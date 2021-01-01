« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Half time: Liverpool 1-1 Ajax  (Read 1731 times)

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,236
Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-1 Ajax
« Reply #80 on: Today at 08:56:45 pm »
Much better now that we at least have two actual midfielders playing. As someone above said, Elliot has no defensive awareness which is starting to grate, not that the goal was necessarily his fault but when Salah/Trent bomb forward he bombs forward too rather than recognising the danger, I don't think I've ever seen him involved in our own half aside from giving the ball away or joining a counterattack.

Great to see Jota back and looking sharp, as much as I want to see Nunez getting minutes and shutting people up, Diogo is a proven scorer and having him back strengthens us a lot.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,329
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-1 Ajax
« Reply #81 on: Today at 08:56:46 pm »
Yep, Elliott and Trent can't play together down that side. Hendo/Gini always covered for him, Elliott doesn't offer that
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,239
Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-1 Ajax
« Reply #82 on: Today at 08:56:51 pm »
That goal was on Trent and Elliott.
Logged

Online buttersstotch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,009
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-1 Ajax
« Reply #83 on: Today at 08:56:52 pm »
I think we've looked better and more solid, but it is probably baby steps rather than a full revolution. It's very noticeable the physical difference between us and most teams, I was hoping we'd change our shape and at times we were very 442, but just not sure what this obsession is with making Trent a wide forward.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,795
  • Truthiness
Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-1 Ajax
« Reply #84 on: Today at 08:56:55 pm »
Quote from: Triad on Today at 08:50:20 pm
One day the Salah-Trent-Elliot axis will create something.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,498
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-1 Ajax
« Reply #85 on: Today at 08:57:05 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 08:55:43 pm
Why it was a couple of idiots. Are we even sure it was Liverpool fans?

Sounded like the Ajax fans to me.
Logged

Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,161
  • ....mmm
Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-1 Ajax
« Reply #86 on: Today at 08:57:20 pm »
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 08:54:55 pm
Hasnt got the cover of Henderson anymore.

Sooner he realises it the better.

What's Trent meant to do? We've played the same system for years where Henderson deliberately covers for him, and now he's being told to play more forward than usual without any real cover in his position.

Not like it had any bearing on the goal when they were in a line of four, but even then Elliot is jogging back where you'd usually have Hendo falling in to cover.
Logged
:D

Online S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,844
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-1 Ajax
« Reply #87 on: Today at 08:57:21 pm »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Today at 08:56:33 pm
Better performance obviously than we've seen in awhile.  Thiago makes such a difference, as does Matip (as does Jota!)

We've played poorly recently but it still seems there's some bad luck involved.  VVD nails a header off the corner and the keeper just reacts.  That's not bad luck, that was a good save.  Except, the ball bounces off and could have gone anywhere and it hits off a defender who sends it back at our goal.  Only to accidentally bounce safely back into the keeper's hands.  Either of those could have bounced about 500 other places that would have likely result in a goal for us.  We've been on the wrong end of a lot of bad bounces it feels.
Agree with this, on another day those scrambles go in.

Much better performance in general. Win would be huge if we can find another.
Logged

Online RK7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,366
Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-1 Ajax
« Reply #88 on: Today at 08:57:49 pm »
Not a massive difference to what we've seen already this season,  individually Thiago looks class but Ajax have come for the draw hoping to nick something on the counter.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,355
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-1 Ajax
« Reply #89 on: Today at 08:58:05 pm »
I think we need to tuck Fabinho in behind Trent when opposition attacks on the right. Have him sit with Matip and Van Dijk to close off the spaces for shots on goal and to tracks runs between Trent and Matip.
Logged

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,912
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-1 Ajax
« Reply #90 on: Today at 08:58:11 pm »
Quote from: cormorant on Today at 08:55:14 pm
Bang on. Was thinking that myself. No criticism of Elliott at all but still look vulnerable down the right side. Part of the issue is that Elliott and Salah are trying to occupy similar areas.

Much, much better in general though.

Elliot is not a midfielder.
Logged

Online unknownuser

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,332
  • You'll Never Walk Alone
Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-1 Ajax
« Reply #91 on: Today at 08:58:30 pm »
At least we didn't concede first. We have so much more quality than these. Come on redmen.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,239
Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-1 Ajax
« Reply #92 on: Today at 08:58:43 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:58:05 pm
I think we need to tuck Fabinho in behind Trent when opposition attacks on the right. Have him sit with Matip and Van Dijk to close off the spaces for shots on goal and to tracks runs between Trent and Matip.

