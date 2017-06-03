Hazell:



Battle Royale (2000) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Michael Clayton (2007) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, Where The Wild Things Are (2009) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy,

Kingdom of Heaven (2005) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, Snatch (2000) - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical, Children of Men (2006) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi,

Paprika (2006) - Cat 7. Animation/Family, Cloverfield (2008) - Cat 8. Wildcard

Battle Royale (2000)

Action/War/Western

Michael Clayton (2007)

Thriller/Crime

Where the Wild Things Are (2009)

Fantasy/Adventure

Kingdom of Heaven (2005)

Drama/Romance



Snatch (2000)

Comedy/Musical

Children of Men (2006)

Horror/Sci-Fi

Paprika (2006)

Animation/Family

Cloverfield (2008)

Wildcard



vivabobbygraham:

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Un Prophète (2009) - Cat 2. Crime, A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy,

Sideways (2004) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, Tropic Thunder (2008) - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical, Moon (2009) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi,

Up (2009) - Cat 7. Animation/Family, Super Size Me (2004) - Cat 8. Wildcard

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford - 2007 - Western - Dir: Andrew Dominik





Un Prophète - 2009 - Crime/Foreign - Dir: Jacques Audiard





A.I. Artificial Intelligence - Adventure - 2001 - Dir: Steven Spielberg



Blockbuster







Sideways - 2004 - Drama - Dir: Alexander Payne





Tropic Thunder - 2008 - Comedy - Dir: Ben Stiller





Moon - 2009 - Sci-Fi - Dir: Duncan Jones



Indie Low Budget - $5 million



Indie Low Budget - $5 million

UP - Family - 2009 - Dir: Pete Docter



Blockbuster

Super Size Me - 2004 - Wildcard - Dir: Morgan Spurlock





Betty Blue:



Inglorious Basterds (2009) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Memento (2000) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, Howl's Moving Castle (2004) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy,

This Is England (2006) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (2006) - Cat 5. Comedy/Musical,

Shaun of the Dead (2004) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi, Wall-E (2008) - Cat 7. Animation/Family, The Aviator (2004) - Cat 8. Wildcard







Inglourious Basterds (2009)

Action/War

Shaun of the Dead (2004)

Horror

Memento (2000)

Thriller

Wall-E (2008)

Animation



Howl's Moving Castle (2004)

Fantasy/Adventure

Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make

Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (2006)

Comedy

This Is England (2006)

Drama

The Aviator (2004)

Wildcard

(2009) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western,(2000) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime,(2004) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy,(2006) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance,(2006) - Cat 5. Comedy/Musical,(2004) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi,(2008) - Cat 7. Animation/Family,(2004) - Cat 8. Wildcard

Samie:



Man on Fire (2004) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Collateral (2004) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy,

Gladiator (2000) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) - Cat 5. Comedy/Musical, District 9 (2009) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi,

Enchanted (2007) - Cat 7. Animation/Family, Frost/Nixon - Cat 8. Wildcard





Gladiator









Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon









Collateral









District 9









Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy











Man on Fire









Enchanted









Frost/Nixon





Sheer Magnetism:

Team America: World Police (2004) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Zodiac (2007) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King (2003) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy,

Lost in Translation (2003) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, Bad Santa (2003) - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical, Let the Right One In (2008) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi,

Spirited Away (2001) - Cat 7. Animation/Family, Gosford Park (2001) - Cat 8. Wildcard

Cat 1. Action/War/Western - Team America: World Police

Cat 2. Thriller/Crime - Zodiac

Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy - Return of the King

Cat 4. Drama/Romance - Lost in Translation

Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical - Bad Santa

Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi - Let the Right One In

Cat 7. Animation/Family - Spirited Away[/b

Cat 8. Wildcard - Gosford Park

The greatest western ever made. A perfect film with voice over and musical score