Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18

Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #560 on: Today at 04:12:50 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 04:11:28 pm
What trophy did Everton just win?
the just two points behind the red shite cup?
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #561 on: Today at 04:13:13 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 04:10:53 pm
Gana celebrating like they've won the Cup

They have to get out of their group first. In with Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #562 on: Today at 04:14:26 pm
What a shitty weekend of football results. Made all the worse by the fact we won't be given the chance to respond. Pretty much sums up the frustrating start to the season so far.
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #563 on: Today at 04:15:05 pm
Being on the West Coast of the US just means sleeping in allows you to miss garbage like this. Works for me!
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #564 on: Today at 04:15:33 pm
Selfies with the crowd like they've just won the league ;D
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #565 on: Today at 04:16:50 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 04:11:28 pm
What trophy did Everton just win?

Waiting for the video to be released.
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #566 on: Today at 04:17:02 pm
Lampard was so desperate to be Klopp at the end there. You're not that guy, pal.
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #567 on: Today at 04:22:41 pm
Quote from: JayH93 on Today at 04:17:02 pm
Lampard was so desperate to be Klopp at the end there. You're not that guy, pal.

In that suit and with those celebrations he looked like a guest at a wedding when theyve just announced the buffet is coming out.
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #568 on: Today at 04:47:58 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 04:14:26 pm
What a shitty weekend of football results. Made all the worse by the fact we won't be given the chance to respond. Pretty much sums up the frustrating start to the season so far.

Next gameweek is quite big - Arsenal vs Spurs and City vs United. Hopefully Arsenal is a draw and I'd probably take United beating City as long as we can beat Brighton.

We then play Arsenal and City so after those 3 games I reckon we will really know where our season is heading.
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #569 on: Today at 04:54:51 pm
Liverpool womens about to kick off on Sky Sports vs Chelsea
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #570 on: Today at 04:56:54 pm
I've lost interest in watching other teams play. We get all the games here but I've barely watched any this weekend.
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #571 on: Today at 05:00:02 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 04:14:26 pm
What a shitty weekend of football results. Made all the worse by the fact we won't be given the chance to respond. Pretty much sums up the frustrating start to the season so far.

Im resigned to the season starting for real after the phoney World Cup.
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #572 on: Today at 05:27:10 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:56:54 pm
I've lost interest in watching other teams play. We get all the games here but I've barely watched any this weekend.

I just watch our games now. You're not even watching football now, just players trying to do all they can to actually not play football via time wasting and pretending to be injured. Not to mention VAR.

All feels very 20/21 at the moment in general. Hopefully improves once the shitshow of a World Cup is out the way in the new year and some momentum builds.
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #573 on: Today at 05:56:40 pm
Its been years since I enjoyed football this much.
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #574 on: Today at 06:54:14 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 04:14:26 pm
What a shitty weekend of football results. Made all the worse by the fact we won't be given the chance to respond. Pretty much sums up the frustrating start to the season so far.

I know what you mean, it's been a frustrating start and then we've had our games postponed and now it's the international break so it's all been a bit bitty. I know some like to rush to judgement (not you) but it is still the start of the season, plenty of time to go and things to change.
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #575 on: Today at 06:58:58 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:54:14 pm
I know what you mean, it's been a frustrating start and then we've had our games postponed and now it's the international break so it's all been a bit bitty. I know some like to rush to judgement (not you) but it is still the start of the season, plenty of time to go and things to change.

The bittiness will effect the quality of the football. Teams and players going 2 weeks without a game has not helped the matches this weekend, it's like the other extreme of the Christmas period where teams play every couple of days which slows the games down a lot. Arsenal and City who had a European game in between didn't go into the game as cold. Coming back from the internationals and there'll be teams 3-4 weeks without a game.

West Ham have seemed as sluggish as us so far, two sides known for their fitness levels. Both played a lot of football last season and rely on a more structured season.
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #576 on: Today at 09:05:40 pm
Maybe Moyes just self destructs the moment you give him a decent wedge of money to spend. ;D
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #577 on: Today at 09:08:16 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:05:40 pm
Maybe Moyes just self destructs the moment you give him a decent wedge of money to spend. ;D

Waiting for some of the Transfer Thread hangouts to suggest he should manage us then.
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #578 on: Today at 09:16:45 pm
Quote from: Wool on Today at 03:43:32 pm
This season feels like one of the lowest in quality I can remember. Almost every match is a slog to watch.

Feels like, whether they're going or not, everyone's waiting for the World Cup.

Second half of the season will be a lot more interesting.
