looks like the entire Brentford team and all their fans would rather be queueing to see the queens coffin, i sugest they leave and do that now, they clearly dont want to be here.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Blaming the Queen dying on the poor atmosphere? Fuck off, it's the shit kick off time Sky
Well theres no getting round it Arse look the best theyve looked in years A decade maybe, but Arteta doing well so far this season.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
I know its Scottish football and theres a thread for it, but it will get more response here. St Mirren have a black and white shirt and black shorts
so Celtic have decided to wear their away strip of white shirts and black shorts. Its a fucking nightmare seeing whos who. Stick it in for 2 minutes and have a look. Might be why St Mirren are winning.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Arsenal will get all excited then fade like they do every season.
I dunno you know Theyre looking very impressive
As they have done before. It won't last.
Time to accept that the huge investment Arsenal have made has improved their squad and their chances of top 4.
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.45]