That's true, we had a decent run when Can dropped into a back 3 with... I think it was Sakho and Skrtel? It's not like Brodge is bereft of ideas. But really, you look at how Leicester have shed a bunch of top performers, watched Vardy's legs go, and done nothing to replace any of them, and you imagine it's got to be deflating for everyone. It may seem contradictory that I'm now going to say a change in manager is probably the hard reset they need to get going again, but at the same time I don't think Brendan should be condemned for not being able to turn around this shit show.



He went to a back 3 in about November because we just couldn't defend at all and he no longer had Suarez (or Sturridge) fit to bail him out. We threw a lot of shit at the wall that season and that worked better for a bit.We had a decent run from about December to March but I wouldn't say we were solid or playing well. Looking at the results in that time we lost 3-0 at Old Trafford, conceded 2 at home to Arsenal, 2 at home to Leiceter from 2-0 up (who were bottom at the time) and 2 at home to Tottenham. We had a limp exit to Besitkas in the Europa League after blowing an easy CL group (Ludogorets and Basle and barely scraped 3rd). Decent teams were still scoring against us easily enough but we were beating the dross.Then he came out and did a big interview about how he'd turned things around and the tactical masterclass. Next game we lost at home to the Mancs, schooled again by Van Gaal and it fell apart and lost 4-1 at Arsenal the next week. The game before United we'd beat Swansea but Swansea battered us.