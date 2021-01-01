« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18  (Read 2686 times)

Online rushyman

Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
« Reply #120 on: Today at 01:02:01 pm »
Quote from: stjohns on Today at 01:00:32 pm
Cant quite fathom why Tottenham is on.

Low profile fixture
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
« Reply #121 on: Today at 01:03:03 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:59:36 pm
Said it before and Ill say it again

At least its not United

These winning shit is so meh. A nothing club with money whose era will collapse before they can post any serious trophy numbers

Saying that if they dont get big ears this year they never will

I would prefer United. As much as I hate them they are an actual football club made for the purposes of football. City are a propaganda piece for a despot, and a foothold in the UK for shady property deals in the shite part of a shite city

I can only hope the fact that most people simply don't care about them means the bloat from the state owned clubs winning it every year sinks the whole football economy, so everyone who let this happen and supported it can watch the game die in this country from their own mistake.
Online Phineus

Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
« Reply #122 on: Today at 01:04:17 pm »
What an idiot.
Online smicer07

Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
« Reply #123 on: Today at 01:04:29 pm »
Wolves down to 10. Couldn't happen to a nicer bloke, Grealish.
Online J_Kopite

Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
« Reply #124 on: Today at 01:04:34 pm »
Haha
Online Rob Dylan

Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
« Reply #125 on: Today at 01:04:43 pm »
Apparently this is the most competitive league in the world.

Also, footballers are stupid.
Online smicer07

Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
« Reply #126 on: Today at 01:04:47 pm »
Don't think that's a red really. Only Mane has ever got sent for that.
Online Zee_26

Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
« Reply #127 on: Today at 01:05:54 pm »
Remember De Jong doing worse to Alonso in World Cup final no less.
Online smicer07

Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
« Reply #128 on: Today at 01:06:14 pm »
Grealish will be fine, didn't even use his studs.
Online UntouchableLuis

Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
« Reply #129 on: Today at 01:06:25 pm »
This is going to get silly now.

Yet when we go to Wolves you can bet they'll defend like lions and the place will be rocking.
Online stockdam

Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
« Reply #130 on: Today at 01:06:35 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 01:04:47 pm
Don't think that's a red really. Only Mane has ever got sent for that.

It was a poor challenge and Grealish made the most of it. I expect he is not really hurt.
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
« Reply #131 on: Today at 01:06:50 pm »
Bloody hell thats bad

Why are city players still surrounding ref? What else do they want :lmao
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
« Reply #132 on: Today at 01:07:02 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 01:04:47 pm
Don't think that's a red really. Only Mane has ever got sent for that.

Was it a high foot? Thats only allowed if your mmm youre trying to score I think.
Online smicer07

Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
« Reply #133 on: Today at 01:07:17 pm »
Aww Grealish has got a little red mark. Diddums.
Offline Iska

Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
« Reply #134 on: Today at 01:07:36 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 12:50:29 pm
Haaland will have a long goal drought after scoring 60 by January
Yeah all he is is this years Michu.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
« Reply #135 on: Today at 01:07:37 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 01:04:43 pm
Apparently this is the most competitive league in the world.

Thing is, our presence has made it maybe the 2nd most competitive league of the top 5 leagues. The fact that we have been fighting these cheats for a while makes us more competitive that Ligue 1 and Bundesliga.

As I said I just hope of we have to drop off and everyone embraces the state run clubs, that we become like a Bundesliga or Ligue 1 with dwindling international interest. Probably not but hey ho
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
« Reply #136 on: Today at 01:10:46 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 01:04:43 pm
Apparently this is the most competitive league in the world.

Also, footballers are stupid.

Its going to become rather obvious how much us on song in this league is needed

Stephen Hendry in the 90s vibes now. At least we are better than Jimmy White. I suppose we are Ken Doherty/John Parrot
Online JackWard33

Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
« Reply #137 on: Today at 01:12:11 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 01:04:47 pm
Don't think that's a red really.

Lols
Online smicer07

Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
« Reply #138 on: Today at 01:12:28 pm »
Still have no idea how a referee from Manchester is allowed to ref this.
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
« Reply #139 on: Today at 01:13:21 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 01:04:47 pm
Don't think that's a red really. Only Mane has ever got sent for that.

Lets not go Evertony here ;D
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
« Reply #140 on: Today at 01:13:57 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:06:50 pm
Bloody hell thats bad

Why are city players still surrounding ref? What else do they want :lmao

Red card isn't enough...
Online smicer07

Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
« Reply #141 on: Today at 01:14:37 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:13:21 pm
Lets not go Evertony here ;D

He's been alright so far, I just don't understand how it's allowed.
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
« Reply #142 on: Today at 01:15:37 pm »
Seriously this league is pointless with this City side in it
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
« Reply #143 on: Today at 01:16:02 pm »
really no point to the PL anymore
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
« Reply #144 on: Today at 01:17:31 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 01:15:37 pm
Seriously this league is pointless with this City side in it

Not even necessarily that. It's pointless without us performing in it.

Without us it would just be a league with boring results and a fight out between three teams no one particularly care about, City and Newcastle and perhaps Chelsea
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League fixtures September 16/17/18
« Reply #145 on: Today at 01:20:40 pm »
Im going to go out on a limb

I think City will win this game