Who covers the middle?
Logged

Online lolowalsh

  • Wants us to accept the reality that Liverpool will never sign another player.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 397
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-1 Ajax
« Reply #93 on: Today at 08:58:46 pm »
Elliot should be an impact sub cover for Salah or a number 10. in a 433 he doesn't have the defensive abilities to cover for Trent going forward.
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,328
Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-1 Ajax
« Reply #94 on: Today at 08:58:48 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 08:57:05 pm
Sounded like the Ajax fans to me.

A few of ours booing but hardly any to be honest. Was respected far more than I expected it to be.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,152
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-1 Ajax
« Reply #95 on: Today at 08:59:11 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 08:58:11 pm
Elliot is not a midfielder.

Don't think we've got the players to play this style of 4-3-3 right now.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,062
Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-1 Ajax
« Reply #96 on: Today at 08:59:15 pm »
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 08:54:55 pm
Hasnt got the cover of Henderson anymore.

Sooner he realises it the better.
He litterly watches the runner for the goal and takes a step forward, it's insane how totally inept he looks now.
Logged

Online Paul_h

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,152
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-1 Ajax
« Reply #97 on: Today at 08:59:23 pm »
cleverly worked from Ajax for their goal. Completely wrong footed Virg...
we should copy this...
Logged

Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,653
Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-1 Ajax
« Reply #98 on: Today at 08:59:34 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 08:52:32 pm
Trent bad for their goal but Van Dijk was doing that thing again, oh well,

Good game though we're playing well.
Can't blame VVD. He's two men to pick up there. If Klopp had another available RB, Trent would and should be dropped or shunted into the right side of the midfield. If he's going to be a slack bastard and just let people run off him, he might as well not be playing there. It puts our CB's in no mans land.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,640
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-1 Ajax
« Reply #99 on: Today at 08:59:42 pm »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Today at 08:56:33 pm
Better performance obviously than we've seen in awhile.  Thiago makes such a difference, as does Matip (as does Jota!)

We've played poorly recently but it still seems there's some bad luck involved.  VVD nails a header off the corner and the keeper just reacts.  That's not bad luck, that was a good save.  Except, the ball bounces off and could have gone anywhere and it hits off a defender who sends it back at our goal.  Only to accidentally bounce safely back into the keeper's hands.  Either of those could have bounced about 500 other places that would have likely result in a goal for us.  We've been on the wrong end of a lot of bad bounces it feels.

I would agree about the goalie with that "save" from Van Dijk I don't think he knew much about it at all. On another day, it would probably have gone in, and we would have deserved the lead.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,215
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-1 Ajax
« Reply #100 on: Today at 08:59:42 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 08:49:00 pm


It's a shame that there were a few dickheads who just couldn't help themselves


I have no words .
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,560
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-1 Ajax
« Reply #101 on: Today at 08:59:43 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 08:57:20 pm
What's Trent meant to do? We've played the same system for years where Henderson deliberately covers for him, and now he's being told to play more forward than usual.

Not like it had any bearing on the goal when they were in a line of four, but even then Elliot is jogging back where you'd usually have Hendo falling in to cover.

Yeah this is the crux of the issue for me. Trent is more advanced than ever. Salah is wider than ever and Eliott is a number 10 not an 8 and can't cover to save his life. Not knocking the kid but that's not his game.

This is how Klopp and Pep want us to play.
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,328
Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-1 Ajax
« Reply #102 on: Today at 08:59:54 pm »
Quote from: RK7 on Today at 08:57:49 pm
Not a massive difference to what we've seen already this season,  individually Thiago looks class but Ajax have come for the draw hoping to nick something on the counter.


And with our defending they'll probably score again
Logged

Online Judge Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 327
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-1 Ajax
« Reply #103 on: Today at 09:00:08 pm »
Elliott was ball watching and left his man that ran beyond Trent. Not havinv Trent can do much there as at one point just before the ball is played hes defending three players so has to defend the space. Fabinho and Elliott are nowhere to be seen
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,707
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-1 Ajax
« Reply #104 on: Today at 09:00:12 pm »
Feels more like us. Pressing more intelligently, controlled most of that. Created some good chances which their old bastard goalie just happened to be in the right place for.

