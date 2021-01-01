« previous next »
Train strikes

Train strikes
« on: Today at 03:57:47 pm »
Trains strikes just announced for 1 October (Brighton at home), and October 5 (day after Rangers evening home game).

This will affect quite a few fans I imagine.
