Much better now that we at least have two actual midfielders playing. As someone above said, Elliot has no defensive awareness which is starting to grate, not that the goal was necessarily his fault but when Salah/Trent bomb forward he bombs forward too rather than recognising the danger, I don't think I've ever seen him involved in our own half aside from giving the ball away or joining a counterattack.



Great to see Jota back and looking sharp, as much as I want to see Nunez getting minutes and shutting people up, Diogo is a proven scorer and having him back strengthens us a lot.