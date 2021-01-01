Leicester gonna come out attacking and get hit on the counter twice in 20 minutes. Then implode completely
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Isnt Pochettino unemployed currently?
To what ends? His job is to win footy matches. At the moment he is not fulfilling his job requirements or description.
Think he would be thinking of a more higher grade club than Leicester?
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Son back to his best
Are Arsenal and Spurs that good or just had luck with the fixtures? Top 4 going to be a right slog this season for us.
I am all for authoritarian rule
6 fuckin 2 Thats the end of the road surely
Bye bye Brendan
This is what you get with little or no investment
Better fire most of the managers most of the time then? I agree he should be doing better with what he has though. He is a fair weather manager, I think. Adversity breaks his teams, and his energy. Klopp is almost the opposite in that sense. I think Rogers' post-Liverpool career demonstrates an absolute resistance to learning any lessons, really. And one can see why: his stuff works, for a while. It's brittle though.
I know its a touchy subject, but since their previous owner surely passed has the money dried up or something?They just seem to have gone extremely stale/backwards with little to no investment
