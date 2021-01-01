« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18

Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,595
  • Bam!
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #320 on: Today at 07:14:23 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 05:24:01 pm
Leicester gonna come out attacking and get hit on the counter twice in 20 minutes. Then implode completely

They tried their best
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,780
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #321 on: Today at 07:14:27 pm
Bye bye Brendan
Logged

Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,204
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #322 on: Today at 07:14:41 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 07:12:59 pm
Isnt Pochettino unemployed currently?
Think he would be thinking of a more higher grade club than Leicester?
Logged

rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,431
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #323 on: Today at 07:15:29 pm
Son back to his best
Logged

Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,403
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #324 on: Today at 07:15:29 pm
Quote from: mobydick on Today at 07:04:34 pm
To what ends? His job is to win footy matches. At the moment he is not fulfilling his job requirements or description.

Better fire most of the managers most of the time then? I agree he should be doing better with what he has though. He is a fair weather manager, I think. Adversity breaks his teams, and his energy. Klopp is almost the opposite in that sense. I think Rogers' post-Liverpool career demonstrates an absolute resistance to learning any lessons, really. And one can see why: his stuff works, for a while. It's brittle though.
Logged

WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #325 on: Today at 07:15:30 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 07:14:41 pm
Think he would be thinking of a more higher grade club than Leicester?


Forrest then ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,347
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #326 on: Today at 07:16:29 pm
Those South Koreans in the crowd literally support FC Son.
Logged

clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,442
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #327 on: Today at 07:16:33 pm
Are Arsenal and Spurs that good or just had luck with the fixtures? Top 4 going to be a right slog this season for us.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,434
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #328 on: Today at 07:16:48 pm
Quote from: rocco on Today at 07:15:29 pm
Son back to his best

Some answer to benching him,against the sieve-like Leicester but still.
Logged

Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,912
  • Red since '64
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #329 on: Today at 07:17:11 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 07:14:41 pm
Think he would be thinking of a more higher grade club than Leicester?

You could be right, but who knows? All I do know is Foxes cant carry on like this, and I think hes had ample time to fix their clear deficiencies - he hasnt.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

J_Kopite

  • Is he or isn't she? Cougar toy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,257
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #330 on: Today at 07:17:11 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 07:16:33 pm
Are Arsenal and Spurs that good or just had luck with the fixtures? Top 4 going to be a right slog this season for us.

Sort ourselves out and well be absolutely fine
Logged

rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,891
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #331 on: Today at 07:17:16 pm
6 fuckin 2

Thats the end of the road surely
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Oldmanmick

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 675
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #332 on: Today at 07:17:31 pm
Pity we have to wait until the end of the year before we play Leicester. They'll probably have a new manager & will be half-decent by then.
Logged

John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,944
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #333 on: Today at 07:19:20 pm
Quote from: rocco on Today at 07:15:29 pm
Son back to his best
Yep, a superb footballer.
Logged

Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,204
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #334 on: Today at 07:19:22 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 07:17:16 pm
6 fuckin 2

Thats the end of the road surely
Definetely, but stop calling my Shirley.
Logged

elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,575
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #335 on: Today at 07:19:33 pm
Damn, I realy thought Brendan was already gone last week.
Logged

mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,687
  • Thatcherite refugee
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #336 on: Today at 07:20:03 pm
This is what you get with little or no investment
Logged

gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,258
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #337 on: Today at 07:20:46 pm
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 07:14:27 pm
Bye bye Brendan

Thats my thoughts
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,197
  • JFT96
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #338 on: Today at 07:23:18 pm
Quote from: mobydick on Today at 07:20:03 pm
This is what you get with little or no investment

I know its a touchy subject, but since their previous owner surely passed has the money dried up or something?

They just seem to have gone extremely stale/backwards with little to no investment
Logged

newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,654
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #339 on: Today at 07:24:20 pm
Surely now??
Logged

The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #340 on: Today at 07:24:25 pm
Nice finishing by Son, but that Leciester keeper shouldve saved 2, has to be the worst keeper in the league
Logged

Oldmanmick

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 675
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #341 on: Today at 07:24:46 pm
Is MOTD on tonight ? Just want to see Gary Lineker's smugless face when he presents their match.
Logged

Elliemental

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 467
  • You Love Us
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #342 on: Today at 07:24:55 pm
Watching a stream with Leicester fans calling for "Ole In". I didn't realise just how desperate they are until I saw that.
Logged

MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,020
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #343 on: Today at 07:25:01 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 07:15:29 pm
Better fire most of the managers most of the time then? I agree he should be doing better with what he has though. He is a fair weather manager, I think. Adversity breaks his teams, and his energy. Klopp is almost the opposite in that sense. I think Rogers' post-Liverpool career demonstrates an absolute resistance to learning any lessons, really. And one can see why: his stuff works, for a while. It's brittle though.
If only his team had more "character", they'd have made it into the top 4. One or two bad results and Rodgers couldn't turn it around.
Logged

Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,595
  • Bam!
Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
Reply #344 on: Today at 07:25:40 pm
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 07:23:18 pm
I know its a touchy subject, but since their previous owner surely passed has the money dried up or something?

They just seem to have gone extremely stale/backwards with little to no investment

Someone might correct me here, but the owners make their money from airport sales, duty free etc I think. So money dried up over COVID for them
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
