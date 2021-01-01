Said it before and Ill say it again



At least its not United



These winning shit is so meh. A nothing club with money whose era will collapse before they can post any serious trophy numbers



Saying that if they dont get big ears this year they never will



I would prefer United. As much as I hate them they are an actual football club made for the purposes of football. City are a propaganda piece for a despot, and a foothold in the UK for shady property deals in the shite part of a shite cityI can only hope the fact that most people simply don't care about them means the bloat from the state owned clubs winning it every year sinks the whole football economy, so everyone who let this happen and supported it can watch the game die in this country from their own mistake.