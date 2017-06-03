Hazell:
Battle Royale (2000) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Michael Clayton (2007) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, Where The Wild Things Are (2009) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy,
Kingdom of Heaven (2005) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, Snatch (2000) - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical, Children of Men (2006) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi,
Paprika (2006) - Cat 7. Animation/Family, Cloverfield (2008) - Cat 8. Wildcard
vivabobbygraham:
The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Un Prophète (2009) - Cat 2. Crime, A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy,
Sideways (2004) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, Tropic Thunder (2008) - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical, Moon (2009) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi,
Up (2009) - Cat 7. Animation/Family, Super Size Me (2004) - Cat 8. Wildcard
The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford - 2007 - Western - Dir: Andrew Dominik
The greatest western ever made. A perfect film with voice over and musical score
Un Prophète - 2009 - Crime/Foreign - Dir: Jacques Audiard Super Size Me - 2004 - Wildcard - Dir: Morgan Spurlock Betty Blue: Inglorious Basterds
(2009) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Memento
(2000) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, Howl's Moving Castle
(2004) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy, This Is England
(2006) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
(2006) - Cat 5. Comedy/Musical, Shaun of the Dead
(2004) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi, Wall-E
(2008) - Cat 7. Animation/Family, The Aviator
(2004) - Cat 8. Wildcard
Samie:
Man on Fire (2004) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Collateral (2004) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy,
Gladiator (2000) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) - Cat 5. Comedy/Musical, District 9 (2009) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi,
Enchanted (2007) - Cat 7. Animation/Family, Frost/Nixon - Cat 8. Wildcard
Sheer Magnetism:
Team America: World Police (2004) - Cat 1. Action/War/Western, Zodiac (2007) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime, The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King (2003) - Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy,
Lost in Translation (2003) - Cat 4. Drama/Romance, Bad Santa (2003) - Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical, Let the Right One In (2008) - Cat 6. Horror/Sci-Fi,
Spirited Away (2001) - Cat 7. Animation/Family, Gosford Park (2001) - Cat 8. Wildcard