Thiago looks great. Mo looked sharp after the goal, Jota has done well. Defensively weve been good aside one or two moments including he goal which was still a good finish.

Keep playing as we are and we should win
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Gegenpresser101

  • 8 posts in, could be RAWKs greatest ever contributor. 248 posts in, the jury's still out......It's a fax he's a dickhead
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-1 Ajax
« Reply #105 on: Today at 09:00:26 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:59:11 pm
Don't think we've got the players to play this style of 4-3-3 right now.
Yeh we need to buy a midfielder.

Personally I'd go for 4-2-3-1 with current personel. We have a lot of players that can play well in the hole. Firmino, Carvalho, Elliot, Jones. Wish Klopp would give it a go.
Logged

Online Cesar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,059
Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-1 Ajax
« Reply #106 on: Today at 09:00:30 pm »
Thiago.. what a guy. Mo has looked more like Mo and Matip making them runs.. way more positive. We win this second half
Logged

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,428
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-1 Ajax
« Reply #107 on: Today at 09:00:56 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 08:58:48 pm
A few of ours booing but hardly any to be honest. Was respected far more than I expected it to be.

Thought a minutes applause would have been a better choice , if that was a choice?
Logged

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,244
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-1 Ajax
« Reply #108 on: Today at 09:00:57 pm »
Much better but still too easy to score against. Probably still should be ahead, Diaz and VVD should be scoring from those chances.

Plenty of time to take these points, Thiago is adding a whole load of quality on the ball.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,528
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-1 Ajax
« Reply #109 on: Today at 09:00:58 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 08:57:20 pm
What's Trent meant to do? We've played the same system for years where Henderson deliberately covers for him, and now he's being told to play more forward than usual without any real cover in his position.

Not like it had any bearing on the goal when they were in a line of four, but even then Elliot is jogging back where you'd usually have Hendo falling in to cover.

Catch those runs in behind him? Don't get too focused on the ball and forget what's happening behind him. He was bang in position there, so not like he was suffering due to a previous forward run of his. It's just the basic defending that he often misses.

So yeah it maybe isn't his fault as he's not improved this area much in the years, or not enough and maybe it's on the management to move him away from defending?

He's so good at attacking that you don't want to leave him out, so why not further up.
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,328
Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-1 Ajax
« Reply #110 on: Today at 09:01:23 pm »
Their big number 2 at the back is a right lumbering mess, we should be all over him.
Logged

Online wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,521
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-1 Ajax
« Reply #111 on: Today at 09:01:34 pm »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 09:00:26 pm
We have a lot of players that can play well in the hole.
Logged

Online RK7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,366
Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-1 Ajax
« Reply #112 on: Today at 09:01:35 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 08:59:54 pm
And with our defending they'll probably score again


Probably but they don't look any better at the back, plenty of chance for us if we're composed.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,061
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-1 Ajax
« Reply #113 on: Today at 09:01:43 pm »
Just wanna watch Thiago play football forever
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,152
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-1 Ajax
« Reply #114 on: Today at 09:02:12 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 09:00:56 pm
Thought a minutes applause would have been a better choice , if that was a choice?

Said before the game it should be applause as it takes one person to disrupt a silence. Naive from the club, but they should ban the neanderthals.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,239
Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-1 Ajax
« Reply #115 on: Today at 09:02:15 pm »
Quote from: plura on Today at 09:00:58 pm
Catch those runs in behind him? Don't get too focused on the ball and forget what's happening behind him. He was bang in position there, so not like he was suffering due to a previous forward run of his. It's just the basic defending that he often misses.

So yeah it maybe isn't his fault as he's not improved this area much in the years, or not enough and maybe it's on the management to move him away from defending?

He's so good at attacking that you don't want to leave him out, so why not further up.

Or we cover him effectively.
Logged

Online Gegenpresser101

  • 8 posts in, could be RAWKs greatest ever contributor. 248 posts in, the jury's still out......It's a fax he's a dickhead
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-1 Ajax
« Reply #116 on: Today at 09:02:15 pm »
Logged

Online lolowalsh

  • Wants us to accept the reality that Liverpool will never sign another player.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 397
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Half time: Liverpool 1-1 Ajax
« Reply #117 on: Today at 09:02:32 pm »
Nunez for Elliot and go 442.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 