft - FINAL
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:12:20 pm »
Poor old Samie taking an absolute beating here
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,178
Re: 00s Movies Draft - FINAL
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:19:30 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 07:12:20 pm
Poor old Samie taking an absolute beating here

Am I?
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,629
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 00s Movies Draft - FINAL
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:25:53 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:41:41 pm
Betty, easily

There was less fawning in that queue...
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,064
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 00s Movies Draft - FINAL
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:37:46 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 07:12:20 pm
Poor old Samie taking an absolute beating here

Probably the backlash from people realising they made the wrong choice putting him through ahead of me and you.
Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,433
  • Not Italian
Re: 00s Movies Draft - FINAL
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:01:41 pm »
Congrats Betts! Well played everyone.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,854
Re: 00s Movies Draft - FINAL
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:02:48 pm »
1 vote?!?

Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,064
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 00s Movies Draft - FINAL
« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:20:37 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:02:48 pm
1 vote?!?



I didnt clock what time this finished and forgot to vote.

So youd still be on 1 vote but somebody else might be more annoyed.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,761
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: 00s Movies Draft - FINAL
« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:51:42 pm »
Shame this sort of died on its arse! That must be the lowest winning total of a draft, almost deserves a *
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,064
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 00s Movies Draft - FINAL
« Reply #13 on: Today at 06:33:41 pm »
A five way final though? This is what happens when you put an Italian in charge. Should have left it to the Welsh.
Logged

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,927
  • JFT96
Re: 00s Movies Draft - FINAL
« Reply #14 on: Today at 06:38:51 pm »
Sorry, been on holiday the past week and not been online much. Only caught sight of myself in the final last night  :D

Interesting seeing Sheer the best runner almost take the title after crashing out to Hazell, who came in last here! I think it shows how much luck of the draw helps some line-ups. I'm guessing that Viva and Sheer split the 'worldy' vote and my selection won out the more mainstream cinema vote vs Samie and Hazell.

Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:51:42 pm
Shame this sort of died on its arse! That must be the lowest winning total of a draft, almost deserves a *

The 90s final had less votes. It only looks worse here because we had 5 teams in this final vs 4 in the other two. Each final has been won by only 1 or 2 votes. One person changes their mind and we've got a different outcome in each final. The drafting and the film nostalgia is the best bit anyway. Which is why it always falls off by the time we reach the final.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,854
Re: 00s Movies Draft - FINAL
« Reply #15 on: Today at 07:37:51 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:20:37 pm
I didnt clock what time this finished and forgot to vote.

So youd still be on 1 vote but somebody else might be more annoyed.



Well done Betty :)
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,662
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 00s Movies Draft - FINAL
« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:21:37 pm »
Second ain't bad. Well done Betts!
Logged

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,724
Re: 00s Movies Draft - FINAL
« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:24:03 pm »
How did Samie get into the final with that list of films anyway?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,178
Re: 00s Movies Draft - FINAL
« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:27:25 pm »
Because that's a good stable of films. All of my films are critically and financially acclaimed too.  8)
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 