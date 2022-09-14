« previous next »
Author Topic: Nottm Forest Away 2022  (Read 1673 times)

Nottm Forest Away 2022
« on: September 14, 2022, 04:02:16 pm »
Location: The City Ground

Kick-off: 12.30pm BST

Allocation: 2,957

Disabled allocation: 11 wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Prices

    Adult: £30
    Over 65 (65+): £25
    Young adult (18-23): £17
    Juniors (Under 18): £15

Price notes

Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.

Tickets sales notes

Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during seasons 2018-19 or 2019-20.

First sale: 12 or more games  from 8.15am on Monday October 3 until 10.45am on Wednesday October 5.

First sale status: Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.

Second sale: 11 or more games  from 11am until 12.45pm on Wednesday October 5.

Second sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Third sale: 10 or more games  from 1pm until 2.45pm on Wednesday October 5.

Third sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Fourth sale: nine or more games  from 3pm on Wednesday October 5.

Fourth sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Hospitality Members: Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the hospitality department on 0151 264 2222, option two.

General notes

Please only buy tickets if you plan to attend the game  tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased for away games ARE NOT available to FORWARD or DISTRIBUTE to other supporters.

Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.

Ticket credits

Tickets purchased this season WILL be used as credits in future seasons.

Important links

Ticket fulfilment (delivery and collection of tickets) here.

Coach travel here.

Away support information here.
Re: Nottm Forest Away 2022
« Reply #1 on: September 15, 2022, 01:06:53 pm »
Looking for 3 tickets to swap if anyone is interested. I'm offering any home and need the aways for this game. Straight swaps no cash involved. PM if interested will consider 2 as well.
Re: Nottm Forest Away 2022
« Reply #2 on: October 18, 2022, 11:32:24 am »
This was back on today at 5 credits having ended the 8 sale on October 6th they have advertised down to 3 and only 3 is TBC now its sold out I have a feeling after Sunday some corporates now fancy it and they have snaffled back ticket's.
Re: Nottm Forest Away 2022
« Reply #3 on: October 18, 2022, 11:45:41 am »
Quote from: RedPat on October 18, 2022, 11:32:24 am
This was back on today at 5 credits having ended the 8 sale on October 6th they have advertised down to 3 and only 3 is TBC now its sold out I have a feeling after Sunday some corporates now fancy it and they have snaffled back ticket's.
If any are left over after the 4 sale theyll disappear  :butt
Re: Nottm Forest Away 2022
« Reply #4 on: October 18, 2022, 11:47:08 am »
Back on fellas obviously basketing for mates
Re: Nottm Forest Away 2022
« Reply #5 on: October 18, 2022, 01:04:20 pm »
Is this showing for anyone else?
Re: Nottm Forest Away 2022
« Reply #6 on: October 18, 2022, 01:05:00 pm »
Quote from: Fazak_Red on October 18, 2022, 01:04:20 pm
Is this showing for anyone else?
25 left 4 sale
Re: Nottm Forest Away 2022
« Reply #7 on: October 18, 2022, 01:05:53 pm »
This should drop to definitely 3 possibly 2 if they bother their arse
Re: Nottm Forest Away 2022
« Reply #8 on: October 18, 2022, 01:16:48 pm »
Can't check out. Great stuff. Genuinely cant be arsed anymore.
Re: Nottm Forest Away 2022
« Reply #9 on: October 18, 2022, 06:01:34 pm »
Quote from: Fazak_Red on October 18, 2022, 01:16:48 pm
Can't check out. Great stuff. Genuinely cant be arsed anymore.
I couldn't check out either. Not on delivery anyway. Had to opt for collect from club. Don't trust collect from Forest.
Re: Nottm Forest Away 2022
« Reply #10 on: October 18, 2022, 06:22:37 pm »
Absolute joke this, 'sold out There will be no further sales for this game' yet there are 8 tickets sitting on the website.  :no
Re: Nottm Forest Away 2022
« Reply #11 on: October 19, 2022, 01:39:06 pm »
Looking for a spare will swap for a home game i dm me
Re: Nottm Forest Away 2022
« Reply #12 on: October 19, 2022, 02:30:18 pm »
Just picked up Ticket from TO from yesterdays sale if anyone is waiting to collect.
Re: Nottm Forest Away 2022
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:42:15 am »
Away pubs?

After a spare, will be at the ground so anything last minute will be sound
Re: Nottm Forest Away 2022
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:52:08 am »
Quote from: Tjfruits on Yesterday at 10:42:15 am
Away pubs?

After a spare, will be at the ground so anything last minute will be sound
Notts County ground was where it was last season.
Re: Nottm Forest Away 2022
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 05:34:44 pm »
Genuine question because I havent seen any posts about it but
How come our away ends seem so shite? For the ones on here who go, is it badly touted our end?

I know weve been shite lately but we was years ago and our end has never been bad as it is now.
Re: Nottm Forest Away 2022
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 05:45:37 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Yesterday at 05:34:44 pm
Genuine question because I havent seen any posts about it but
How come our away ends seem so shite? For the ones on here who go, is it badly touted our end?

I know weve been shite lately but we was years ago and our end has never been bad as it is now.

it was bad when we were crap too, you can probably go back on threads here and find similar posts from Rodgers days (as an example). blaming 'tourists' is an easy excuse, when we're crap many of our regulars look like they'd rather be anywhere else.
Re: Nottm Forest Away 2022
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 06:58:31 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 05:45:37 pm
it was bad when we were crap too, you can probably go back on threads here and find similar posts from Rodgers days (as an example). blaming 'tourists' is an easy excuse, when we're crap many of our regulars look like they'd rather be anywhere else.
bad then would probably be classed as good now  :-[
Literally cant hear a word anymore and then you see storys about sites having access to so many tickets.
Just shite when were not playing well the away end looks finished to make it even worse.
Re: Nottm Forest Away 2022
« Reply #18 on: Today at 10:51:30 am »
Hasn't been a good away end for a few seasons let alone this season. Other than F**k the Tories not enough people join in.

Also the 3/400 that go to sponsors evey match could go to the you lads 14-20 and that atmosphere would change instantly
Re: Nottm Forest Away 2022
« Reply #19 on: Today at 12:02:22 pm »
Quote from: carl123uk on Today at 10:51:30 am
Other than F**k the Tories not enough people join in.


Sick to absolute death of that shite and maggie songs, needs binning off ASAP

Re: Nottm Forest Away 2022
« Reply #20 on: Today at 12:14:16 pm »
Quote from: carl123uk on Today at 10:51:30 am
Hasn't been a good away end for a few seasons let alone this season. Other than F**k the Tories not enough people join in.

Also the 3/400 that go to sponsors evey match could go to the you lads 14-20 and that atmosphere would change instantly
Man city do this, 18-25 year old season ticket holders can purchase is their first sale. Its what we need but maybe 17-21 and include 13+.
Re: Nottm Forest Away 2022
« Reply #21 on: Today at 12:19:43 pm »
Quote from: James_1906 on Today at 12:14:16 pm
Man city do this, 18-25 year old season ticket holders can purchase is their first sale. Its what we need but maybe 17-21 and include 13+.
how many season ticket holders of that age do we even have?
Re: Nottm Forest Away 2022
« Reply #22 on: Today at 12:22:07 pm »
Quote from: James_1906 on Today at 12:14:16 pm
Man city do this, 18-25 year old season ticket holders can purchase is their first sale. Its what we need but maybe 17-21 and include 13+.

Because their support is absolutely shite. Can probably buy a ticket for any game of theirs without any previous history
