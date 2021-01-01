Said it before and Ill say it again
At least its not United
These winning shit is so meh. A nothing club with money whose era will collapse before they can post any serious trophy numbers
Saying that if they dont get big ears this year they never will
I would prefer United. As much as I hate them they are an actual football club made for the purposes of football. City are a propaganda piece for a despot, and a foothold in the UK for shady property deals in the shite part of a shite city
I can only hope the fact that most people simply don't care about them means the bloat from the state owned clubs winning it every year sinks the whole football economy, so everyone who let this happen and supported it can watch the game die in this country from their own mistake.