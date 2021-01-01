To what ends? His job is to win footy matches. At the moment he is not fulfilling his job requirements or description.



Better fire most of the managers most of the time then? I agree he should be doing better with what he has though. He is a fair weather manager, I think. Adversity breaks his teams, and his energy. Klopp is almost the opposite in that sense. I think Rogers' post-Liverpool career demonstrates an absolute resistance to learning any lessons, really. And one can see why: his stuff works, for a while. It's brittle though.