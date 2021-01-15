I know what you mean, it's been a frustrating start and then we've had our games postponed and now it's the international break so it's all been a bit bitty. I know some like to rush to judgement (not you) but it is still the start of the season, plenty of time to go and things to change.



The bittiness will effect the quality of the football. Teams and players going 2 weeks without a game has not helped the matches this weekend, it's like the other extreme of the Christmas period where teams play every couple of days which slows the games down a lot. Arsenal and City who had a European game in between didn't go into the game as cold. Coming back from the internationals and there'll be teams 3-4 weeks without a game.West Ham have seemed as sluggish as us so far, two sides known for their fitness levels. Both played a lot of football last season and rely on a more structured season.