Author Topic: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18  (Read 9146 times)

Online Crosby Nick

  Crosby Nick
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
« Reply #400 on: Today at 12:45:51 pm »
Quote from: andyrol on Today at 12:31:43 pm
looks like the entire Brentford team and all their fans would rather be queueing to see the queens coffin, i sugest they leave and do that now, they clearly dont want to be here.

The Queens coffin will pass right outside tomorrow en route to Windsor. They should start lining the streets.

Strange team though. Sometimes they can be a real nightmare to play against and other times they look completely toothless. They can score from set pieces though, so a goal out of nowhere and I think theyll take a point. Unless they let Arsenal score next.
a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
« Reply #401 on: Today at 12:47:25 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 12:27:40 pm
Blaming the Queen dying on the poor atmosphere? Fuck off, it's the shit kick off time Sky

Well BT blamed Man United losing to Real Sociedad in the Europa league on the Queen dying so anything's possible.
rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
« Reply #402 on: Today at 12:49:22 pm »
Well theres no getting round it Arse look the best theyve looked in years

A decade maybe
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
« Reply #403 on: Today at 12:50:10 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 12:27:40 pm
Blaming the Queen dying on the poor atmosphere? Fuck off, it's the shit kick off time Sky

0-2 is probably the culprit
Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
« Reply #404 on: Today at 12:51:43 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:49:22 pm
Well theres no getting round it Arse look the best theyve looked in years

A decade maybe, but Arteta doing well so far this season.
Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
« Reply #405 on: Today at 12:56:55 pm »
I know its Scottish football and theres a thread for it, but it will get more response here. :D

St Mirren have a black and white shirt and black shortsso Celtic have decided to wear their away strip of white shirts and black shorts. Its a fucking nightmare seeing whos who. Stick it in for 2 minutes and have a look. Might be why St Mirren are winning.
clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
« Reply #406 on: Today at 12:59:15 pm »
We have a massive battle on for top 4 if Arsenal and Spurs keep winning. We've given them a big head start and they both look better than us so far. They've invested and taken risks which seem to be paying off.
JRed

Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
« Reply #407 on: Today at 12:59:53 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:56:55 pm
I know its Scottish football and theres a thread for it, but it will get more response here. :D

St Mirren have a black and white shirt and black shortsso Celtic have decided to wear their away strip of white shirts and black shorts. Its a fucking nightmare seeing whos who. Stick it in for 2 minutes and have a look. Might be why St Mirren are winning.
Thats fucking crazy. I didnt think teams were allowed to wear same colours?
Just need the ref in a retro all black kit too.
Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
« Reply #408 on: Today at 01:08:10 pm »
Arsenal fans loving life at the moment. Every signing this summer seems to be working out
Phineus

Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
« Reply #409 on: Today at 01:08:51 pm »
Brentford utterly devoid of any effort today.

Fair play Arsenal though, took advantage and not given them a sniff.
smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
« Reply #410 on: Today at 01:09:47 pm »
Arsenal will get all excited then fade like they do every season.
rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
« Reply #411 on: Today at 01:12:24 pm »
Ramsdale is one seriously annoying c*nt
redgriffin73

Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
« Reply #412 on: Today at 01:12:45 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:56:55 pm
I know its Scottish football and theres a thread for it, but it will get more response here. :D

St Mirren have a black and white shirt and black shortsso Celtic have decided to wear their away strip of white shirts and black shorts. Its a fucking nightmare seeing whos who. Stick it in for 2 minutes and have a look. Might be why St Mirren are winning.

Just had a look, it's bloody ridiculous ;D
rushyman

Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
« Reply #413 on: Today at 01:13:22 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 01:09:47 pm
Arsenal will get all excited then fade like they do every season.

I dunno you know

Theyre looking very impressive
smicer07

Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
« Reply #414 on: Today at 01:15:12 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:13:22 pm
I dunno you know

Theyre looking very impressive

As they have done before. It won't last.
Simplexity

Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
« Reply #415 on: Today at 01:19:58 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 01:15:12 pm
As they have done before. It won't last.

Probably won't win the league or anything but they do have the bones of a rather great side there now. Very young side too. Would be absolutely amazed if they do not finish top 4 this season.
a little break

Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
« Reply #416 on: Today at 01:21:40 pm »
The game against Man United 2 weeks ago proved Arsenal will always Arsenal. Not one bit worried about them.
mickeydocs

Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
« Reply #417 on: Today at 01:21:51 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 01:15:12 pm
As they have done before. It won't last.

Time to accept that the huge investment Arsenal have made has improved their squad and their chances of top 4.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
« Reply #418 on: Today at 01:29:51 pm »
Even after our disastrous start, we're only 9 points off the top, game in hand, 32 games to go.
gerrardisgod

Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
« Reply #419 on: Today at 01:34:51 pm »
No Calvert-Lewin again, despite the fat Tory saying he was ready to start. Hes not broke again, is he?  :lickin
Dim Glas

Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
« Reply #420 on: Today at 01:35:07 pm »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 01:21:51 pm
Time to accept that the huge investment Arsenal have made has improved their squad and their chances of top 4.

Its about time really, the amounts theyve been spending on improving that squad.
